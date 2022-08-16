Effective: 2022-08-21 14:04:00 EDT Expires: 2022-08-21 14:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Bladen A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northern Bladen County through 245 PM EDT At 204 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Ruskin, or near Elizabethtown, moving east at 15 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include White Oak, Ruskin, Bladen Community College, Ammon, White Lake and Dublin. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH

BLADEN COUNTY, NC ・ 2 HOURS AGO