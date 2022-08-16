Americas’ standout pitcher Stephen Sepulveda commits to Baylor

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Americas baseball star Stephen Sepulveda committed to Baylor on Sunday night, after a summer where he made a big splash on the travel ball circuit.

Sepulveda is the fourth Trail Blazers player to commit to play at the Division I level in the last year, joining Armani Raygoza, Ruben Gonzalez and Easton Moomau, all of whom are committed to UTRGV.

A senior pitcher who has been Americas’ ace the last few seasons, Sepulveda is making a dream come true by playing at the Division I level.

“It’s amazing, me and my family are super excited,” said Sepulveda. “It’s a beautiful campus and the coaches are really intense. They have a new coaching staff, Mitch Thompson and James Laverty, the pitching coach. They told me a lot of good things that made me really interested.”

Sepulveda joins the three aforementioned Trail Blazers that are committed to play at the D1 level, as well as former Trail Blazer star Darell Hernaiz, who was drafted in the fifth round of the MLB Draft by the Baltimore Orioles and Grand Canyon outfielder Adrian Torres, as well as others.

He said that Hernaiz and reigning Golden Spikes Award winner Ivan Melendez were heroes of his and looks to them both as inspiration. Now, he’ll get the chance to play at the same level as them. Sepulveda said that while Baylor is his focus, he could draw some interest from MLB teams if he plays well as a senior.

“(Darell) is a great mentor,” Sepulveda said. “I look up to those guys and I hope to continue in their footsteps.”

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTSM 9 News.