'Fire Hose' mentality drives UVA defense
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 SPORTS) --There's a lot of eyes on the new UVA defense under coordinator John Rudzinski, not just because of the bleak numbers UVA posted last year on the defensive side of the ball but because of the speed and complexity of Rudzinski's new scheme. Tony Elliott joked after the first scrimmage last week that it's seems like the defense has two full playbooks in use.
Jackson leads defense through change
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 SPORTS)-- There's been a lot of change for UVA football this year. From transitioning to a new coaching staff to a new offense and even a new defensive scheme there's been one constant through it all; 4 year starter Nick Jackson. In a defense that coordinator John...
Virginia dominates Bowling Green in final preseason match
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 SPORTS)-- Virginia cruised past Bowling Green 5-1 in their last preseason exhibition match before the regular season gets underway. In the 19th minute of action, Ahlander and Reese Miller connected on an excellent piece of build-up play to set up Horton for the opening goal. After Bowling...
#16Camps | Matteo brings new energy to Woodberry
WOODBERRY FOREST, Va. (CBS19 SPORTS) -- There is a renewed energy at Woodberry Forest charged by new head coach Jackson Matteo. "You do know what you're going to get with him, but you don't know how you're going to get it," senior wide receiver Landon Ellis said, "He's always yelling, he's just as active as we are at practice. He'd put on pads if he could."
UVA students moving on campus
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va (CBS19 News) -- Have you noticed more traffic this week? UVA students are beginning to move in. UVA students are here moving in. CBS19 spoke to a few of them to hear about what their day has been like. "I’ve been waiting,” said First Year Abhi Karri. “Summer...
Free haircuts and school supplies at Back to School Bash
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- With school starting soon, no parent wants to send their children to have messy hair. Parents will have the opportunity to take their children to receive a free haircut. The 100 Black Men of Central Virginia is hosting a back-to-school bash this Sunday. Haircuts, shoes,...
Feel Good Friday: Charlottesville Band celebrates 100th anniversary
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- From 1922 to 2022, the Charlottesville Band has created memories that last a lifetime for locals. The band held a Centennial Celebration Concert at the Ting Pavilion this week to mark its 100th anniversary. Since its first concert, the band has performed roughly 1.4 million...
ROSE is giving away school supplies
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va (CBS19 News) -- As the school year begins, school supplies are must-haves. The UVA Reusable Office Supply Exchange or ROSE is here to help. The ROSE program collects all different kinds of office supplies and tries to get them back into the hands of those who could use them.
Community Counts: Charlottesville Young Professionals Network
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- In this Community Counts segment, Bo Sykes sits down with Zenas Choi to talk about the Charlottesville Young Professionals Network, which is chartered by the Charlottesville Area Associations of REALTORS. For more information, click here. Watch the next Community Counts segment on the Center at...
Lake Anna celebrates 50 years of being built
CHARLOTTESVILLE Va, (CBS19 NEWS) -- Lake Anna has celebrated its 50-year anniversary today. The lake was created in 1972 following Dominion Energy's closing of the dam, as residents now know as the 17-mile-long lake. A planned celebration will take place on August 20 to celebrate the existence of the lake...
Police identify body found in Rivanna River
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The Albemarle County Police Department has identified the person whose body was found in the Rivanna River a week ago. The body was recovered around 11 a.m. on Aug. 13 in the area between Riverbend Drive and Free Bridge. According to police, the Office...
Investigating armed robbery at Fork Union store
FLUVANNA COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The Fluvanna County Sheriff's Office is investigating an armed robbery. According to a release, the incident occurred around 9:30 p.m. Friday at the Dollar General on James Madison Highway in Fork Union. The suspect ran away from the scene before deputies arrived. He may...
Albemarle payout approved for Habitat Southwood project
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Habitat for Humanity of Greater Charlottesville is getting more money for its work to redevelop the Southwood community. The Albemarle County Economic Development Authority recently endorsed a $600,000 payout for the project. Southwood is being turned into a mixed-use community without displacing the current...
Former JAG officer accused of cyberstalking, threatening two women
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- A former Army officer has been arrested for cyberstalking. According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Western District of Virginia, 36-year-old Manfredo Madrigal III, formerly a resident of Charlottesville, was arrested over the weekend in Arkansas. He was an attorney and a former...
Officials worry about COVID cases increasing as students return to school
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- COVID cases remain steady in our area -- as health experts expect numbers to increase with students heading back to school. And doctors at UVA Health are keeping an eye on another virus. COVID and flu cases are going to be closely watched by health experts this school year.
Police investigating shooting on Burgoyne Road
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The Albemarle County Police Department is investigating a shooting that occurred Friday afternoon. According to police, the incident occurred around 4:40 p.m. on the 400 block of Burgoyne Road. One person was taken to the hospital with a non-life-threatening injury. Police say this is...
Investigators looking into collision involving two aircraft
FAUQUIER COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Multiple people were hurt in a plane crash that occurred Saturday morning in Fauquier County. The Virginia State Police reports the incident occurred around 9:05 a.m. on the 5100 block of Ritchie Road. A preliminary investigation found a Stearman Aircraft was trying to land...
Augusta sheriff's office asking for help to find missing woman
AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The Augusta County Sheriff's Office is asking the public for help in searching for a missing person. According to a release, 23-year-old Amanda Nicole Kemp was last seen on July 9, but she was reported missing by a family member on Aug. 18. She...
