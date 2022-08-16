ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Poughkeepsie, NY

101.5 WPDH

Why This Curve in Wappingers Falls is Extremely Dangerous

I have been commuting on this road everyday and I'm convinced that this is one of of the most dangerous curves in the Hudson Valley. If you have driven in downtown Wappingers Falls at any point then you know what curve I am talking about. If you have been downtown during rush hour or busy traffic hours then you definitely know what curve I'm talking about.
WAPPINGERS FALLS, NY
101.5 WPDH

Man Apprehended in Beacon, Pointed Loaded Gun At Family

The City of Beacon Police Department, in a press release on Thursday, August 18th, shared information about a concerning incident that occurred in the early afternoon on Wednesday in the area. Unregistered 9mm Gun Pulled on Beacon, NY Police Officer During Domestic Disturbance Call. Beacon Police report that around 1:50...
BEACON, NY
Poughkeepsie, NY
Crime & Safety
City
Poughkeepsie, NY
101.5 WPDH

It’s Back! The Beacon, NY Dummy Light has Been Restored

A landmark in Beacon has finally been restored and returned to Main Street. Back in April, work was being done to Main Street in Beacon and unfortunately a construction vehicle took out the historic Beacon Dummy Light. Beacon resident Jean Noack, who is also a member of the Beacon Historical Society, the Beacon Sloop Club, and the Howland Cultural Center wrote in the Beacon, NY Facebook group at the time:
BEACON, NY
101.5 WPDH

Police Say Axe Wielding Ulster County Man Arrested and Charged

Well, this is a terrifying thought. Police say an intoxicated local man was arrested Sunday night after he approached a home with a pickaxe, broke in, and then began swinging the axe at the homeowner inside. Authorities have not indicated if the victim knew the suspect as of yet, though...
101.5 WPDH

‘Discarded Cigarette’ to Blame for Milton, NY Landing Pier Fire

A staple in the Milton community for the last 10 years went up in flames earlier this week. There are so many great places across the Hudson Valley to catch a glimpse of the Hudson River, but some are so picturesque that they serve as the background for many photos of life events like weddings, proposals, and special moments.
MILTON, NY
101.5 WPDH

1 Dead, 1 Hurt After Golf Cart Hits With Car in Hudson Valley, NY

One person is dead and another person injured after the golf cart they were riding in on Route 9 in the Hudson Valley collided with a car. On Saturday, August 13, 2022, New York State Police based in Columbia County began investigating a fatal motor vehicle crash involving a golf cart on State Route 9 in the town of Kinderhook, New York.
KINDERHOOK, NY
101.5 WPDH

Is This Stealing? Newburgh, NY Divided Over Local “Thief”

The Nextdoor app is great place for neighbors to communicate with each other and form a tight-knit community. It's also ground-zero for drama. The comments in Newburgh, NY's section of the app exploded recently over a simple question that revolved around a complicated question: was a woman stealing from her neighbors?
NEWBURGH, NY
101.5 WPDH

57 Dogs Rescued Donations Needed in Newburgh, New York

Earlier this week, social media in the Hudson Valley was full of stories about 54 Miniature Pinschers and 3 other breed dogs who were found living in what could only be described as beyond deplorable conditions. According to an article shared with me that was written by Mary Esparra for...
NEWBURGH, NY
101.5 WPDH

The Best Tattoo Removal in the Hudson Valley

"Why would you get that tattooed on your body, don't you know it's permanent?!" Not quite. Maybe you thought you'd love Lisa forever, or that a bit of tasteful tribal ink on your lower back was the peak of class... but times change. Luckily, tattoo removal technology has only gotten better, and there are several places to check out if you no longer want that Tweety Bird tat on your calf.
NEW WINDSOR, NY
101.5 WPDH

New York Swimmer Hit By Boat In Hudson Valley

A woman was seriously hurt after she was hit by a boat while swimming in the Hudson Valley. On Saturday, August 13, 2022, New York State Police from Troop K responded to Queechy Lake for a boating accident. Boating accident on Queechy Lake, Canaan, Columbia County, New York. At approximately...
COLUMBIA COUNTY, NY
101.5 WPDH

Harmful Algal Blooms Reported in Ulster County

Another Harmful Algal Bloom has been spotted, this time in Ulster County. In July of 2022, the New York State Parks and Historic Sites Facebook announced that Lake Welch in Rockland County was closed due to Harmful Algal Bloom. We learned from the DEC that these harmful Algal Blooms are triggered by water and environmental conditions.
ULSTER COUNTY, NY
101.5 WPDH

Popular Poughkeepsie Restaurant has Closed, Fans Left Wondering Why?

The sign on the front door says vacation, but it looks like it's closed for good after asking around. One thing the Hudson Valley has is a ton of great restaurants to enjoy a meal at. From Rhinebeck to Newburgh the choices are endless but one thing that drives me crazy is when you find that one place that you look forward to getting food from has suddenly closed down.
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY
101.5 WPDH

