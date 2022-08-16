ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

Ball State students speak out against filthy conditions in rental

MUNCIE, Ind. — Ball State University students are speaking out against what they say are slumlords who are taking advantage of students. “This has felt like living in genuine hell,” said Matthew Ferge. Ferge and his roommates haven’t had a moment’s peace since moving into their house owned...
MUNCIE, IN
City
Indianapolis, IN
Indianapolis, IN
Education
Local
Indiana Education
WTHR

Greenwood 35, Seymour 7

GREENWOOD, Ind. — Week One of high school football got underway in Greenwood with a visit from the Seymour Owls. Seymour's defense came out tough early, forcing a fumble on the Woodmen's opening drive. But Greenwood was just too much Friday, and went on to beat the Owls, 35-7...
GREENWOOD, IN
WTHR

Widow fulfills shared vision with late husband by opening youth center in Elwood

ELWOOD, Ind. — August 19 marks one year since Elwood pastor Ben Capshaw died in a car accident on State Road 37. He left behind a wife and two sons. Ben and his wife, Amanda, had long held a vision to open a youth center in the community they served. That vision is now fulfilled in Ben's memory. Students in grades six through 12 have a new, safe place to hang out after school in Elwood called the Catalyst Youth Center.
ELWOOD, IN
WTHR

HOWEY: Indiana facing 125 degree days, severe rain events

INDIANAPOLIS — This past month, Indiana was bookended by two “thousand year” floods, coming in St. Louis and eastern Kentucky, in which at least 37 people were killed. This comes on the heels of a July 6 rainfall event in Fort Wayne that yielded nine inches, as well as a June 13 derecho that snapped hundreds of utility poles.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTHR

20-year-old IU student found dead at Bloomington home

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — The Monroe County Sheriff's Office is investigating the death of a 20-year-old Indiana University student. Sheriff Brad Swain said an autopsy is scheduled Thursday afternoon for Avery R. McMillan, who was found unresponsive Wednesday at a home in the 4100 block of Arlington Road, near State Road 46 and North Maple Grove Road, around 9:45 a.m.
BLOOMINGTON, IN
WTHR

Brownsburg 21, Ben Davis 16

INDIANAPOLIS — High school football is back, and it was Brownsburg traveling to Ben Davis for a Week One matchup Friday night. Ben Davis got off to an early lead, but it was the Bulldogs getting the road win, 21-16 on Operation Football.
BROWNSBURG, IN
WTHR

Operation Football Band of the Week: Ben Davis H.S.

INDIANAPOLIS — Friday night starts another season of Operation Football and we head to the west side to kick things off. Ben Davis is hosting Brownsburg in Friday night's season opener and the Giants' marching band did the honors as the first Operation Football Band of the Week of the season.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTHR

New docuseries highlights Black culture in Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS — There's a new way African American stories are being told here in Indianapolis through a docuseries which you can check out this weekend. Loving Life Productions and Circle City Storytellers teamed up to create "Naptown Narratives," which highlights Indy Black culture through storytelling. Their latest film premieres...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTHR

Operation Football: Zionsville 31, Pike 24

INDIANAPOLIS — Zionsville opened the new high school football Friday night on the road against Pike. The Red Devils came out strong in the second half, taking a 14-7 lead at one point, but the Eagles got the comeback win, 31-24 on Operation Football.
ZIONSVILLE, IN
WTHR

Pat Sullivan: Cleaning and sealing outdoor wood

INDIANAPOLIS — Pat Sullivan from Sullivan Hardware and Garden demonstrated the steps to cleaning and sealing outdoor wooden surfaces on 13Sunrise. Outdoor wooden surfaces will look better and last longer if they are periodically maintained and treated. For cleaning, Sullivan used a bleach-based detergent that he applied with a...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTHR

Igwebuike's late TD, 2-point stop lead Lions past Indy 27-26

INDIANAPOLIS — Godwin Igwebuike's 2-yard scoring run gave the Detroit Lions a late lead and the defense stopped a 2-point conversion attempt in the final minute Saturday to hold on for a 27-26 victory in a preseason game at Indianapolis. Igwebuike's tiebreaking score came with 4:03 to play. He...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTHR

Arrest made in fatal shooting of Marion teen near Ball State campus

MUNCIE, Ind. — Muncie Police reported an overnight shooting near the Ball State campus that killed a 19-year-old Marion man. On Sunday, the 21-year-old accused of killing him was arrested. Police arrested Malek Williams, 21, on a preliminary charge of murder for the fatal shooting Que' Aundre Johnson near...
MUNCIE, IN
WTHR

WTHR

Indianapolis, IN
