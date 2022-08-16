KINGSPORT — Dobyns-Bennett High School has resumed using areas around the Buck Van Huss Dome but not the arena underneath the dome. Next Tuesday, Aug 23, the Board of Education is to have a called meeting to address matters related to arrangements since the D-B basketball court and volleyball area under the dome is off limits for use, although Assistant Superintendent of Administration Andy True said Wednesday that the school system has resumed using areas surrounding the dome, including the auxiliary gym, swimming pool and classrooms.

KINGSPORT, TN ・ 2 DAYS AGO