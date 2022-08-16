ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlottesville, VA

cbs19news

'Fire Hose' mentality drives UVA defense

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 SPORTS) --There's a lot of eyes on the new UVA defense under coordinator John Rudzinski, not just because of the bleak numbers UVA posted last year on the defensive side of the ball but because of the speed and complexity of Rudzinski's new scheme. Tony Elliott joked after the first scrimmage last week that it's seems like the defense has two full playbooks in use.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
cbs19news

Jackson leads defense through change

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 SPORTS)-- There's been a lot of change for UVA football this year. From transitioning to a new coaching staff to a new offense and even a new defensive scheme there's been one constant through it all; 4 year starter Nick Jackson. In a defense that coordinator John...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
cbs19news

Virginia dominates Bowling Green in final preseason match

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 SPORTS)-- Virginia cruised past Bowling Green 5-1 in their last preseason exhibition match before the regular season gets underway. In the 19th minute of action, Ahlander and Reese Miller connected on an excellent piece of build-up play to set up Horton for the opening goal. After Bowling...
BOWLING GREEN, VA
cbs19news

#16Camps | Matteo brings new energy to Woodberry

WOODBERRY FOREST, Va. (CBS19 SPORTS) -- There is a renewed energy at Woodberry Forest charged by new head coach Jackson Matteo. "You do know what you're going to get with him, but you don't know how you're going to get it," senior wide receiver Landon Ellis said, "He's always yelling, he's just as active as we are at practice. He'd put on pads if he could."
WOODBERRY FOREST, VA
Charlottesville, VA
Charlottesville, VA
Charlottesville, VA
Virginia Football
Virginia Sports
cbs19news

UVA students moving on campus

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va (CBS19 News) -- Have you noticed more traffic this week? UVA students are beginning to move in. UVA students are here moving in. CBS19 spoke to a few of them to hear about what their day has been like. "I’ve been waiting,” said First Year Abhi Karri. “Summer...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
cbs19news

Free haircuts and school supplies at Back to School Bash

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- With school starting soon, no parent wants to send their children to have messy hair. Parents will have the opportunity to take their children to receive a free haircut. The 100 Black Men of Central Virginia is hosting a back-to-school bash this Sunday. Haircuts, shoes,...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
cbs19news

Feel Good Friday: Charlottesville Band celebrates 100th anniversary

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- From 1922 to 2022, the Charlottesville Band has created memories that last a lifetime for locals. The band held a Centennial Celebration Concert at the Ting Pavilion this week to mark its 100th anniversary. Since its first concert, the band has performed roughly 1.4 million...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
cbs19news

ROSE is giving away school supplies

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va (CBS19 News) -- As the school year begins, school supplies are must-haves. The UVA Reusable Office Supply Exchange or ROSE is here to help. The ROSE program collects all different kinds of office supplies and tries to get them back into the hands of those who could use them.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
#American Football
cbs19news

Community Counts: Charlottesville Young Professionals Network

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- In this Community Counts segment, Bo Sykes sits down with Zenas Choi to talk about the Charlottesville Young Professionals Network, which is chartered by the Charlottesville Area Associations of REALTORS. For more information, click here. Watch the next Community Counts segment on the Center at...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
cbs19news

Lake Anna celebrates 50 years of being built

CHARLOTTESVILLE Va, (CBS19 NEWS) -- Lake Anna has celebrated its 50-year anniversary today. The lake was created in 1972 following Dominion Energy's closing of the dam, as residents now know as the 17-mile-long lake. A planned celebration will take place on August 20 to celebrate the existence of the lake...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
cbs19news

Police identify body found in Rivanna River

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The Albemarle County Police Department has identified the person whose body was found in the Rivanna River a week ago. The body was recovered around 11 a.m. on Aug. 13 in the area between Riverbend Drive and Free Bridge. According to police, the Office...
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, VA
cbs19news

Investigating armed robbery at Fork Union store

FLUVANNA COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The Fluvanna County Sheriff's Office is investigating an armed robbery. According to a release, the incident occurred around 9:30 p.m. Friday at the Dollar General on James Madison Highway in Fork Union. The suspect ran away from the scene before deputies arrived. He may...
FLUVANNA COUNTY, VA
cbs19news

Albemarle payout approved for Habitat Southwood project

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Habitat for Humanity of Greater Charlottesville is getting more money for its work to redevelop the Southwood community. The Albemarle County Economic Development Authority recently endorsed a $600,000 payout for the project. Southwood is being turned into a mixed-use community without displacing the current...
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, VA
cbs19news

Former JAG officer accused of cyberstalking, threatening two women

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- A former Army officer has been arrested for cyberstalking. According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Western District of Virginia, 36-year-old Manfredo Madrigal III, formerly a resident of Charlottesville, was arrested over the weekend in Arkansas. He was an attorney and a former...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
cbs19news

Police investigating shooting on Burgoyne Road

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The Albemarle County Police Department is investigating a shooting that occurred Friday afternoon. According to police, the incident occurred around 4:40 p.m. on the 400 block of Burgoyne Road. One person was taken to the hospital with a non-life-threatening injury. Police say this is...
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, VA
cbs19news

Investigators looking into collision involving two aircraft

FAUQUIER COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Multiple people were hurt in a plane crash that occurred Saturday morning in Fauquier County. The Virginia State Police reports the incident occurred around 9:05 a.m. on the 5100 block of Ritchie Road. A preliminary investigation found a Stearman Aircraft was trying to land...
FAUQUIER COUNTY, VA

