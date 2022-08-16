ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pensacola, FL

Bay Minette officer involved in fatal shooting

BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. -- The Baldwin County Major Crimes Unit is investigating an officer involved shooting that happened in Bay Minette Saturday morning. According to investigators, a Bay Minette police officer was conducting a traffic stop at approximately 10:25 a.m. on Bay Minette's Lower Street. The major crimes unit says...
BAY MINETTE, AL
Pensacola, FL
Alabama man charged with capital murder for missing woman's death

BREWTON, Ala. -- The Escambia County Sheriff's Office in Alabama arrested a man for the murder of a reported missing woman in Brewton. William Joseph Everett, 50, of East Brewton, has been charged with capital murder. According to the sheriff's office, they responded to a report of a possible missing...
BREWTON, AL
Pensacola gun shop business manager facing 129 criminal charges

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- The business manager of a Pensacola gun shop is facing 129 criminal charges Thursday night. 57-year-old John Floyd, business manager of Don's Gun Shop in Pensacola, was arrested on a warrant out of Georgia back in March. Floyd is charged with organized fraud, racketeering, petit theft,...
PENSACOLA, FL
#The Bayou#Pensacola Police
Authorities clear social media photo threat at W.S. Neal High School

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Ala. -- Authorities investigated and cleared a "threatening" social media photo of a W.S. Neal High School student with a firearm Friday morning. Escambia County Schools - Alabama says W.S. Neal High and the Escambia Carrer Readiness Center were placed on lockdown as the threat was investigated. The...
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, AL
Early voter turnout results in Northwest Florida

Early voting wrapped up Saturday, and the voter turnout numbers are in for Northwest Florida. For Escambia County, of the over 220,000 registered voters, over 30,000 casted their ballots early. In Santa Rosa County, there's over 143,000 registered voters, and over 15,000 went to the polls. In Okaloosa County, with...
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, FL
Pensacola mayoral candidates layout plans to address key issues if elected

PENSACOLA, Fla. -- Florida's primary election is just days away. Candidates across the area are making their last pitches to voters. Four candidates are campaigning to be Pensacola's next mayor --Jewel Cannada-Wynn, Sherri Myers, D.C. Reeves and Steven Sharp. Those are the names you'll see on the ballot this Tuesday.
PENSACOLA, FL
Students begin moving on campus at UWF ahead of new school year

PENSACOLA, Fla. -- The University of West Florida was full of life Friday. Students began moving into dorms ahead of the new school year. University President Martha Saunders says it's great to see the students filling the campus following the pandemic and students are agreeing. "We were able to start...
PENSACOLA, FL
Plans in place for Topgolf in Mobile

MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) -- Topgolf is coming to Mobile. This will be the third location of the franchise in the state behind Birmingham and Huntsville. Mobile County and City will each contribute about $1.25 million for the development of the company. The Top Golf will be near I-65 and Government...
MOBILE COUNTY, AL

