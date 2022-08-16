ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Providence, NJ

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Hillsborough Beacon

Common calendar, Packet papers, Aug. 19

Free tours of the Wyckoff-Garretson House & Museum, which dates back to 1730, will be held the second Sunday of every month, through October. Docent-led tours are held from 1-4 p.m. at the house, 215 South Middlebush Road, Somerset. For more information, visit themeadowsfoundation.org. The Burlington County Farmers Market enters...
MERCER COUNTY, NJ
Hillsborough Beacon

Hillsborough receives county funds to build community pavilion at Mike Merdinger Memorial Trail

The Somerset County Board of County Commissioners awarded Open Space funding totaling $800,000 that will bring pickle ball courts, a community pavilion and a community garden to life. The grants, provided to Bernardsville, Hillsborough, and Bedminster respectively, are part of a commitment by the Commissioners to ensure every Somerset County...
SOMERSET COUNTY, NJ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Montclair, NJ
City
Elizabeth, NJ
City
New Providence, NJ
City
Hillsborough Township, NJ
Suburban

Old Bridge man allegedly attempted to pass in ‘no-passing zone’ during fatal crash in Hillsborough

A 20-year-old Old Bridge man has been charged with reckless vehicular homicide following a fatal crash in Hillsborough, according to Somerset County Prosecutor John P. McDonald, Somerset County Prosecutor’s Office Chief of County Detectives John W. Fodor and Hillsborough Township Chief of Police Michael McMahon. Jaden Brandon Ramos was...
HILLSBOROUGH TOWNSHIP, NJ
Hillsborough Beacon

Hillsborough Beacon

Hillsborough, NJ
189
Followers
973
Post
46K+
Views
ABOUT

Local news for Hillsborough in Somerset County, NJ.

 https://centraljersey.com/hillsborough-beacon/

Comments / 0

Community Policy