9News

Native Colorado grass saving water in Arapahoe County

LITTLETON, Colo. — Arapahoe County is getting back to its native roots by replacing Kentucky Bluegrass with Colorado prairie grass. The goal is to save water. The Bluegrass can require up to 2.5 inches of water every week during the hot summer months, while the native prairie grass will not require irrigation at all.
ARAPAHOE COUNTY, CO
The Denver Gazette

EDITORIAL: Josiaz Aragon’s death is a wakeup call

It’s the question that should be gnawing at Denverites right now following last week’s horrific slaying of a 14-year-old Denver boy. Josiaz "Jojo" Aragon’s body was found Monday, Aug. 8, two days before his 15th birthday, near a ballfield behind Denver’s Southwest Recreation Center. Aragon was shot, stabbed and beaten, apparently in broad daylight, according to Denver's Office of the Medical Examiner.
DENVER, CO
CBS Denver

Woman killed in hit-and-run on Colfax near I-25 in Denver

A woman was killed in a hit-and-run crash while walking on W Colfax Avenue near Interstate 25 in Denver late Wednesday night. According to the Denver Police Department tweet, police responded to the crash, where a woman had been hit by a vehicle that did not stay at the scene, where the victim died. There was no immediate information about the victim, a possible suspect or vehicle description. Eastbound Colfax was closed at Federal Boulevard during the response to the crash.
DENVER, CO

