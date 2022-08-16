ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

Extra clouds and spotty showers Tuesday

By Travis Michels
FOX31 Denver
FOX31 Denver
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2SQgiu_0hISuDQh00

DENVER ( KDVR ) — Light showers linger Monday until midnight across Denver, with extra clouds through the morning.

Tuesday will have a mix of sun and clouds through the afternoon with comfortable highs in the lower 80s. Light showers are possible south of Interstate 70 during the second half of Tuesday.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0VOtYT_0hISuDQh00

Wednesday will be a pleasant middle of the week with mainly sunny skies and mild temperatures. Highs top out in the middle 80s with a light breeze. Thursday is the warmest day of the week with highs in the upper 80s and abundant sunshine. Friday rounds out the week with a few extra clouds and mild highs in the middle 80s.

Casa Bonita owners sue to keep some building plans secret
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0nDVEt_0hISuDQh00

Clouds linger on Saturday afternoon with small storm chances. Highs through the weekend will be in the middle 80s. Sunday has better rain chances with more clouds.

Monday kicks off the workweek with partly cloudy skies, small afternoon storm chances, and highs in the lower 80s.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX31 Denver.

Comments / 0

 

DENVER EAT & DRINK

More
 

DENVER THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Denver, CO
County
Denver, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Casa Bonita#Nexstar Media Inc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
FOX31 Denver

Taste of the South kicks off at Civic Center Park

If you’re in the mood for some southern cuisine and some celebration of Black Excellence, then you might want to check out the Taste of the South. The Taste of the South festival starts today, August 19th and will run through tomorrow night at Civic Center Park.
DENVER, CO
FOX31 Denver

FOX31 Denver

28K+
Followers
12K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX31 Denver KDVR covers the latest breaking news, weather, sports, and more at KDVR.com, along with Colorado's Own Channel 2 KWGN.

 https://kdvr.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy