Police: 17-year-old killed in Marion shooting; suspect sought

MARION, Ohio — The Marion Police Department is searching for a suspect accused of fatally shooting a 17-year-old boy on Saturday. Police said officers responded to the 500 block of Adams Street for a reported shooting just after midnight. Upon arrival, officers found the 17-year-old suffering from multiple gunshot...
Man killed in Hilltop shooting, found inside vehicle

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — One person is dead after a shooting in the Hilltop neighborhood Friday night, according to Columbus police. Officers responded to reports of a shooting near Westgate Park at the 3000 block of Wicklow Road around 10:20 p.m. Police say they received multiple 911 calls of vehicles chasing each other and shooting […]
21-year-old charged in deadly north Columbus shooting

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A Columbus man is being charged with murder in a shooting that left a 32-year-old man dead May 29 in north Columbus, according to police. Police are on the lookout for Paul Harris III, 21, who is a suspect in the homicide that took place on the 700 block of Gibbard Avenue near North Washington Avenue. An arrest warrant has been issued for his arrest.
Suspect identified in connection to north Columbus fatal shooting

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus police have identified a suspect in a homicide that occurred in May in north Columbus. A warrant has been issued for the arrest of 21-year-old Paul Harris. He is accused of fatally shooting Trey Glover, 32, on May 29, 2022. Officers arrived at the...
Two suspects fatally shot in officer-involved shooting in Knox County

UPDATE: The Knox County Sheriff’s Office has released the identities and more information into Saturday’s shooting that saw two brothers shot and killed in a deputy-involved shooting. For those details, click here. MOUNT VERNON, Ohio (WCMH) — A Knox County standoff with law enforcement that began Friday night after a shooting ended Saturday morning after […]
17-year-old injured in Lexington Avenue shooting

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus police are investigating a shooting that left a 17-year-old boy suffering from a gunshot wound. Police were dispatched to the 2000 block of Lexington Avenue around 1:30 p.m. on Thursday, according to the Columbus Division of Police. Officers found a 17-year-old boy boy suffering from a gunshot wound. A second […]
Columbus police arrest 92 people in Franklinton, Hilltop operation

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus police made more than 90 arrests, recovered eight illegal guns, issued 69 liquor citations and seized more than 50 grams of cocaine as part of an operation in Franklinton and Hilltop. In response to violent crime trends in the two areas, police completed its fifth “Operation Unity” to address violent […]
Woman missing from west Columbus found

UPDATE: Columbus police said Faith Trischler has been found. COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus Police are searching for an 18-year-old woman they said is a missing endangered adult. Faith Trischler has blonde hair with red streaks and blue tips and blue eyes. Faith is approximately 5-feet, 7-inches tall, and weighs approximately 180 pounds. Faith was […]
Ohio highway trooper hospitalized in OVI crash, sees man arrested

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — An Ohio State highway trooper was hospitalized Thursday morning after being hit by a suspected drunk driver. Around 1:18 a.m., 39-year-old Warsame A. Warsame, of Columbus, was driving eastbound on State Route 161 west of Interstate-270 in Franklin County. His Honda Accord then hit an Ohio State Highway Patrol cruiser driven […]
