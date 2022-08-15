ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Apparent Discrepancy In Gascon Signature Count

CALIFORNIA—On August 15, the Los Angeles County Clerk Registrar Office announced that the effort to recall LA County District Attorney George Gascon failed. A total of 520,000 signatures out of 715,833 submitted were validated. The mandatory number of signatures to be collected was 566,867. According to the Registrar’s office,...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
Bakersfield Californian

GOP 'Parent Revolt' could impact school boards statewide

When California Republicans gathered in Anaheim this spring, attention focused on candidate speeches and endorsement battles as the party tries to win its first statewide race since 2006. But a little-noticed, hourlong session in a small conference room at the Marriott could very well be more consequential for the state...
CALIFORNIA STATE
capitalandmain.com

Councilmember-Elect Eunisses Hernandez Wants to Shake Up L.A. City Hall

Eunisses Hernandez’s toppling of Los Angeles City Councilmember Gil Cedillo came as part of a progressive temblor that shook Los Angeles politics in June. There were other rumblings beyond Northeast Los Angeles Council District 1, a working class, majority Latino district that has been beset by gentrification pressures over the past decade. In Council District 13, home to Silver Lake and Hollywood, UNITE HERE organizer Hugo Soto-Martinez pushed Councilmember Mitch O’Farrell into a November runoff. The incumbent earned the wrath of activists for the unannounced clearing of the Echo Park Lake encampment, which turned into a confrontation between unhoused people and police.
LOS ANGELES, CA
spectrumnews1.com

Plaintiffs critical of Caruso sue over alleged Grove protest restrictions

LOS ANGELES (CNS) — Free-speech activists filed a civil rights lawsuit Tuesday against companies owned by Rick Caruso that oversee the Grove, alleging the shopping center's management is trying to limit criticisms of the mayoral candidate's policies. Caruso, a billionaire real estate developer running for mayor of Los Angeles,...
LOS ANGELES, CA
HeySoCal

LAPD civilian jobs continue receiving fewer applicants

The Los Angeles Police Department is facing a “declining amount” of applicants for civilian jobs, a department representative said at a meeting of the city council’s Public Safety Committee Wednesday. In May, the council instructed the department to report on the number of sworn officers performing civilian...
LOS ANGELES, CA
palisadesnews.com

Palisades Italian Restaurant Named Among Best in Southern California

Angelini Ristorante included in the LA Times’ Best of the Southland poll. A Pacific Palisades Italian restaurant has been named by the LA Times as among the best in Southern California. Angelini Ristorante of Pacific Palisades, along with the original restaurant Angelini Osteria on Beverly Boulevard, have been voted...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Long Beach Post

City Council approves sweeping climate action plan

Years in the making, the Long Beach Climate Action and Adaptation Plan is a nearly 900-page document that lays out a path for the city to meet the state’s emissions benchmarks, which were first laid out in 2016 with Senate Bill 32. The post City Council approves sweeping climate action plan appeared first on Long Beach Post.
LONG BEACH, CA
foxla.com

This SoCal city has the 4th highest rent in the nation

GLENDALE, Calif. - Rent in California has always been expensive, but it's getting even worse. Rents in Glendale for example are the fourth highest in the nation. At least, that's according to the listing portal Rent.com, which compiled data from their multifamily rental property inventory for one or two-bedroom apartments, between June 2021 and June 2022. Glendale comes in above Los Angeles and even New York City, with an average rent of $4,472 a month — a 36.32% increase in one year.
GLENDALE, CA
citywatchla.com

The Valley: Is It Safe?

The question is it safe, comes up because my wife and I bought a vacation home in Baja, Mexico. More discord comes from the fact LA has a considerable and semi-successful defund the police movement. How can fewer law officers ensure our safety? According to analytics by Location Inc., you have a 1 in 278 chance of being a victim of crime in the San Fernando Valley. That's pretty good odds that you, one of your friends or relatives in the Valley, or someone they know is a victim or will be a victim of a crime.
LOS ANGELES, CA
mymotherlode.com

Ex-LA officer to be tried in shooting of mentally ill man

RIVERSIDE, Calif. (AP) — A former Los Angeles police officer who was off duty when he fatally shot a mentally ill man during a confrontation at a Costco store must stand trial on manslaughter and other charges, a judge ruled. Salvador Sanchez, who was a seven-year veteran of the...
LOS ANGELES, CA
2urbangirls.com

Judge denies Costco TRO against petition signature gatherers

VAN NUYS, Calif. – A judge Monday denied Costco Wholesale Corp.’s request for a temporary restraining order against a Calabasas-based petition management firm and other organizations that have allegedly sent people without authorization to solicit signatures from customers on various issues at four San Fernando Valley warehouses. Van...
LOS ANGELES, CA
KTLA

VIDEO: Safe recovered from hillside near Mulholland

Los Angeles police officers worked to recover a safe on a Studio City hillside on Tuesday. The safe was first reported to the LAPD around 5:25 p.m. Officers arrived at Wrightwood and Mulholland drives and blocked all lanes of traffic to recover the safe, which was loaded onto a truck for transport. No information has […]
LOS ANGELES, CA

