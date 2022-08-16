Read full article on original website
Buyer's remorse: Kari Lake competitor failed in Arizona despite massive spending advantage
How much was former President Donald Trump’s endorsement, plus 27 years as a television news anchor, worth to Kari Lake in her successful bid for the Republican nomination for governor of Arizona? Millions.
Mass shooting in Phoenix, Arizona, leaves 1 dead, 4 injured after a late-night party, police say
One man is dead and four other people were injured early Sunday after a mass shooting ended a late-night party in Phoenix, Arizona, according to a news release from city police.
Arizona Families Will Get Payments Per Month
Families are struggling to meet their needs because of inflation. The state has stepped in to help. This time the aid will come from Arizona and go to Phoenix households. The program has a closed focus group. And the eligible families got picked by random selection.
