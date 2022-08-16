Read full article on original website
Bay Minette officer involved in fatal shooting
BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. -- The Baldwin County Major Crimes Unit is investigating an officer involved shooting that happened in Bay Minette Saturday morning. According to investigators, a Bay Minette police officer was conducting a traffic stop at approximately 10:25 a.m. on Bay Minette's Lower Street. The major crimes unit says...
Report: Fort Walton Beach man stabbed several times by Texas resident
OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. -- The Okaloosa County Sheriff's office arrested a Texan man for stabbing a Fort Walton Beach resident several times Saturday night. Timothy John Attaway, 24, of Texas, is charged with aggravated battery-cause of bodily harm or disability. According to the arrest report, Attaway and a 31-year-old man...
'Just check folks out': Client shares experience with accused Pensacola fencing contractor
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- The owner of a Cantonment fencing company has been arrested for the second time in a month. Cody Brown, 33, is charged with fraud and larceny. According to the Escambia County Sheriff's Office, Brown has a history of defrauding some of his customers. Brown, owner of...
Deputies: Evidence found links juvenile to 6 vehicle burglaries in Miramar Beach
WALTON COUNTY, Fla. -- The Walton County Sheriff's Office arrested a teen for burglarizing six vehicles in Miramar Beach Wednesday. Deputies say 16-year-old Devon Hurst Kavanaugh broke into six unlocked cars near Driftwood Road and took several items from each vehicle. According to the sheriff's office, upon responding to the...
Alabama man charged with capital murder for missing woman's death
BREWTON, Ala. -- The Escambia County Sheriff's Office in Alabama arrested a man for the murder of a reported missing woman in Brewton. William Joseph Everett, 50, of East Brewton, has been charged with capital murder. According to the sheriff's office, they responded to a report of a possible missing...
Pensacola gun shop business manager facing 129 criminal charges
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- The business manager of a Pensacola gun shop is facing 129 criminal charges Thursday night. 57-year-old John Floyd, business manager of Don's Gun Shop in Pensacola, was arrested on a warrant out of Georgia back in March. Floyd is charged with organized fraud, racketeering, petit theft,...
Owner of Cantonment fencing company charged with defrauding several customers
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- The owner of a Cantonment fencing company was arrested Wednesday for the second time in less than a month on fraud and larceny charges. Cody Brown, 33, of Pensacola -- the owner of Kodiak Fence Company -- was arrested Wednesday on these charges:. fraud - swindle (two...
Pensacola F3 chapter celebrates 1 year anniversary at Three Mile Bridge
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- The Pensacola chapter of F3 celebrated it's one year anniversary in the local area with a walk over the Three Mile Bridge early Saturday morning. F3 is short for fitness, faith and fellowship. There are chapters all over the United States and in five continents with about...
Authorities clear social media photo threat at W.S. Neal High School
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Ala. -- Authorities investigated and cleared a "threatening" social media photo of a W.S. Neal High School student with a firearm Friday morning. Escambia County Schools - Alabama says W.S. Neal High and the Escambia Carrer Readiness Center were placed on lockdown as the threat was investigated. The...
Early voter turnout results in Northwest Florida
Early voting wrapped up Saturday, and the voter turnout numbers are in for Northwest Florida. For Escambia County, of the over 220,000 registered voters, over 30,000 casted their ballots early. In Santa Rosa County, there's over 143,000 registered voters, and over 15,000 went to the polls. In Okaloosa County, with...
Santa Rosa County golf tournament raises $30,520 for special needs families
SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. -- The Santa Rosa County Sheriff's Office presented Emerald Coast Exceptional Families with the funds raised from their golf tournament Friday. The sheriff's office held the Moving Forward Together Golf Tournament to help raise awareness for the special needs community in the area. The Emerald Coast...
Parent University Pensacola hosts back-to-school event at Global Learning Academy
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- More than 250 parents attended Parent University at the Global Learning Academy in Pensacola Saturday. Those who took part in the back-to-school event all have children getting an education at the academy. During the event parents are given a chance to take courses designed to help build...
Channel 3's Olivia Iverson named FPRA Pensacola Chapter 'Media Person of the Year'
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- Channel 3 reporter Olivia Iverson was named the "2022 Media Person of the Year" by the Florida Public Relations Association Pensacola Chapter. Olivia and photographer Jeremy Partridge were recognized Thursday for their work across Northwest Florida. The organization praised the team for the way they advocate for...
Santa Rosa County approves development of 17 new subdivisions
SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. -- More than 900 new homes are coming to Santa Rosa County. The county has approved 17 new subdivisions over the past year and a half. Census data shows the county grew by more than 36,000 residents from 2010 to 2020. University of Florida researchers estimate...
Pensacola mayoral candidates layout plans to address key issues if elected
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- Florida's primary election is just days away. Candidates across the area are making their last pitches to voters. Four candidates are campaigning to be Pensacola's next mayor --Jewel Cannada-Wynn, Sherri Myers, D.C. Reeves and Steven Sharp. Those are the names you'll see on the ballot this Tuesday.
Chumuckla Community Church hosts food giveaway with Feeding the Gulf Coast in Pace
PACE, Fla. -- The Chumuckla Community Church partnered with Feeding the Gulf Coast to host a food giveaway Saturday morning. This is the third year they've been hosting this food giveaway. The assistant pastor of the church, Johnny Johnson, says they serve about 250 families with the pantry, but there's...
Pensacola wants 500 units of affordable housing with offer to buy Kupfrian property
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- The City of Pensacola hopes to secure more affordable housing by buying part of Baptist Hospital's Moreno Street property. The health care facility plans to move to the new Brent Lane campus next year. The company's current vision for the old hospital property includes a mix-used development...
Students begin moving on campus at UWF ahead of new school year
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- The University of West Florida was full of life Friday. Students began moving into dorms ahead of the new school year. University President Martha Saunders says it's great to see the students filling the campus following the pandemic and students are agreeing. "We were able to start...
Plans in place for Topgolf in Mobile
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) -- Topgolf is coming to Mobile. This will be the third location of the franchise in the state behind Birmingham and Huntsville. Mobile County and City will each contribute about $1.25 million for the development of the company. The Top Golf will be near I-65 and Government...
Second 'Get Out The Vote Rally' held in Pensacola ahead of Primary Elections
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- The Northwest Florida Panhandle Coalition for Civic Engagement along with the Movement for Change organization hosted a "Get Out The Vote Rally" in Pensacola. The organizations held this event Saturday, for the second time, to make sure all registered voters in our area get out and exercise...
