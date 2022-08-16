CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 SPORTS) --There's a lot of eyes on the new UVA defense under coordinator John Rudzinski, not just because of the bleak numbers UVA posted last year on the defensive side of the ball but because of the speed and complexity of Rudzinski's new scheme. Tony Elliott joked after the first scrimmage last week that it's seems like the defense has two full playbooks in use.

