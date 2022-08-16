Read full article on original website
Attorney files federal lawsuit to prevent juvenile offenders from moving to Angola
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - There’s a potential roadblock in transporting some of Louisiana’s most violent juvenile offenders to Angola prison, as a Baton Rouge attorney has put himself between the state and those juveniles. Attorney Ron Haley is not on board with the idea of sending some...
Probation warrant leads to arrest for drug possession in Alexandria
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - An Alexandria man, who was wanted by the Louisiana Department of Probation and Parole for a probation violation, has been accused of possessing illegal drugs. According to the Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office, Keon Devont’e Gaines, 26, has been charged with possession of marijuana with intent to...
Motions hearing set for September for convicted killer in 1994 Rita Rabalais case
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - In September, one of the nine defendants who was convicted in the Oct. 24, 1994 death of Rita Rabalais, 82 of Alexandria, will be back in the Rapides Parish Courthouse for several motions in preparation of a hearing that will determine if he is among the “worst of the worst” offenders who should not get a chance to be resentenced.
Pineville man arrested in connection with Alexandria laundromat shooting
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - A Pineville man has been accused of attempted second-degree murder in connection with a shooting that occurred at an Alexandria laundromat on Friday, August 19, 2022. The Alexandria Police Department said they responded to the shooting, which occurred on MacArthur Drive, around 5:40 p.m. Upon arrival,...
RADE operation results in drugs, firearms siezed
RAPIDES PARISH, La. (KALB) - According to the Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office, a Pineville man has been arrested on multiple charges during a traffic stop on Hwy 1 in Alexandria. On August 17, Rapides Area Drug Enforcement (RADE) Task Force Officers, with the assistance of the RPSO Crime Suppression...
Arrests made in Cypress Arrow Kennel & K9 Academy animal cruelty investigation
Proposed bike & pedestrian path along Red River Levee could potentially provide economic boost. The bigger picture is to create a 400-mile path spanning the entire state from Shreveport down to the Gulf of Mexico. Mayor Hall answers concern over not asking Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office for patrol help.
Mayor Hall answers concern over not asking RPSO for patrol help
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Alexandria Mayor Jeff Hall said he has not needed to ask the Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office for help with patrolling the streets of the city, despite being short of officers at the Alexandria Police Department. In an interview with News Channel 5, Mayor Hall said...
New details about fatal crop duster crash near Cheneyville
LSUA and the LSU Real Estate and Facilities Foundation have a new vision for the campus, and they have begun the search for a developer who will make it a reality. Mary Margaret Ellison and Elijah Nixon are at a scrimmage match tonight between ASH, Neville, and Acadiana. Motions hearing...
CHRISTUS Trinity Clinic celebrates newly renovated Pineville Clinic
PINEVILLE, La. (KALB) - CHRISTUS Trinity Clinic in Pineville has officially re-opened its doors after a nearly year-long renovation. The renovation has expanded the clinic, located on Highway 28 East, with the addition of eight new exam rooms, bringing the total of exam rooms to 18, along with three new provider offices, a large waiting area and an on-site lab for patients.
Solar farm planned by Cleco at closed Louisiana coal power plant site
PINEVILLE, La. (AP) — Cleco and a New York-based renewable energy company said a big solar farm will be built near a coal-fired Louisiana plant that closed last year in DeSoto Parish. Cleco Power and D.E. Shaw Renewable Investments, LLC have a long-term agreement under which Shaw Renewable will...
GSU & NSU to face off in Shreveport Classic
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - There’s only a month left until the Shreveport Classic returns on Saturday, Sept. 10!. The college football game is held annually at the Independence Stadium. This year, Grambling State University and Northwestern State University will be going head-to-head. The matchup will mark just the sixth time these two teams have played against each other.
Southern Air Cenla Summer Camp: ASH Trojans
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The Alexandria Senior High School Trojans are coming off a season they are not used to, as they finished with a 7-4 record and lost in the first round of the playoffs. They are putting that all behind them, and this season they are ready to...
Southern Air Cenla Summer Camp: Peabody Warhorses
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Not winning a game last year is definitely motivating the Peabody Warhorses. Larry Roberts said last year hurt them, and it replays in his mind. “It was tough,” said Roberts. “I mean not winning a game, going 0-10, was hard. It messed up a lot of people mentally.”
The Demon defense stacks up running back Kolbe Burrell during Saturday morning’s scrimmage.
Dr. Norvella Williams retires after decades as a Rapides Parish educator. LSUA and the LSU Real Estate and Facilities Foundation have a new vision for the campus, and they have begun the search for a developer who will make it a reality. Scrimmage Preview: ASH hosts Neville & Acadiana. Updated:...
Scrimmage Preview: ASH hosts Neville & Acadiana
We preview the Peabody Warhorses coming into the 2022 football season. Elijah Nixon has the highlights from the scrimmage matchups between ASH and Neville and Acadiana. Head Coach Thomas Bachman has created a level of success over at Alexandria Senior High that always has them in contention of making a run at a state title. 2022 is no different.
LCU’s Sal Palermo III Throws two touchdowns in the Wildcats scrimmage
PINEVILLE, La. (KALB) - The LCU Wildcats held a scrimmage in the back half of practice today, and Quarterback Sal Palermo III shined, throwing two touchdown passes. Palermo didn’t open the game well, going three and out in the opening drive, but once his feet got under him he made all the right throws.
NSU defense makes strides in second scrimmage
NATCHITOCHES, La. (KALB) -In many ways, Saturday’s second and final full-scale scrimmage of Northwestern State’s fall camp followed a typical script. One week after the Demon offense enjoyed a fast start in the opening intrasquad scrimmage, the Purple Swarm defense was the one who brought the juice early Saturday morning inside Turpin Stadium.
LSUA to develop golf course into commercial, retail site
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - LSUA and the LSU Real Estate and Facilities Foundation (REFF) have a new vision for the campus, and they have begun the search for a developer who will make it a reality. Soon, what is currently a 40-acre public golf course on campus will be a...
