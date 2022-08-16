ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Local sandwich shops to check out in Billings

Are you looking for a place a local place to eat? Here are a few sandwich shops serving originally made sandwiches, wraps, and more!. Chalet Market has been a part of the Billings community since the 1980s and has been enjoyed by many. They also have gluten-free and vegetarian options. Chalet Market has two locations: one on 24th St. W. and a downtown location in the First Interstate Bank Building. On top of artisan sandwiches, they also have a selection of desserts and sell Made in Montana products at each location.
BILLINGS, MT
Rimrock Mall Back-to-School craft fair

If you’re looking for a way to jump start your “Back-to-School” energy, come support local small businesses, makers, and crafters at this year’s Back to School Craft and Vendor Fair at Rimrock Mall!. This year’s event will be held out in the beautiful Saturday sunshine in...
BILLINGS, MT
Billings Chick-Fil-A restaurant set to open on time

Chick-Fil-A fans, you can see your fav restaurant coming to life on Billings West End. The walls are up! The opening is set for October and everything looks well to be in time for the restaurant chains opening. The new Chick-Fil-A takes up most of the lot near Plant Fitness...
BILLINGS, MT
Teepee Capital of the World, Crow Fair 2022

Parades, dancers, drums, rodeos, horse races and numerous vendors, are some of the events at the 103 Annual Crow Fair in Crow Agency, Montana. Some sources say the fair started in 1904, when the U.S. Government gathered the Crow together to teach them how to grow vegetable gardens. Danielle Arnoux who is of Crow and Blackfoot heritage, said the Indians tell a different story.
CROW AGENCY, MT
LOOK: New Billings Businesses Now Open, More Coming Soon

Construction is nearing completion on some new businesses in Billings, with several other properties already having their openings in the Magic City. Here are some stores, restaurants, and coffee shops that have opened, or plan to be open before the end of 2022:. New Goodwill location now open in downtown...
BILLINGS, MT
Where to Find the Best Truck Stops in Montana

Good truck stops are awesome. I love them and I'm not embarrassed to sing their praises. However, all truck stops are certainly not created equal, so let's take a look at the best Montana has to offer. Our list here is a combination of personal experience, recommendations from our trucker...
MONTANA STATE
3rd annual Yellowstone Dig It Days start Friday!

There are only two days left of the MontanaFair, and one activity is back for a second year: Yellowstone Dig It Days. Jonathan McNiven is the person who started Dig It Days and is also the Editor and Publisher of Yellowstone County News. McNiven said the event officially started in...
YELLOWSTONE COUNTY, MT
Traffic on the Rise. The 6 Busiest Two Lane Highways in Montana

We all cringe a little bit whenever we read another news piece about how many people are moving to Montana. Despite our "Go Home! Montana is Full" bumper stickers, growth can't really be stopped. A not-so-fun side effect of more transplants means our infrastructure is having a tough time keeping up. Traffic in Bozeman and Missoula is a nightmare and things are starting to get a little crowded on urban streets in Billings.
MONTANA STATE
MET Transit in Billings presents new transportation plans

BILLINGS, Mont. - MET Transit in Billings had its third and final meeting Thursday to seek public input for future transit improvements. Many people who use the transit regularly attended the meeting to provide their suggestions for a development plan that addresses their needs. One rider, Shane Noble, talked about the importance of expanded bus service hours for the riders.
BILLINGS, MT
The Top Five Most Colorful Murals in Billings

Here in Billings, art is a big deal for our local culture. Many of us may not fully realize how much there is!. The Downtown Billings Alliance provides a full-featured map of all the fantastic Downtown Artwork so that you can plan out an art walk adventure of your own. We've embedded it below, and linked to the Downtown Billings Page via the button.
BILLINGS, MT
