Baton Rouge, LA

brproud.com

Stress and weight gain, is there really a link?

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – According to the Louisiana Department of Health (LDH), nearly one out of four adults in Louisiana is considered obese. In East Baton Rouge (EBR) Parish, community leaders such as Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome continue to encourage locals to stay physically active and eat healthy foods.
brproud.com

National Guard medics benefit from training in Baton Rouge

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – During the second week in August, the Louisiana Army National Guard’s (LANG) medics visited Baton Rouge for a special training program. The group gathered at the capital area’s Armed Forces Reserve Center to participate in a pilot hybrid training certification program. According...
brproud.com

Run, drink, run: False River Beer Mile registration opens

NEW ROADS, La. (BRPROUD) – Four beers in four laps. Registration has opened for the False River Beer Mile happening on Oct. 15. Beers will be given out at the starting line and can’t be consumed before the race. Before each lap, runners will drink a 12oz beer within the 10-meter drinking zone.
brproud.com

EBR, Livingston officials propose plan to clean Comite River

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – After almost six decades since the Comite River was last cleaned, local officials have now proposed projects to get it done. East Baton Rouge Parish Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome and Livingston Parish President Layton Ricks announced Thursday a proposal to clean the Amite River at the border of the two parishes. According to an official press release, an agreement was made to clean the Comite River from its mouth at the Amite River to the Comite River Diversion Canal in East Baton Rouge Parish.
brproud.com

Baton Rouge Metro Airport aims to reach pre-pandemic passenger levels by year’s end

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — New data released Friday shows passenger volume continues to increase at Baton Rouge Metro Airport (BTR). Metro airport officials reported a total of 57,057 passengers traveled through BTR in July, citing a 1.3% increase compared to July 2021. Data showed the year-to-date passenger count through last month is up 24.6% at 365,901.
brproud.com

EBRSO: 34-year-old man wanted for domestic abuse, strangulation

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — The East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office is looking for a 34-year-old Baton Rouge man accused of strangling his girlfriend. According to EBRSO, deputies were responding to a call about a reported battery. When deputies arrived, they noticed the victim had a bloody nose, busted lip, scrapes on her knees, and discoloration of the neck.
brproud.com

Unemployment rate in Louisiana sets another record low

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — The unemployment rate in Louisiana has reached a record low for the second month in a row, according to the Louisiana Workforce Commission (LWC). The state’s department of labor reports a 3.6% unemployment rate and a total of 2,027,635 individuals employed in July. LWC...
brproud.com

EBRSO deputy comforts girl at crash scene in Gardere area

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A deputy with the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office was recently photographed “calming a scared little girl involved in” a single-vehicle accident. The accident took place in the Gardere neighborhood on Tuesday, August 16. A deputy nicknamed “Deputy Deeds,” responded to...
brproud.com

Chandler Whitfield shines in Southern’s fall scrimmage

Baton Rouge, LA – Every year before the season starts, crowds gather at Southern’s campus for Fan Fest. A full scrimmage at A.W. Mumford Stadium is the first look the public gets at the team after an entire summer of workouts and a few weeks of fall camp.
brproud.com

One injured in shooting on Seneca Street

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A shooting on north Baton Rouge’s Seneca Street reportedly occurred Thursday (August 18) evening and at least one person was injured, officials say. It was around 5:30 p.m. when the incident was reported. Officials say the wounded person was taken to an area...
brproud.com

Firefighters extinguish early morning fire at grocery store in Baker

BAKER, La. (BRPROUD) – Multiple fire departments were called to an overnight blaze at a grocery store on Baker Blvd. Firefighters with the Baker City Fire Department, Baton Rouge Fire Department and Zachary Fire Department all responded to a fire around 2 a.m. at the Baker Boulevard Grocery located at 3306 Baker Blvd.
brproud.com

Aug. 25 football jamboree moves to Walker High School

LIVINGSTON, La. (BRPROUD) — The football jamboree scheduled to be held at Albany High School has relocated to avoid potentially damaging the school’s field after recent heavy rainfall. “The heavy rains we have received for the past few weeks, along with the forecast of continued rain this week,...
