Bexar County, TX

5d ago

She has a history of honesty and excellence. Unfortunately, every bogus request for records has to receive a response. The frivolous and demanding efforts from conspiracy theorists cost the taxpayers

ConservativeForLife YouBet
5d ago

Frivolous open records……. Hmmmm. Dems just want to squash requests because they think nothing is wrong, WHEN EVERYTHING IS WRONG! Stop having regulations that empower liberal policies and kill conservative ideals. Then we’ll talk about ‘Frivolous requests’.

Right the Wrong
5d ago

I don't care what side you're on; anyone threatening or bullying must be held accountable and face the highest hand of the law!! Our current administration has allowed rampant bullying and discourse accross6the board; have even applauded it, and it MUST be stopped!!! This is (for now) still America and WE MUST save her!!!

tpr.org

Texas Matters: Gillespie County and The Democracy Erosion Engine

After the 2020 Presidential Election, election administrator offices across the country began to receive a flood of threatening phone calls. Those threatening messages can be traced back to comments that former President Donald Trump made — leading up to and immediately after the Nov. 3 election.
KENS 5

Man accused of waving gun near North East ISD school

SAN ANTONIO — A trip to the store for an energy drink turned into an adrenaline-fueled experience for one north east San Antonio man Wednesday. The man, who said everyone calls him Big John, said as he driving past Ed White Middle School on Midcrown, a man in the street pointed a gun at him and threatened him.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
