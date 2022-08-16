Young Cherokee squad showing improvement ahead of 2022 season

ROGERSVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – In 2021, the Chiefs got off on the right foot – dominating Cocke County, 41-6, to open the season with a victory.

However, the remainder of the season was a bit more bumpy, as Cherokee won just one more game at West Greene. The Chiefs would finish the season with a mark of 2-7. But, head coach Josh Hensley knows this year is a new year.

“Our big message, our big thing this year is just to trust the process and focus on improvement,” he said. “If we can focus on those two things on a daily basis – we can make the improvements and strides that we need as a program.”

The Chiefs are young in 2022, with just a handful of seniors leading the way. But, what the program lacks in experience, they have made up for in hard work.

“With a young football team, we’ve gotten better every single week it seems like,” Hensley said. “That’s the most exciting part about this group. With a young football team you can see the improvements on an hourly and weekly basis.”

“These kids care more – they’re working so hard and I’m working hard with them,” senior running back and linebacker Joseph Henley explained. “They’re pushing – everybody is pushing each other. We’ve done beautiful in the offseason.”

Freshman Landon Jeffers figures to be the starting quarterback this season, an opportunity he never dreamed would come.

“It’s crazy,” he said. “I never would have thought I would be a freshman starting quarterback. A lot of nerves, you know. Really excited to be able to start playing.”

Cherokee opens its season at Cocke County on Friday, August 19.

