Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
SC’s Top Spots for SausageKennardo G. JamesMyrtle Beach, SC
Sacramento doctor's walking journey across America for health equityCarmen MicsaSacramento, CA
This SC Restaurant Has Some of the Best BBQ in AmericaKennardo G. JamesHemingway, SC
Wheel to Surf Event Makes Waves in Disabled CommunityPJ@SCDDSNSurfside Beach, SC
3 Amazing Seafood Restaurants in South CarolinaAlina AndrasCharleston, SC
Related
wpde.com
New updates on the Surfside pier as construction continues
SURFSIDE, S.C. (WPDE) — The Surfside pier, damaged six years ago in Hurricane Matthew, is one step closer to being completed. Construction on the pier began in December 2020. NEW: Humane Society of Marlboro County closed Saturday as they have no more space. Surfside Beach officials hoped the new...
wpde.com
Georgetown Co. Planning Commission denies request for Pawleys Island development
GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WPDE) — There's going to be some growth in Pawleys Island - well, almost. A number of requests for subdivision and rezoning projects went before county planning commissioners on Thursday. Two of those requests were for townhomes in Pawleys Island. The requests in question included a 53...
wpde.com
City addresses water quality control, safety at NMB Park and Sports Complex attraction
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — The lake water quality at Shark Wake Park 843 in North Myrtle Beach received a clean report after some questioned the city on its safety. Shark Wake Park 843 is the Grand Strand's only cable wakeboarding par and obstacle island with an inflatable floating playground.
wpde.com
Longtime Florence County administrator is retiring
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Longtime Florence County Administrator K.G. "Rusty" Smith, Jr. is retiring after 10 years in the position. Smith casually made the announcement during Thursday's county council meeting. Smith previously served as a member of Florence County Council for 26 years from 1986 - 2012. He...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wpde.com
Electrical panel fire impacts North Myrtle Beach oceanfront condos, fire officials say
Fire crews in North Myrtle Beach responded to a potential structure fire Saturday night. A little before 10 pm Saturday night, C-Battalion units were dispatched to the 500 block of South Ocean Blvd for a reported structure fire. Crews arrived to investigate reports of smoke and haze in several locations...
wpde.com
Florence County 911 dispatchers getting pay raises
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Dispatchers with the Florence County 911 Emergency Operations Center (EOC) are getting a pretty, significant pay raise followed by a vote Thursday from Florence County Council members. Council voted unanimously to provide roughly $300,000 to the EOC to fund the raises. EOC management sent...
wpde.com
Horry County partners with U.S. Army Corps of Engineers in $3M floodwater study
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Horry County has teamed up with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers to study how to reduce flooding along the Waccamaw River Watershed. They signed an agreement today to solidify their partnership. Johnny Gardner, Horry County Councilman, said this agreement is huge for them...
wpde.com
Mosquito spraying planned around Aynor this week
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Horry County Mosquito Control will be conducting aerial spraying on Tuesday, Aug. 23, weather permitting. Aerial spraying will be conducted one hour prior to sunset and one hour after sunset. Spraying will occur in these areas:. Zion Road. Ridge Road. Gore Road. Hwy 129.
IN THIS ARTICLE
wpde.com
Rabid bat confirmed in Marion County; 1 person exposed, DHEC confirms
MARION COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) confirmed that a bat found on the ground near North Main Street and Harlee Street in Marion has tested positive for rabies. One person was exposed and has been referred to their healthcare provider,...
wpde.com
Horry County Animal Care Center closed to help with police investigation
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — The Horry County Animal Care Center says it is closed to the public until at least Monday, Aug. 22, as all staff are currently working an Horry County Police Department animal investigation. During the closure, the HCACC will not be able to conduct adoptions,...
wpde.com
Guy Daniels Surfoff to take place in Surfside Beach this weekend
SURFSIDE, S.C. (WPDE) — On Saturday morning, dozens of surfers grabbed their boards and rode some waves on 13th Avenue in Surfisde Beach for the 22nd Annual Guy Daniels Memorial Surfoff. Surfers of all different age groups competed for prizes and scholarships. Some of the awards included a $1000...
wpde.com
College kids are comin' to Conway! It's Coastal Carolina University's move-in weekend
CONWAY, S.C. (WPDE) — College kids are comin’ to Conway. Friday kicked off move-in weekend at Coastal Carolina University. Anxious students and their families came to haul items into dorms. Some did have to contend with rain, and a temporary pause for the tornado warning, but CCU staff...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wpde.com
Music extravaganza at Borgata in Surfside to benefit Neal & Pam's employees
SURFSIDE, S.C. (WPDE) — There’s a Music Extravaganza fundraiser this weekend in Surfside Beach. Borgata and Tito’s Southend Trolley invite you to Borgata on Sunday for a full day of live music, chicken bog and fun. Donations will help employees of Neal and Pam's Bar and Grill,...
wpde.com
Motorcycle club rides in honor of fallen Florence Co. paramedic and motorcyclist
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — It’s been more than a week since a car wreck in Florence took the lives of motorcyclist Cedric Gregg and paramedic Sara Weaver. Saturday, a motorcycle club honored Gregg and Weaver by riding from the Bass Pro Shops in North Myrtle Beach to Black Jack Harley Davidson in Florence.
wpde.com
Ripley's Aquarium teams up with Blood Connection; seeking donations amid blood shortage
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — There has been a shortage of local blood donations and now, The Blood Connection and Ripley's Aquarium are teaming up to do something about it. They've seen historically low donations throughout the past year and need your help stabilizing their supply. On Saturday, you...
wpde.com
Florence woman missing; family says she was last heard from while in North Myrtle Beach
FLORENCE, S.C. (WPDE) — A family in Florence is looking to the public to help find their missing loved one. According to a post on Facebook, 32-year-old Ashlyn Adams Wyatt was last seen in Florence County, but her family said they last heard from her during a phone call when she was in the North Myrtle Beach area.
wpde.com
Crews respond to 2-vehicle wreck on Highway 9 near Longs: HCFR
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Horry County Fire Rescue responded to a two-vehicle crash on East Highway 9 and Rum Bluff Boulevard near Longs Friday around 3:30 p.m., according to a tweet from the department. HCFR said lanes of traffic are blocked and to avoid the area. Two people...
wpde.com
Man shot in arm in lower Florence County, sheriff says
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Deputies are investigating a shooting Thursday evening in lower Florence County, according to Chief Deputy Tommy Sullivan with the Florence County Sheriff's Office. Sullivan said a man was shot in the arm reportedly on Old Number 4 Highway near Scranton, but deputies are still...
wpde.com
Darlington Co. woman charged in connection with deadly overdose of man
DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — 29-year-old Haley Mooneyham is charged with involuntary manslaughter in connection with the death of a man due to a drug overdose, according to Darlington County Sheriff James Hudson. Deputies arrested Mooneyham Friday following a four month investigation. Hudson said the 26-year-old man passed away...
wpde.com
Heavy storms produce significant flooding for some areas
Many areas along the Grand Strand have seen very impressive rainfall totals so far today. Official readings show several locations over 6". Radar estimates and some backyard rain gauges show 10+" fell in a few spots. Some areas could pick up a little more rain as some scattered showers continue through the early evening.
Comments / 0