Extra clouds and spotty showers Tuesday

DENVER ( KDVR ) — Light showers linger Monday until midnight across Denver, with extra clouds through the morning.

Tuesday will have a mix of sun and clouds through the afternoon with comfortable highs in the lower 80s. Light showers are possible south of Interstate 70 during the second half of Tuesday.

Wednesday will be a pleasant middle of the week with mainly sunny skies and mild temperatures. Highs top out in the middle 80s with a light breeze. Thursday is the warmest day of the week with highs in the upper 80s and abundant sunshine. Friday rounds out the week with a few extra clouds and mild highs in the middle 80s.

Clouds linger on Saturday afternoon with small storm chances. Highs through the weekend will be in the middle 80s. Sunday has better rain chances with more clouds.

Monday kicks off the workweek with partly cloudy skies, small afternoon storm chances, and highs in the lower 80s.

