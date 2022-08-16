ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springfield organizations create service project to honor fallen deputy

 5 days ago
Clark County Sheriff Office Deputy Matthew Yates Visitation Photo by: Brandon Lewis

SPRINGFIELD — Central Christian Church and The Clark County Law Enforcement Advisory Team have come together to create a service project to honor fallen Clark County Sheriff Deputy Matthew Yates.

Volunteers will be packing meals form 6-8 p.m. on Aug. 29 at Central Christian Church on Villa Road in Springfield.

They will be packing 1,000 meals for Ukrainian refugees for each of his 15 years of service to Springfield and Clark County, according to a release.

Yates was shot and killed July 24 while responding to reports of gunfire at a mobile home park near South Charleston.

Prior to becoming a deputy, Yates was deeply committed to community service in Clark County, according to a release.

“Deputy Yates should be remembered not only for how he died, but more so for how he lived. This project will ensure Deputy Yates’ legacy of serving people whose lives are in danger lives on, both here in Springfield, and among those fleeing the war in Ukraine,” Central Christian Church Senior Pastor Carl Ruby said.

To learn more about the service project and how to volunteer visit here.

