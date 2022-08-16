ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kingsport, TN

Johnson City Press

Hidden historic documents have been discovered at Ashe Street Courthouse

A hidden treasure trove of Washington County records was recently uncovered during renovation of the old Ashe Street Courthouse in Johnson City. In removing a wall partition, contractors uncovered a two-level vault hidden for decades. When they got it open, 113 bound volumes of Washington County court records were found inside.
JOHNSON CITY, TN
City
Kingsport, TN
Local
Tennessee Government
Kingsport, TN
Government
Johnson City Press

Sullivan Commission rejects pay-to-stay proposal

BLOUNTVILLE — Pay-to-stay won't be coming to inmates in the Sullivan County Jail. At least not for now. The Sullivan County Commission rejected a proposal to request that county judiciary invoke a $35-per-day room-and-board charge to inmates in the jail. As amended, it would only have applied to inmates once they were convicted and sentenced.
SULLIVAN COUNTY, TN
Johnson City Press

Overall crime has gone down in Kingsport, records show

The overall incidents of crime has decreased drastically over the last three years, with a small uptick in incidents reported last year, crime statistics show. In 2019, there were 65,878 incidents of crime, but that fell by 10.5% the next year, records show. By 2021, there was an uptick of 1.5% because of an increase of 900 more cases than the previous year.
KINGSPORT, TN
Johnson City Press

History from the Holston: Kingsport celebrates bicentennial

KINGSPORT — Prince wanted to party like it was 1999, but Kingsportians were ready to party like it was 1822 at Kingsport’s Bicentennial event on Saturday. Kingsport celebrated its 200th anniversary of the first Kingsport charter in 1822 with re-enactors, storytellers, craft demonstrations, a mock charter signing and more to offer a glimpse at life in 1822.
KINGSPORT, TN
Johnson City Press

Inspection: Flag officers tour Wise free clinic

WISE – An admiral and general visited the Wise County Fairgrounds Friday to encourage soldiers, sailors and airmen helping run a free clinic for area residents. Army Major General Joe Robinson and Rear Admiral Mary Riggs visited the Innovative Readiness Training Clinic, a partnership between U.S. military medical units and Wise-based The Health Wagon to provide free medical, dental and vision care for Southwest Virginia and surrounding area residents.
WISE COUNTY, VA
Johnson City Press

Man arrested after Saturday night machete attack in Erwin

A woman is injured and a man has been charged with attempted first degree murder following a machete attack in Erwin Saturday night. According to Unicoi County Sheriff Mike Hensley, officers were called to a disturbance at a home on Madison Street where they witnessed the suspect, Steve Silvers, leaving the home in possession of a purse and heard a woman yelling for help from inside the residence.
ERWIN, TN
News Break
Politics
WJHL

‘I thought he was gone’: Owner, rescuer reflect on revived dog

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – A car crash led to a fight for a furry friend’s life last week. Now, the Kingsport Fire Department (KFD) has one woman’s gratitude after they brought her dog back from the brink. “Of course, you’re always in shock at first,” said Ellen Johnston, who owns Rico, an 8-year-old Yorkshire Terrier. […]
KINGSPORT, TN
WJHL

WCSO: Man leads police on pursuit after destroying a house

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) The Washington County, Virginia Sheriff’s Office (WCSO) said a man led police on a pursuit after breaking into a house and setting it on fire on Saturday. According to Blake Andis, Sheriff of Washington County, Virginia, a male was reported to have broken into a house, destroyed the interior and then […]
WASHINGTON COUNTY, VA
Johnson City Press

Areas around, but not inside, Van Huss dome in use again at Dobyns-Bennett

KINGSPORT — Dobyns-Bennett High School has resumed using areas around the Buck Van Huss Dome but not the arena underneath the dome. Next Tuesday, Aug 23, the Board of Education is to have a called meeting to address matters related to arrangements since the D-B basketball court and volleyball area under the dome is off limits for use, although Assistant Superintendent of Administration Andy True said Wednesday that the school system has resumed using areas surrounding the dome, including the auxiliary gym, swimming pool and classrooms.
KINGSPORT, TN
Johnson City Press

East Tennessee Spay & Neuter has new location

ELIZABETHTON — East Tennessee Spay & Neuter has announced it has moved to its new location at 150 E. Elk Ave. The organization said the move allows an easier flow, more room. The organization can now accept credit cars as payment with a $3 service fee. The cost of...
ELIZABETHTON, TN
Johnson City Press

Today In Johnson City History: Aug. 21

Aug. 21, 1897: One hundred and twenty-five years ago today, the Morristown Republican presented an account of the recent Galloway murder. This account provides greater details than the one that appeared in this column on Aug. 19. The dateline was Jonesboro, and the date was Aug. 12. “The jury in the Sims case this evening brought in a verdict of guilty of murder in the first degree without extenuating circumstances.”
JOHNSON CITY, TN

