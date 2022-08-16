Effective: 2022-08-21 14:04:00 EDT Expires: 2022-08-21 14:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Coastal Pender; Inland New Hanover; Inland Pender A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northeastern New Hanover and eastern Pender Counties through 245 PM EDT At 202 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 7 miles east of Ashton, or 10 miles southeast of Burgaw, moving northeast at 15 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Surf City, Hampstead, Topsail Beach, Topsail, Maple Hill, Castle Hayne, Scotts Hill, Woodside, Edgecomb, Rocky Point and Porters Neck. This includes Interstate 40 between mile markers 408 and 415. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC ・ 2 HOURS AGO