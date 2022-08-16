Read full article on original website
Johnson City Leaders Vote to Approve Closure of City's Detention Center on RequestJohn M. DabbsJohnson City, TN
Appalachian Fair Opens with Acres of Fun Next Week at the Fairgrounds in Gray, TennesseeJohn M. DabbsGray, TN
Oak Ridge Boys to Perform at Bristol's Cameo Theater for the Front Porch Singin' TourJohn M. DabbsBristol, VA
2022 Places With the Lowest Cost of Living In VirginiaChannelocityVirginia State
Twin Cities Welcome Tri-Pride with Parade and Festival in Downtown Bristol This MonthJohn M. DabbsBristol, VA
Johnson City Press
Doe River Gorge making progress on bringing Christmas Train to the gorge for Christmas 2023
HAMPTON — Doe River Gorge Ministries is still on track to debut its Christmas Train for the Christmas season of 2023, with progress being accomplished in restoring locomotives, getting final approvals from county and state governments and breaking ground on grading and landscaping of the property where the trains will run.
Johnson City Press
Property tax helping retain, recruit Kingsport city employees
A 12-cent property tax increase passed by the Kingsport Board of Mayor and Aldermen is helping the city recruit and retain employees. Just a few months ago, the city had a historical high point of 65 job openings.
Johnson City Press
Johnson City Commission votes to close jail; approves site for new dog park, bike track
Johnson City commissioners voted to close the city’s jail on Thursday, just hours after city staff recommended its closure during a work session due to rising costs, increased operating expenses and staffing shortages. The jail, a minimum security facility that’s been in operation since the 1970s, is home to...
Johnson City Press
Hidden historic documents have been discovered at Ashe Street Courthouse
A hidden treasure trove of Washington County records was recently uncovered during renovation of the old Ashe Street Courthouse in Johnson City. In removing a wall partition, contractors uncovered a two-level vault hidden for decades. When they got it open, 113 bound volumes of Washington County court records were found inside.
JCPD: Woman holding scissors/sticks in hands, charged with evading arrest
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — According to the release, Vanessa McCoy, 44, was on the sidewalk of West Market Street with a stick in one hand and a pair of scissors in the other. The release from the Johnson City Police Department states officers responded to a disturbance on 925 West Market Street on Friday. […]
Johnson City Press
Sullivan Commission rejects pay-to-stay proposal
BLOUNTVILLE — Pay-to-stay won't be coming to inmates in the Sullivan County Jail. At least not for now. The Sullivan County Commission rejected a proposal to request that county judiciary invoke a $35-per-day room-and-board charge to inmates in the jail. As amended, it would only have applied to inmates once they were convicted and sentenced.
Johnson City Press
Overall crime has gone down in Kingsport, records show
The overall incidents of crime has decreased drastically over the last three years, with a small uptick in incidents reported last year, crime statistics show. In 2019, there were 65,878 incidents of crime, but that fell by 10.5% the next year, records show. By 2021, there was an uptick of 1.5% because of an increase of 900 more cases than the previous year.
Johnson City Press
Watch now: Sullivan school board tweaks director qualifications, reviews auction, discusses spending COVID money
BLOUNTVILLE — The Sullivan County school board got a sneak peak at what the online auction of the former Colonial Heights Middle School will look like next month. It also voted to tweak qualification requirements for the next director of schools. In addition, the board had a more then...
Johnson City Press
History from the Holston: Kingsport celebrates bicentennial
KINGSPORT — Prince wanted to party like it was 1999, but Kingsportians were ready to party like it was 1822 at Kingsport’s Bicentennial event on Saturday. Kingsport celebrated its 200th anniversary of the first Kingsport charter in 1822 with re-enactors, storytellers, craft demonstrations, a mock charter signing and more to offer a glimpse at life in 1822.
Johnson City Press
Inspection: Flag officers tour Wise free clinic
WISE – An admiral and general visited the Wise County Fairgrounds Friday to encourage soldiers, sailors and airmen helping run a free clinic for area residents. Army Major General Joe Robinson and Rear Admiral Mary Riggs visited the Innovative Readiness Training Clinic, a partnership between U.S. military medical units and Wise-based The Health Wagon to provide free medical, dental and vision care for Southwest Virginia and surrounding area residents.
Johnson City Press
Purchase of equipment for former Sullivan North High added to school board called meeting agenda
KINGSPORT — The Kingsport City Schools Board of Education will hold a called meeting with an amended agenda involving the former Sullivan North High School 6 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 23, 2022 in the Tennessee Room at the KCS Administrative Support Center, 400 Clinchfield Street, third floor, downtown Kingsport. The...
Johnson City Press
Man arrested after Saturday night machete attack in Erwin
A woman is injured and a man has been charged with attempted first degree murder following a machete attack in Erwin Saturday night. According to Unicoi County Sheriff Mike Hensley, officers were called to a disturbance at a home on Madison Street where they witnessed the suspect, Steve Silvers, leaving the home in possession of a purse and heard a woman yelling for help from inside the residence.
‘I thought he was gone’: Owner, rescuer reflect on revived dog
KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – A car crash led to a fight for a furry friend’s life last week. Now, the Kingsport Fire Department (KFD) has one woman’s gratitude after they brought her dog back from the brink. “Of course, you’re always in shock at first,” said Ellen Johnston, who owns Rico, an 8-year-old Yorkshire Terrier. […]
WCSO: Man leads police on pursuit after destroying a house
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) The Washington County, Virginia Sheriff’s Office (WCSO) said a man led police on a pursuit after breaking into a house and setting it on fire on Saturday. According to Blake Andis, Sheriff of Washington County, Virginia, a male was reported to have broken into a house, destroyed the interior and then […]
Johnson City Press
Areas around, but not inside, Van Huss dome in use again at Dobyns-Bennett
KINGSPORT — Dobyns-Bennett High School has resumed using areas around the Buck Van Huss Dome but not the arena underneath the dome. Next Tuesday, Aug 23, the Board of Education is to have a called meeting to address matters related to arrangements since the D-B basketball court and volleyball area under the dome is off limits for use, although Assistant Superintendent of Administration Andy True said Wednesday that the school system has resumed using areas surrounding the dome, including the auxiliary gym, swimming pool and classrooms.
Johnson City Press
East Tennessee Spay & Neuter has new location
ELIZABETHTON — East Tennessee Spay & Neuter has announced it has moved to its new location at 150 E. Elk Ave. The organization said the move allows an easier flow, more room. The organization can now accept credit cars as payment with a $3 service fee. The cost of...
JCPD: Fugitive with warrant for hit and run arrested in downtown Johnson City
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – A fugitive from justice with a warrant out of Scott County, Virginia was arrested in Johnson City Tuesday morning, according to police. Michael Mullins, 50, from Johnson City was arrested at the John Sevier Center after officers were reportedly flagged down in regards to a suspicious person. Once officers made […]
VDH issues advisory after 438,000 gallons of sewage released into South Fork Powell River
WISE, Va. (WJHL) — The Virginia Department of Health (VDH) says people should avoid recreational activities along a stretch of the South Fork Powell River after hundreds of thousands of gallons of sewage were released into the river. The department issued a recreational water advisory Friday for the South Fork Powell River near East Stone […]
Greeneville Dollar General employee accused of embezzlement
Greeneville Police officers responded to a call of alleged embezzlement at a Dollar General.
Johnson City Press
Today In Johnson City History: Aug. 21
Aug. 21, 1897: One hundred and twenty-five years ago today, the Morristown Republican presented an account of the recent Galloway murder. This account provides greater details than the one that appeared in this column on Aug. 19. The dateline was Jonesboro, and the date was Aug. 12. “The jury in the Sims case this evening brought in a verdict of guilty of murder in the first degree without extenuating circumstances.”
