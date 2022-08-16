ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Boston

What we know about the fatal incident on ‘Jaws’ bridge in Martha’s Vineyard

Brothers Tavaughn and Tavaris Bulgin jumped off the bridge late Sunday night. One body has been recovered, but a marine search continued Tuesday. Police continued their search Tuesday for 21-year-old Tavaughn Bulgin, who has been missing since jumping off the “Jaws” bridge on Martha’s Vineyard late Sunday night. Officials say he jumped into the waters with Tavaris Bulgin, his 26-year-old brother, and two others. The body of Tavaris was recovered Monday morning. Tavaughn is presumed dead.
OAK BLUFFS, MA
Massive Amount of Great White Shark Sightings Reported Off the Coast of Cape Cod

The northeast has been seeing a lot more sharks lately. That includes Cape Cod where beaches were temporarily shut down after sightings. It’s a tricky situation when you have to coexist with these large predators. The outdoors is a dangerous place at times. Great white sharks are known to be more aggressive, and when we think of shark attacks, that’s usually what we picture. However, there have been many sharks seen in the Massachusetts area.
WILDLIFE
Ezra Miller: Vermont police seek mother and three children who were living at actor’s farm

Police in Vermont say they are seeking a 25-year-old woman and her three children who had been living on Ezra Miller’s farm.Rolling Stone reported that the Vermont State Police had repeatedly tried to serve the mother with an emergency care order over the weekend due to concerns for the children’s safety. The Flash actor appeared evasive and told officers that the woman hadn’t lived at the farm in months, the Vermont State Attorney’s office said in a court document obtained by Rolling Stone.It’s the latest in a series of legal troubles facing the 29-year-old actor.On Monday, Miller was charged with...
VERMONT STATE
Maine anglers catch rare blue lobster; crustacean will live in restaurant tank

A father and son fishing off the southern coast of Maine caught a rare, bright blue lobster on Thursday morning. But the large marine crustacean will not be on the dinner table of Luke Rand or his father, Mark Rand. Instead, the lobster will take up residence in a tank at their family’s restaurant, Becky’s Diner, in Portland, WGME-TV reported. The restaurant is run by Becky Rand, Luke’s mother and Mark’s wife, according to the television station.
LIFESTYLE
Around 20 Sharks Were Spotted Off Cape Cod's Coast This Week

Shark Week 2022 may technically be over, but it’s still raging in Massachusetts, where Cape Cod shark sightings have prompted beach closures, and left locals worried. More than 20 sharks were spotted on the shores of Cape Cod and Martha’s Vineyard this week alone — is this normal? Here’s what we know about the situation.
EDGARTOWN, MA
Portland, ME
