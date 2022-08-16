Read full article on original website
Related
Idaho State Journal
Firefighter hit by tree and killed in southern Oregon
GRANTS PASS, Ore. (AP) — A firefighter working a blaze in southern Oregon has died after he was struck by a tree on Thursday, officials said. The Oregon Department of Forestry and Bureau of Land Management confirmed the death of Logan Taylor, 25, in a Facebook post. The agency said Taylor, of Talent, Oregon, was critically hurt while working on the Rum Creek Fire north of Galice. He was the operator of Sasquatch Reforestation, an Oregon Department of Forestry-contracted firefighting company.
Idaho State Journal
Oregon man faces federal charges in casino robbery, shooting
PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — An Oregon man is facing federal charges for allegedly robbing the Wildhorse Resort and Casino on the Umatilla Indian Reservation at gunpoint on Wednesday. The U.S. Attorney’s Office — District of Oregon said Friday that Javier Francisco Vigil, 51, was charged with committing a Hobbs...
Idaho Hometown Hero Medal Ceremony set Sept. 10
POCATELLO — A ceremony honoring Idahoans who make a difference will return this year. The 10th Annual Idaho Hometown Hero Medal Ceremony, which took a two-year break due to the COVID-19 pandemic, will make its comeback at the Stephens Performing Arts Center in Pocatello at 6 p.m. on Sept. 10. Beena Mannan, executive director of the nonprofit JRM Foundation For Humanity, which sponsors the award ceremony, says they are excited...
Idaho State Journal
‘A super giant fat sturgeon’: Utah man sets new Idaho record with 10-foot, 4-inch beast
Greg Poulsen and everyone on the boat knew he’d hooked into a big fish. And why wouldn’t they? It was one of those days you hear about.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Idaho State Journal
Transgender kids can play girls sports in Utah after ruling
SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Transgender girls in Utah will be given the opportunity to participate in girls' sports as the school year begins, after a judge on Friday reversed a ban pending legal challenges from parents. Instead of an outright ban, transgender girls will now be sent before...
Idaho State Journal
Washington state school shooter sentenced to 40 years
SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — Caleb Sharpe, who shot one classmate to death and wounded three others five years ago in a Washington state high school, apologized to his victims before he was sentenced Friday to at least 40 years in prison. Sharpe, who was 15 at the time of...
Idaho State Journal
16 more states hope to weigh in on Idaho abortion lawsuit
BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Sixteen more states are asking to weigh in on the U.S. Department of Justice's lawsuit against Idaho over its strict abortion ban. The Justice Department sued the Republican-led state of Idaho earlier this month, saying the abortion ban set to take effect on Aug. 25 violates a federal law requiring Medicaid-funded hospitals to provide “stabilizing treatment” to patients experiencing medical emergencies. In July, President Joe Biden’s administration told hospitals that the Emergency Medical Treatment and Labor Act, or EMTALA, requires them to provide abortion services if the life of the pregnant person is at risk.
Southeast Idaho Pride Foundation to hold pride event next weekend
POCATELLO — The Southeast Idaho Pride Foundation Inc. is excited to announce its pride event, RISE UP! being held on Saturday, August 27, 2022 from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. at Station Square and Union Pacific Park. The event starts geared more towards families and gradually shifts focus to celebrating and unifying our community. The festivities kick off at Club Charley's on Friday, August 26 beginning at 9 p.m. The...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Idaho Medicaid must recheck eligibility for 131K people when US emergency ends
BOISE — Since January 2020, the nation has been under a public health emergency declaration for the coronavirus pandemic, and, as a result, states have been forbidden from kicking people off of Medicaid because their income or other eligibility criteria changed. Currently, 131,000 Idaho Medicaid recipients qualify for that “Medicaid protection,” meaning the state can’t force them to resubmit their proof of eligibility until the public health emergency lifts. However, the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare doesn’t know how many of those recipients actually...
Idaho State Journal
Why I'm voting for an independent Republican Democrat
Infighting in Idaho’s Republican Party has some of the more moderate Republicans supporting a Democrat for Idaho attorney general. That’s Boise attorney Tom Arkoosh. He’s a candidate political observers call a “natural.” Arkoosh likes people. He has an exceptional mind, works hard and is fun to be around. He’s also a centrist, a political independent, rather than a political partisan.
Idaho State Journal
Some unborn need love more than politics
The new term “murder by abortion,” featured in the platform of the Idaho Republican Party, is a radical departure from the consensus that has developed over the last 40 years in our state. Idaho abortion laws have historically made exemptions for cases of rape, incest and the life of the mother.
Comments / 0