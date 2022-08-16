Effective: 2022-08-21 12:36:00 CDT Expires: 2022-08-21 18:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. In hilly terrain there are hundreds of low water crossings which are potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded roads. Find an alternate route. Target Area: Carter; Jefferson; Johnston; Love; Marshall FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 630 PM CDT THIS EVENING REPLACES FLOOD ADVISORY * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...Portions of southeast Oklahoma and southern Oklahoma, including the following counties, in southeast Oklahoma, Johnston and Marshall. In southern Oklahoma, Carter, Jefferson and Love. * WHEN...Until 630 PM CDT. * IMPACTS...Expect many areas of slow moving or standing water. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 1235 PM CDT, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated heavy rain. Flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the warned area. Between 1 and 3 inches of rain have fallen since early this morning. - Additional rainfall amounts up to 1 inch are possible in the warned area. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Ardmore, Madill, Tishomingo, Marietta, Lone Grove, Healdton, Wilson, Dickson, Ringling, Mannsville, Springer, Ravia, Thackerville, Terral, Gene Autry, Leon, Overbrook, Burneyville, Lake Murray and Rubottom. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

CARTER COUNTY, OK ・ 3 HOURS AGO