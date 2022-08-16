ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Conway, SC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wpde.com

New updates on the Surfside pier as construction continues

SURFSIDE, S.C. (WPDE) — The Surfside pier, damaged six years ago in Hurricane Matthew, is one step closer to being completed. Construction on the pier began in December 2020. NEW: Humane Society of Marlboro County closed Saturday as they have no more space. Surfside Beach officials hoped the new...
SURFSIDE BEACH, SC
wpde.com

Longtime Florence County administrator is retiring

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Longtime Florence County Administrator K.G. "Rusty" Smith, Jr. is retiring after 10 years in the position. Smith casually made the announcement during Thursday's county council meeting. Smith previously served as a member of Florence County Council for 26 years from 1986 - 2012. He...
FLORENCE COUNTY, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Conway, SC
Conway, SC
Government
wpde.com

Florence County 911 dispatchers getting pay raises

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Dispatchers with the Florence County 911 Emergency Operations Center (EOC) are getting a pretty, significant pay raise followed by a vote Thursday from Florence County Council members. Council voted unanimously to provide roughly $300,000 to the EOC to fund the raises. EOC management sent...
FLORENCE COUNTY, SC
wpde.com

Mosquito spraying planned around Aynor this week

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Horry County Mosquito Control will be conducting aerial spraying on Tuesday, Aug. 23, weather permitting. Aerial spraying will be conducted one hour prior to sunset and one hour after sunset. Spraying will occur in these areas:. Zion Road. Ridge Road. Gore Road. Hwy 129.
HORRY COUNTY, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Realestate#Hotels#Hotel Industry#City Limits#Building Permit#Business Industry#Linus Business#The Waccamaw Hotel
wpde.com

Guy Daniels Surfoff to take place in Surfside Beach this weekend

SURFSIDE, S.C. (WPDE) — On Saturday morning, dozens of surfers grabbed their boards and rode some waves on 13th Avenue in Surfisde Beach for the 22nd Annual Guy Daniels Memorial Surfoff. Surfers of all different age groups competed for prizes and scholarships. Some of the awards included a $1000...
SURFSIDE BEACH, SC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Tourism
News Break
Politics
wpde.com

Crews respond to 2-vehicle wreck on Highway 9 near Longs: HCFR

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Horry County Fire Rescue responded to a two-vehicle crash on East Highway 9 and Rum Bluff Boulevard near Longs Friday around 3:30 p.m., according to a tweet from the department. HCFR said lanes of traffic are blocked and to avoid the area. Two people...
LONGS, SC
wpde.com

Man shot in arm in lower Florence County, sheriff says

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Deputies are investigating a shooting Thursday evening in lower Florence County, according to Chief Deputy Tommy Sullivan with the Florence County Sheriff's Office. Sullivan said a man was shot in the arm reportedly on Old Number 4 Highway near Scranton, but deputies are still...
FLORENCE COUNTY, SC
wpde.com

Darlington Co. woman charged in connection with deadly overdose of man

DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — 29-year-old Haley Mooneyham is charged with involuntary manslaughter in connection with the death of a man due to a drug overdose, according to Darlington County Sheriff James Hudson. Deputies arrested Mooneyham Friday following a four month investigation. Hudson said the 26-year-old man passed away...
DARLINGTON COUNTY, SC
wpde.com

Heavy storms produce significant flooding for some areas

Many areas along the Grand Strand have seen very impressive rainfall totals so far today. Official readings show several locations over 6". Radar estimates and some backyard rain gauges show 10+" fell in a few spots. Some areas could pick up a little more rain as some scattered showers continue through the early evening.
MYRTLE BEACH, SC

Comments / 0

Community Policy