Corey Royalty, 50, and Jerry Cockhearn, 37, were sentenced on July 12 for killing one Chandler officer and injuring two others in an armed robbery that killed three people in 2010.

The armed robbery involved 10 co-conspirators, two of whom died that day in addition to Chandler Officer Carlos Ledesma, according to Maricopa County Attorney's Office.

The incident occurred at a south Phoenix park near 23rd and Southern avenues. Two of the men who were in the group that opened fire also were killed, according to police. Royalty and Cockhearn are the last two defendants to be sentenced in connection to the armed robbery and Ledesma's death.

Chandler officials said Corey Royalty was sentenced to 43 years to life in prison with the possibility of release after serving 43 years. Jerry Cockhearn was sentenced to 38 years to life in prison with the possibility of release after 38 years.

Officials said a Maricopa County jury found Cockhearn and Royalty guilty of eight felony counts and three of them include first-degree murder in May 2022.

"The death or injury of any officer in this community is a tragedy. The men and women of law enforcement put their life on the line every day to keep our community safe but, the reality that some may not return home at the end of a shift is occurring all too often in Maricopa County," said County Attorney Rachel Mitchell.

Chandler Police Chief Sean Duggan and Detective's Ledesma's widow were in the court room at the sentencing, according to officials.

"Holding those responsible for the murder of Chandler Police Detective Carlos Ledesma has been a frustrating and emotional process," said Chandler Police Detective Sean Duggan. "Twelve years later, the Ledesma family and the men and women of the Chandler Police Department finally have a sense of closure," continued Duggan.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Final 2 men sentenced for the 2010 killing of Chandler police officer Carlos Ledesma