NPR
A year after the Taliban takeover, U.S. veterans worry about the Afghan people
This week marks one year since the abrupt end of the U.S. mission in Afghanistan. U.S. veterans are still trying to come to terms with the collapse of the mission. One year ago this week, the U.S. war in Afghanistan came to an end after 20 years. We've been hearing voices of Afghans who fled the country and also those who stayed behind. We've even heard in recent days on this program from members of the Taliban in Afghanistan. Today, NPR's Quil Lawrence brings us the voices of American veterans who are still trying to come to terms with the collapse of the U.S. mission.
NPR
An Afghan opposition leader builds on his father's efforts to oust the Taliban
NPR's Steve Inskeep speaks with Afghan opposition leader Ahmad Massoud about the National Resistance Front, which is fighting against Taliban rule. We are slowly learning what happens under new leaders in Afghanistan. As of this week, the Taliban have ruled the country for one year. And MORNING EDITION recently interviewed their defense minister, Mohammad Yaqoob. He is the son of Mullah Omar, the Taliban ruler who led Afghanistan a generation ago.
NPR
A year later, former Afghanistan education minister reflects on her country
The choice to flee Afghanistan was not an easy one for Rangina Hamidi. When I spoke with her last year, she was still in Kabul, debating what she and her husband should do as Taliban forces captured city after city in the country. She described the fear that she felt as she watched her daughter play with a friend outside.
NPR
Canada is criticized for not getting more endangered Afghans into the country
Audio will be available later today. A year ago, tens of thousands of Afghans were airlifted to safety following the Taliban's takeover. Canada pledged to resettle 40,000 Afghans but many remain in limbo.
Russian paratrooper who fought in Ukraine says troops are deliberately shooting themselves in the leg to escape the war and get a $50,000 payout
A Russian paratrooper who fought in Ukraine wrote a 141-page memoir about his time there. Pavel Filatyev described how soldiers were so depleted that they injured themselves in order to leave. Filatyev, who has since fled Russia, told The Guardian he couldn't "stay quiet any longer." A Russian paratrooper who...
americanmilitarynews.com
Putin slams US, makes ‘doomed’ world prediction
Russian President Vladimir Putin faulted the U.S. for prolonging the fighting in Ukraine on Tuesday and predicted the world as the U.S. currently sees it is “doomed.”. In a Kremlin address, Putin said the U.S. and its North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) allies are “destroying the European security system.” He cited NATO expanding, moving weapons and forces eastward and ignoring Russian security concerns.
Russian paratrooper says it was weeks before he realized that Russia hadn't been attacked and that he had actually invaded Ukraine
A former Russian paratrooper said he didn't understand why his unit invaded Ukraine. Pavel Filatyev told the Guardian that it took him weeks to realize Russia wasn't under attack. The Kremlin peddled a propaganda narrative that it started the Ukraine war to defend itself. A former Russian soldier who invaded...
NPR
Some see Iran's assassination plots as yet another reason not to revive nuclear deal
Opponents of the Biden administration's goal to revive the nuclear deal with Iran got an unexpected, if dangerous, boost for their argument recently. The FBI said Iran had plans to assassinate former U.S. officials. And this week, a group seeking to oust the Iranian regime hosted an event including one of those officials as they made their case. NPR's Michele Kelemen reports.
NPR
Ukraine's ambulance crews, many of them volunteers, put their lives on the line
Ukrainians say hundreds of their soldiers are wounded every day fighting the Russians. They're cared for and carried from the frontlines by ambulance crews made up, in many cases, of volunteers. NPR's Brian Mann reports. BRIAN MANN, BYLINE: In the middle of the night, an American medic from California guides...
NPR
In the Balkans, tensions escalate between Serbia and Kosovo
NPR's Leila Fadel talks to the Atlantic Council's Ilva Tare about why tensions are rising between Serbia and Kosovo, and NATO's pledge to increase peacekeepers in Kosovo if needed. LEILA FADEL, HOST:. NATO's secretary general says more peacekeepers will be moved to Kosovo if tensions with neighboring Serbia continue to...
NPR
Mar-A-Lago Search Affidavit, UN Leader in Ukraine, Tijuana Violence
A Florida judge has given the Justice Department a week to decide what to make public regarding the search of former President Trump's home. The UN secretary general met with the presidents' of Ukraine and Turkey in Lviv, Ukraine. A wave of violence in Mexico kept Tijuana residents at home after a cartel allegedly called for a curfew.
NPR
Europe's largest nuclear power plant is at risk
The largest nuclear power plant in Europe sits on a river in Ukraine. The Zaporizhzhia plant itself and the site it's on has been occupied by Russia since early in its invasion since March. Three miles away, the other bank is still held by Ukrainian forces, and those forces accuse Russia of using a nuclear facility as cover, as a staging ground to launch strikes against Ukrainian territory. Russia, in turn, has blamed Ukraine for rocket attacks that have happened near the power plant. And as Ukrainian forces step up their counteroffensive to take back key parts of southern Ukraine, the potential for a nuclear catastrophe grows.
NPR
Ukraine's first lady posed for 'Vogue' and sparked discussion on how to #SitLikeAGirl
LVIV, Ukraine — What does it mean to "sit like a girl"? The question arose after Ukrainian first lady Olena Zelenska appeared sitting on the cover of Vogue last month. Some critics ridiculed her pose as not being feminine. In the portrait, made by famed photographer Annie Leibovitz in...
NPR
The United Nations wants to avoid a nuclear disaster in Ukraine
Audio will be available later today. U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres is in Ukraine where he is calling for the Russian and Ukrainian armies to back away from a nuclear power plant over fears of a nuclear catastrophe.
NPR
Trump CFO Plea Deal, Immigration Poll, New COVID Booster
A longtime top executive of the Trump Organization is expected to plead guilty to more than a dozen tax fraud felonies in Manhattan criminal court. A new poll finds a majority of Americans hold negative views about immigrants. The FDA has a new strategy for testing the latest COVID boosters.
NPR
Ukraine's rail system is working overtime to keep people and goods moving
With airlines shut down and many of the country's road's destroyed, Ukraine's train system has been both the literal and figurative lifeline for the country. It's the second-largest country in Europe by land area. It stretches some 1,200 miles from east to west. Since Russia re-invaded, no planes are flying, many roads are damaged or blocked or slowed down with checkpoints, but the rail system is working. NPR's Eleanor Beardsley took a ride on the rails.
NPR
What The End Of 'Remain In Mexico' Means For Asylum
Migrants seeking asylum no longer have to wait in Mexico for a court hearing in the US. That's been the case for asylum seekers since 2019 when the Trump administration introduced Migrant Protection Protocols or MPP. The policy is more commonly referred to as "Remain in Mexico" and the Biden...
NPR
What's at stake for Trump in multiple court cases that are unfolding this week?
NPR's Steve Inskeep talks to ex-federal prosecutor Elie Honig about cases against Trump and his allies — including a court hearing that will consider unsealing the affidavit in the Mar-a-Lago search. STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:. Today, a federal judge in Florida hears arguments for unsealing an affidavit. It's the document...
NPR
How a journalist and an aspiring writer in Ukraine grew while working on a news site
A local journalist in small town New York and an aspiring writer in Eastern Ukraine discovered they had a lot more to learn from each other than either expected. Watching the war in Ukraine play out in real time over social media, there's been this odd closeness with strangers an ocean away. You can order a drawing from a tattoo artist in Kyiv or follow the Instagram feed of a soldier on the front. You can help a refugee find housing or a job, almost like we're all long-distance neighbors. Well, this next story is about the bond between two people - a local journalist in small town New York and an aspiring writer in Eastern Ukraine. They discovered they had a lot more to learn from each other than either expected. Gregory Warner from NPR's podcast Rough Translation has the story.
China must show it's not an 'agent of instability' on Taiwan, US Ambassador to China says
China needs to convince the rest of the world it is not an "agent of instability" and will act peacefully in the Taiwan Strait, US Ambassador to China Nicholas Burns said in his first TV interview since taking up his post in Beijing six months ago.
