This week marks one year since the abrupt end of the U.S. mission in Afghanistan. U.S. veterans are still trying to come to terms with the collapse of the mission. One year ago this week, the U.S. war in Afghanistan came to an end after 20 years. We've been hearing voices of Afghans who fled the country and also those who stayed behind. We've even heard in recent days on this program from members of the Taliban in Afghanistan. Today, NPR's Quil Lawrence brings us the voices of American veterans who are still trying to come to terms with the collapse of the U.S. mission.

MILITARY ・ 2 DAYS AGO