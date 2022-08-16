ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Savannah, GA

WSAV News 3

Three injured in Alabama Ave. shooting Saturday night

SAVANNAH, Ga (WSAV) — The Savannah Police Department is investigating a shooting that took place last night off of Alabama Avenue. Police say that they were called to the scene of a shooting that occurred in the 2100 block of Alabama Avenue late last night. Three people were transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. […]
WTGS

Emergency crews, police respond to shooting near Savannah

CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga (WTGS) — An investigation is underway after several people were shot near Savannah Saturday night. Officials with Chatham Emergency Services say they responded to the area of Alabama Avenue and Pennsylvania Avenue for a shooting. Three people have been transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries,...
wtoc.com

Two people injured in shooting on Alabama Ave.

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Two people were taken to the hospital after a shooting in the area of Alabama Avenue and Avondale Park in Savannah Saturday evening, according to Chatham Emergency Services. Chatham Emergency Services officials say the two people have non-life threatening injuries. Portions of Florida and Alabama Avenues...
WTGS

Savannah Police investigate downtown shooting

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTGS) — Savannah Police are investigating following a shooting incident in Downtown Savannah. Police say officers responded to the shooting around 3 a.m. at Whitaker and Broughton. There they found a female with a non-life-threatening injury. A suspect vehicle was located and stopped. Detectives continue to investigate....
WSAV News 3

SPD investigates overnight downtown shooting

SAVANNAH, Ga (WSAV) — The Savannah Police Department is investigating a shooting that took place overnight in downtown Savannah. According to police, officers responded to a shooting at Whitaker and Broughton Street. Police say that they found a female victim with non-life-threatening injuries. Officers located a suspect vehicle and stopped it. Detectives continue to investigate […]
WJCL

Savannah police investigating deadly shooting on 38th Street

SAVANNAH, Ga. — Update 2:31 p.m.:. "Savannah Police detectives are investigating an early morning shooting that resulted in the death of a 22-year-old man. Shortly after midnight, officers responded to the 800 block of W. 38th Street for a reported gun discharge and discovered Phoenix Odom deceased as a result of the shooting.
WSAV News 3

Man stabbed, injured in Statesboro early Thursday morning

STATESBORO, Ga. (WSAV) — A man was stabbed and injured in Statesboro early Thursday morning. The Statesboro Police Department (SPD) said the man was stabbed in self-defense therefore it will not charge anyone. Police said the stabbing happened in the 100 block of Mikell Street around 4:29 a.m. The injured man fled the scene on […]
WSAV News 3

Heavy police presence at Memorial Stadium after altercation

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Police say it stopped a fight before it happened at Memorial Stadium along with rumors circulating caused the teams and fans to flee the stadium. The Savannah Police Department (SPD) said the suspects fled the scene. SPD said no shots were fired and no one was injured. The chaos started towards […]
WSAV News 3

Savannah Police investigate attempted hanging by suspect in custody

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — The Savannah Police Department is investigating after a suspect attempted to hang himself while in police custody. According to a spokesperson for the department, a man tried to choke himself with a piece of clothing in December 2021. After the incident, the Internal Affairs Division launched an investigation that is now […]
WJCL

1 person taken to hospital after car catches fire in Jasper County

JASPER COUNTY, S.C. — One person had to be taken to the hospital for evaluation after a car caught fire in Jasper County on Friday night. Shortly after 11 p.m., Jasper County crews responded to Snake Road for a report of a car crash with fire. When crews got there, the car was already fully engulfed.
WSAV News 3

Man killed in overnight shooting in Midtown

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — A shooting left a 22-year-old man dead early Thursday morning in Savannah.  The Savannah Police Department (SPD) said it happened in the 800 block of W. 38th Street, near Bulloch Street around 3 a.m. Police found Phoenix Odom dead at the scene. SPD says the investigation is ongoing. No arrests have […]
wtoc.com

22-year-old killed on West 38th Street in Savannah

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A 22-year-old man was shot and killed early Thursday morning on West 38th Street in Savannah. According to the Savannah Police Department, officers responded to the 800 block for a reported shooting shortly after midnight. Officers found 22-year-old Phoenix Odom deceased from a gunshot wound. The...
WSAV News 3

Missing 14-year-old boy located

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Police say a missing 14-year-old boy has been located safe and sound. The Savannah Police Department (SPD) announced on Thursday that Novaj Knight was last seen walking near Wilder Drive around 4:30 p.m. Thursday night SPD announced he had been located safely.
WTGS

Police apprehend suspect who crashed car into house during pursuit

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTGS) — A car crashed into a house at the intersection of East Anderson Street and Lincoln Street Thursday afternoon. According to Georgia State Patrol Spokeswoman Franka Young, Savannah Police requested GSP assistance to stop a vehicle at around 1:30 p.m. The driver didn't stop and led officials on a pursuit. During the pursuit, the individual lost control of their vehicle, crashing into a house.
WSAV News 3

Statesboro PD investigates Johnson St. stabbing

STATESBORO, Ga (WSAV) — The Statesboro Police Department is investigating a stabbing incident that took place Wednesday morning. According to police, officers responded to the 300 block of Johnson Street around 6:50 a.m. Wednesday morning and found a male victim with multiple stab wounds on the scene. The victim was able to direct officers to […]
WTGS

Statesboro man arrested in stabbing incident

STATESBORO, Ga. (WTGS) — The Statesboro Police Department arrested a man following a stabbing at the 300 block of Johnson Street on Thursday. Police responded at 6:50 a.m. on Thursday to a man at Johnson Street with multiple stab wounds. He directed officials to another empty residence on Johnson Street where he said the stabbing occurred.
WSAV News 3

Arrest made in Statesboro apartment shooting

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — An arrest has been made from the 111 South Apartments shooting that occurred last Saturday. Based on interviews and video surveillance obtained via the Fusus system, 22-year-old Robert George of Statesboro was arrested and a search of his apartment was conducted. A firearm believed to have been used in the Saturday […]
