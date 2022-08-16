ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Olathe, KS

KCTV 5

KCMO man charged in fatal park shooting

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Jackson County Prosecutor’s Office charged 59-year-old Timothy Green in the fatal shooting that left Leslie Taylor dead in Blue Hills Park Thursday night. Green faces charges of second-degree murder, unlawful use of a weapon and armed criminal action. According to court records filed...
KANSAS CITY, MO
KCTV 5

One dead following shooting at 35th, Wayne in Kasnas City

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - An individual was shot in killed Friday night in Kansas City. The shooting happened at 35th and Wayne shortly after 8:30 p.m. on Friday. It’s Kansas City’s 105th homicide of 2022. This is a developing story. Stay tuned to KCTV5 News for more.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Olathe, KS
Olathe, KS
KCTV 5

Man critically injured in crash between SUV, motorized bicycle

RIVERSIDE, Mo. (KCTV) - A crash between an SUV and a motorized bicycle Saturday evening left a 69-year-old man critically injured, according to the Riverside Police Department. The department said police and fire services responded at 4:52 p.m. Saturday evening to a collision in the area of NW Northwood Road...
RIVERSIDE, MO
KCTV 5

Stolen dog found after near week-long search

MISSION, Kan. (KCTV) - Days after a car stolen in Mission, Kansas, was found, so has the dog that was in it. Liz Robison’s 10-year-old Boston Terrier named Maybel was found Sunday and reunited with Robison. “She’s just my world,” Robison told KCTV5 Wednesday. The dog went...
MISSION, KS
KCTV 5

Boat crash at Lake of the Ozarks leaves one dead

MORGAN COUNTY, Mo. (KCTV) - A boat crash at the Lake of the Ozarks Saturday night left one dead and three injured. According to a release from the Missouri State Highway Patrol, officers investigated a crash at the 69 mile mark of the main channel of the Lake of the Ozarks at 9:10 p.m.
SMITHVILLE, MO
KCTV 5

East side home shot up in drive-by: “I’m just glad my grandchildren weren’t here”

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A Kansas City couple is shaken up but O.K. after their east side home was shot up early Friday morning in a drive-by shooting. Police responded around 5:30 to the house on East 26th Street, near Stark Avenue, in reference to a shots-fired call. An older woman living at the home told police she had just gotten back from the restroom and laid down, when the shots began. At least a dozen or so shots were fired into the side of the house, many of which made it to the interior “and ripped my house apart,” the woman said.
KANSAS CITY, MO
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
KCTV 5

Clinton County sets bond at $250,000 for homicide suspect

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Clinton County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a homicide following a Wednesday shooting that left Joshua Galloway, 34, dead. According to a news release from the county’s sheriff office, eyewitnesses at the scene helped quickly develop a suspect. Within two hours, the Clay...
CLINTON COUNTY, MO
KCTV 5

KC man to spend 8 years in prison for setting fire at apartment building

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A man has been sentenced for setting a fire at an apartment building in KCMO in January of 2021, which injured several people. Rodney Boyles, a 36-year-old from Kansas City, has been sentenced to eight years in federal prison without parole. He was also ordered to pay $12,500 in restitution to a resident who had to be intubated for nine days while being treated for smoke inhalation.
KANSAS CITY, MO
KCTV 5

GoFundMe helps Ukrainian exchange student remain in Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A Ukrainian exchange student who came to Kansas City in September 2021 is sticking around this fall thanks to some generous donations. Olga, a native of Kyiv, Ukraine, released a video Saturday morning thanking people for the support that will allow her to enroll at the University of Missouri-Kansas City this fall.
KANSAS CITY, MO
KCTV 5

MSHP helps out rather large tortoise, which was a lost pet

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Missouri State Highway Patrol was helping out a rather large African spurred tortoise on Thursday. Cpl. Kelly Hoover found the animal on Route J between Raymore and Peculiar. MSHP Troop A said in a tweet, “It appears to be a lost ‘pet’ & we need...
RAYMORE, MO
KCTV 5

Abortion recount wraps up in Johnson County, one county still processing votes

JOHNSON COUNTY, Kan. (KCTV) -- The final tally of the Kansas Amendment 2 vote recount on abortion was presented Saturday in Johnson County. “Basically taking 256,869 pieces of paper and trying to sort it into 610 different stacks,” said Johnson County election commissioner Fred Sherman. “The stressful component of this was the tight timeframe this had to be done and also just the scale and size of Johnson County, the fact that we have so many more ballots cast and voters than some of the other smaller counties.”
JOHNSON COUNTY, KS
KCTV 5

PHOTOS: Great Balloon Glow held at WWI Memorial

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The second ever Great Balloon Glow in Kansas City took place Saturday evening at the World War I Memorial. Hundreds of people brought their lawn chairs and blankets to watch the rows of hot air balloons fire up their burners. Photos of the event can...
KANSAS CITY, MO

