Three injured in Alabama Ave. shooting Saturday night
SAVANNAH, Ga (WSAV) — The Savannah Police Department is investigating a shooting that took place last night off of Alabama Avenue. Police say that they were called to the scene of a shooting that occurred in the 2100 block of Alabama Avenue late last night. Three people were transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. […]
WTGS
Emergency crews, police respond to shooting near Savannah
CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga (WTGS) — An investigation is underway after several people were shot near Savannah Saturday night. Officials with Chatham Emergency Services say they responded to the area of Alabama Avenue and Pennsylvania Avenue for a shooting. Three people have been transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries,...
wtoc.com
Two people injured in shooting on Alabama Ave.
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Two people were taken to the hospital after a shooting in the area of Alabama Avenue and Avondale Park in Savannah Saturday evening, according to Chatham Emergency Services. Chatham Emergency Services officials say the two people have non-life threatening injuries. Portions of Florida and Alabama Avenues...
WTGS
Savannah Police investigate downtown shooting
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTGS) — Savannah Police are investigating following a shooting incident in Downtown Savannah. Police say officers responded to the shooting around 3 a.m. at Whitaker and Broughton. There they found a female with a non-life-threatening injury. A suspect vehicle was located and stopped. Detectives continue to investigate....
SPD investigates overnight downtown shooting
SAVANNAH, Ga (WSAV) — The Savannah Police Department is investigating a shooting that took place overnight in downtown Savannah. According to police, officers responded to a shooting at Whitaker and Broughton Street. Police say that they found a female victim with non-life-threatening injuries. Officers located a suspect vehicle and stopped it. Detectives continue to investigate […]
wtoc.com
Man shot and killed by SPD officer case turned over to District Attorney’s office
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Georgia Bureau of Investigation finished its report of an officer-involved shooting in Savannah. GBI officials confirmed Saturday that they’ve turned over Saudi Lee’s case to the District Attorney’s office. Lee was shot and killed by a Savannah police officer on June 24.
WJCL
Savannah police investigating deadly shooting on 38th Street
SAVANNAH, Ga. — Update 2:31 p.m.:. "Savannah Police detectives are investigating an early morning shooting that resulted in the death of a 22-year-old man. Shortly after midnight, officers responded to the 800 block of W. 38th Street for a reported gun discharge and discovered Phoenix Odom deceased as a result of the shooting.
Man stabbed, injured in Statesboro early Thursday morning
STATESBORO, Ga. (WSAV) — A man was stabbed and injured in Statesboro early Thursday morning. The Statesboro Police Department (SPD) said the man was stabbed in self-defense therefore it will not charge anyone. Police said the stabbing happened in the 100 block of Mikell Street around 4:29 a.m. The injured man fled the scene on […]
Heavy police presence at Memorial Stadium after altercation
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Police say it stopped a fight before it happened at Memorial Stadium along with rumors circulating caused the teams and fans to flee the stadium. The Savannah Police Department (SPD) said the suspects fled the scene. SPD said no shots were fired and no one was injured. The chaos started towards […]
Savannah Police investigate attempted hanging by suspect in custody
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — The Savannah Police Department is investigating after a suspect attempted to hang himself while in police custody. According to a spokesperson for the department, a man tried to choke himself with a piece of clothing in December 2021. After the incident, the Internal Affairs Division launched an investigation that is now […]
WTGS
Identity of man killed in West 38th St., Savannah shooting revealed: Police
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTGS) — Savannah police were in the 800 block of West 38th Street investigating a shooting that left one man dead Thursday morning. Shortly after midnight, officers responded to reports of shots fired and found Phoenix Odom, 22, dead as a result of the shooting. The department...
WJCL
1 person taken to hospital after car catches fire in Jasper County
JASPER COUNTY, S.C. — One person had to be taken to the hospital for evaluation after a car caught fire in Jasper County on Friday night. Shortly after 11 p.m., Jasper County crews responded to Snake Road for a report of a car crash with fire. When crews got there, the car was already fully engulfed.
Man killed in overnight shooting in Midtown
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — A shooting left a 22-year-old man dead early Thursday morning in Savannah. The Savannah Police Department (SPD) said it happened in the 800 block of W. 38th Street, near Bulloch Street around 3 a.m. Police found Phoenix Odom dead at the scene. SPD says the investigation is ongoing. No arrests have […]
wtoc.com
22-year-old killed on West 38th Street in Savannah
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A 22-year-old man was shot and killed early Thursday morning on West 38th Street in Savannah. According to the Savannah Police Department, officers responded to the 800 block for a reported shooting shortly after midnight. Officers found 22-year-old Phoenix Odom deceased from a gunshot wound. The...
WTGS
Man involved in shooting at hookah lounge turns himself in to Hinesville Police
HINESVILLE, Ga. (WTGS) — The Hinesville Police Department apprehended a suspect involved in the shooting outside a hookah lounge on Aug. 14. Marco Rahjae Williams, 27, turned himself in to HPD for shooting a 30-year-old man outside of Roe's Room Hookah Lounge. The victim of the shooting sustained a...
Missing 14-year-old boy located
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Police say a missing 14-year-old boy has been located safe and sound. The Savannah Police Department (SPD) announced on Thursday that Novaj Knight was last seen walking near Wilder Drive around 4:30 p.m. Thursday night SPD announced he had been located safely.
WTGS
Police apprehend suspect who crashed car into house during pursuit
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTGS) — A car crashed into a house at the intersection of East Anderson Street and Lincoln Street Thursday afternoon. According to Georgia State Patrol Spokeswoman Franka Young, Savannah Police requested GSP assistance to stop a vehicle at around 1:30 p.m. The driver didn't stop and led officials on a pursuit. During the pursuit, the individual lost control of their vehicle, crashing into a house.
Statesboro PD investigates Johnson St. stabbing
STATESBORO, Ga (WSAV) — The Statesboro Police Department is investigating a stabbing incident that took place Wednesday morning. According to police, officers responded to the 300 block of Johnson Street around 6:50 a.m. Wednesday morning and found a male victim with multiple stab wounds on the scene. The victim was able to direct officers to […]
WTGS
Statesboro man arrested in stabbing incident
STATESBORO, Ga. (WTGS) — The Statesboro Police Department arrested a man following a stabbing at the 300 block of Johnson Street on Thursday. Police responded at 6:50 a.m. on Thursday to a man at Johnson Street with multiple stab wounds. He directed officials to another empty residence on Johnson Street where he said the stabbing occurred.
Arrest made in Statesboro apartment shooting
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — An arrest has been made from the 111 South Apartments shooting that occurred last Saturday. Based on interviews and video surveillance obtained via the Fusus system, 22-year-old Robert George of Statesboro was arrested and a search of his apartment was conducted. A firearm believed to have been used in the Saturday […]
