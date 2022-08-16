Read full article on original website
Rose-Hulman’s 'AskRose' homework tutoring program connects with students in multiple ways
INDIANAPOLIS — As your kids tackle schoolwork this fall, a popular resource for homework help is back. Rose-Hulman's free "AskRose" tutoring sessions officially resumed. (Note: The video in the media player above is a previous 13News report on Rose-Hulman's homework hotline.) Tutors are available from 7 p.m. to 10...
WTHR
Youth center vision fulfilled | Inspiring Indiana
One year ago today, Elwood pastor Ben Capshaw died in a car accident on State Road 37. He left behind a wife and two sons.
Mrs. Brinker: Getting kids to talk about their school day
GREENWOOD, Ind. — School is back in session for Indiana students and many parents are anxiously awaiting to hear all about their child’s day at school. But for some parents, when they ask “how was your day?” they are met with a simple “fine.”. WTHR...
Ball State students speak out against filthy conditions in rental
MUNCIE, Ind. — Ball State University students are speaking out against what they say are slumlords who are taking advantage of students. “This has felt like living in genuine hell,” said Matthew Ferge. Ferge and his roommates haven’t had a moment’s peace since moving into their house owned...
Building on the success of Indy Public Library's summer reading program
INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Public Library is celebrating a successful summer reading program this year. More than 20,000 students participated. Together they read for more than 16 million minutes over the summer. That's the equivalent of more than 28 years. The goal is to help kids succeed at school...
WTHR
Greenwood 35, Seymour 7
GREENWOOD, Ind. — Week One of high school football got underway in Greenwood with a visit from the Seymour Owls. Seymour's defense came out tough early, forcing a fumble on the Woodmen's opening drive. But Greenwood was just too much Friday, and went on to beat the Owls, 35-7...
WTHR
'Really tough test' | Warren Central kicks off new season at Center Grove
INDIANAPOLIS — Operation Football is back for a 29th season, and we've got a huge game to kick things off this week. Warren Central is on the road at Center Grove Friday. It might be up to Warren Central head coach Mike Kirschner. He said he's ready for the new year.
Widow fulfills shared vision with late husband by opening youth center in Elwood
ELWOOD, Ind. — August 19 marks one year since Elwood pastor Ben Capshaw died in a car accident on State Road 37. He left behind a wife and two sons. Ben and his wife, Amanda, had long held a vision to open a youth center in the community they served. That vision is now fulfilled in Ben's memory. Students in grades six through 12 have a new, safe place to hang out after school in Elwood called the Catalyst Youth Center.
WTHR
HOWEY: Indiana facing 125 degree days, severe rain events
INDIANAPOLIS — This past month, Indiana was bookended by two “thousand year” floods, coming in St. Louis and eastern Kentucky, in which at least 37 people were killed. This comes on the heels of a July 6 rainfall event in Fort Wayne that yielded nine inches, as well as a June 13 derecho that snapped hundreds of utility poles.
WTHR
Changes coming to Indianapolis EMS
We're learning more about changes to the city's EMS services. It comes after a staff shortage and increased calls.
20-year-old IU student found dead at Bloomington home
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — The Monroe County Sheriff's Office is investigating the death of a 20-year-old Indiana University student. Sheriff Brad Swain said an autopsy is scheduled Thursday afternoon for Avery R. McMillan, who was found unresponsive Wednesday at a home in the 4100 block of Arlington Road, near State Road 46 and North Maple Grove Road, around 9:45 a.m.
WTHR
Brownsburg 21, Ben Davis 16
INDIANAPOLIS — High school football is back, and it was Brownsburg traveling to Ben Davis for a Week One matchup Friday night. Ben Davis got off to an early lead, but it was the Bulldogs getting the road win, 21-16 on Operation Football.
WTHR
Operation Football Band of the Week: Ben Davis H.S.
INDIANAPOLIS — Friday night starts another season of Operation Football and we head to the west side to kick things off. Ben Davis is hosting Brownsburg in Friday night's season opener and the Giants' marching band did the honors as the first Operation Football Band of the Week of the season.
HSE board, teacher apologize for 'Defund the Police' poster in classroom with fallen officer's brother
FISHERS, Ind. — Administrators with Hamilton Southeastern Schools are addressing an incident involving the brother of a fallen police officer, and the Board of Trustees has issued an apology on Saturday. Elwood Police Ofc. Noah Shahnavaz was a Fishers native, graduating from Fishers High School in 2016. His younger...
New docuseries highlights Black culture in Indianapolis
INDIANAPOLIS — There's a new way African American stories are being told here in Indianapolis through a docuseries which you can check out this weekend. Loving Life Productions and Circle City Storytellers teamed up to create "Naptown Narratives," which highlights Indy Black culture through storytelling. Their latest film premieres...
WTHR
Operation Football: Zionsville 31, Pike 24
INDIANAPOLIS — Zionsville opened the new high school football Friday night on the road against Pike. The Red Devils came out strong in the second half, taking a 14-7 lead at one point, but the Eagles got the comeback win, 31-24 on Operation Football.
WTHR
Pat Sullivan: Cleaning and sealing outdoor wood
INDIANAPOLIS — Pat Sullivan from Sullivan Hardware and Garden demonstrated the steps to cleaning and sealing outdoor wooden surfaces on 13Sunrise. Outdoor wooden surfaces will look better and last longer if they are periodically maintained and treated. For cleaning, Sullivan used a bleach-based detergent that he applied with a...
Igwebuike's late TD, 2-point stop lead Lions past Indy 27-26
INDIANAPOLIS — Godwin Igwebuike's 2-yard scoring run gave the Detroit Lions a late lead and the defense stopped a 2-point conversion attempt in the final minute Saturday to hold on for a 27-26 victory in a preseason game at Indianapolis. Igwebuike's tiebreaking score came with 4:03 to play. He...
WTHR
Arrest made in fatal shooting of Marion teen near Ball State campus
MUNCIE, Ind. — Muncie Police reported an overnight shooting near the Ball State campus that killed a 19-year-old Marion man. On Sunday, the 21-year-old accused of killing him was arrested. Police arrested Malek Williams, 21, on a preliminary charge of murder for the fatal shooting Que' Aundre Johnson near...
IndyFringe Festival brings hundreds of performers to downtown Indianapolis
INDIANAPOLIS — Tickets are now on sale for the 17th annual IndyFringe Theatre Festival. It is a three-week celebration of the arts in downtown Indianapolis. People can take in a diverse array of 285 performances created by over 400 local and national performing artists. All venues will be within...
WTHR
