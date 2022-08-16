Read full article on original website
KCTV 5
Police: ATV driver does doughnuts in Paseo median, suffers life-threatening injuries
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A man who was doing doughnuts and driving erratically in a median crashed an ATV and suffered life-threatening injuries, Kansas City Police said. KCPD arrived Saturday evening to the scene of a one-vehicle crash at 17th street and The Paseo. The driver of a white...
KCTV 5
KCMO man charged in fatal park shooting
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Jackson County Prosecutor’s Office charged 59-year-old Timothy Green in the fatal shooting that left Leslie Taylor dead in Blue Hills Park Thursday night. Green faces charges of second-degree murder, unlawful use of a weapon and armed criminal action. According to court records filed...
KCTV 5
One dead following shooting at 35th, Wayne in Kasnas City
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - An individual was shot in killed Friday night in Kansas City. The shooting happened at 35th and Wayne shortly after 8:30 p.m. on Friday. It’s Kansas City’s 105th homicide of 2022. This is a developing story. Stay tuned to KCTV5 News for more.
KCTV 5
One in custody, one detained for questioning after weapon found at Wyandotte High School
KANSAS CITY, Kan. (KCTV) - Students at Wyandotte High School were placed on lockdown Friday morning after a weapon was found on campus, the district said on Friday. No one was harmed and the individual is in custody. The district says that parents can follow the normal procedures if they’d like to check their students out.
KCTV 5
Man critically injured in crash between SUV, motorized bicycle
RIVERSIDE, Mo. (KCTV) - A crash between an SUV and a motorized bicycle Saturday evening left a 69-year-old man critically injured, according to the Riverside Police Department. The department said police and fire services responded at 4:52 p.m. Saturday evening to a collision in the area of NW Northwood Road...
KCTV 5
Kansas City police investigate deadly shooting at 52nd & Brooklyn
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - One person is dead following a deadly shooting in the 5200 block of Brooklyn Ave. Kansas City police went to the scene after receiving a call just before 7 p.m. about a shooting there. When they arrived, they found a man suffering from apparent gunshot...
KCTV 5
Lenexa police investigate after online sale turns into an armed robbery
LENEXA, Kan (KCTV) --- Lenexa police are investigating after a Facebook Marketplace sale went wrong in the area of College and Pflumm on Saturday afternoon. Police reported out to an armed robbery call at around 5:15 p.m. on Saturday. The victim of the crime was selling a pair of shoes....
KCTV 5
Eudora daycare worker initially convicted of murdering baby gets new trial
EUDORA, Ks. (KCTV) - A Eudora daycare worker who was convicted of murdering a baby in her care in 2016 will get a new trial, after a split-decision by the Kansas Supreme Court. Kansas’ high court split 3-3 on whether to uphold a Kansas Appeals Court decision to overturn Carrody...
KCTV 5
Bonner Springs police looking for driver following chase, crash
BONNER SPRINGS, Kan. (KCTV) - The Bonner Springs Police Department is looking for a driver after a pursuit ended in a crash on Thursday evening. According to the authorities, Bonner Springs police tried to conduct a traffic stop on a gray Chrysler 300 near Cedar Street. The driver refused to...
KCTV 5
Stolen dog found after near week-long search
MISSION, Kan. (KCTV) - Days after a car stolen in Mission, Kansas, was found, so has the dog that was in it. Liz Robison’s 10-year-old Boston Terrier named Maybel was found Sunday and reunited with Robison. “She’s just my world,” Robison told KCTV5 Wednesday. The dog went...
KCTV 5
Boat crash at Lake of the Ozarks leaves one dead
MORGAN COUNTY, Mo. (KCTV) - A boat crash at the Lake of the Ozarks Saturday night left one dead and three injured. According to a release from the Missouri State Highway Patrol, officers investigated a crash at the 69 mile mark of the main channel of the Lake of the Ozarks at 9:10 p.m.
KCTV 5
East side home shot up in drive-by: “I’m just glad my grandchildren weren’t here”
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A Kansas City couple is shaken up but O.K. after their east side home was shot up early Friday morning in a drive-by shooting. Police responded around 5:30 to the house on East 26th Street, near Stark Avenue, in reference to a shots-fired call. An older woman living at the home told police she had just gotten back from the restroom and laid down, when the shots began. At least a dozen or so shots were fired into the side of the house, many of which made it to the interior “and ripped my house apart,” the woman said.
KCTV 5
Clinton County sets bond at $250,000 for homicide suspect
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Clinton County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a homicide following a Wednesday shooting that left Joshua Galloway, 34, dead. According to a news release from the county’s sheriff office, eyewitnesses at the scene helped quickly develop a suspect. Within two hours, the Clay...
KCTV 5
KC man to spend 8 years in prison for setting fire at apartment building
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A man has been sentenced for setting a fire at an apartment building in KCMO in January of 2021, which injured several people. Rodney Boyles, a 36-year-old from Kansas City, has been sentenced to eight years in federal prison without parole. He was also ordered to pay $12,500 in restitution to a resident who had to be intubated for nine days while being treated for smoke inhalation.
KCTV 5
GoFundMe helps Ukrainian exchange student remain in Kansas City
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A Ukrainian exchange student who came to Kansas City in September 2021 is sticking around this fall thanks to some generous donations. Olga, a native of Kyiv, Ukraine, released a video Saturday morning thanking people for the support that will allow her to enroll at the University of Missouri-Kansas City this fall.
KCTV 5
Lines out into the parking lot for KC Health Depart back-to-school kids’ vaccination clinic
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The turnout for the Kansas City Health Department’s back-to-school kids’ vaccination clinic was so large Saturday, that the department was forced to turn some people away. The long line snaked into the parking lot, spurring the health department to put up tent coverings...
KCTV 5
MSHP helps out rather large tortoise, which was a lost pet
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Missouri State Highway Patrol was helping out a rather large African spurred tortoise on Thursday. Cpl. Kelly Hoover found the animal on Route J between Raymore and Peculiar. MSHP Troop A said in a tweet, “It appears to be a lost ‘pet’ & we need...
KCTV 5
Abortion recount wraps up in Johnson County, one county still processing votes
JOHNSON COUNTY, Kan. (KCTV) -- The final tally of the Kansas Amendment 2 vote recount on abortion was presented Saturday in Johnson County. “Basically taking 256,869 pieces of paper and trying to sort it into 610 different stacks,” said Johnson County election commissioner Fred Sherman. “The stressful component of this was the tight timeframe this had to be done and also just the scale and size of Johnson County, the fact that we have so many more ballots cast and voters than some of the other smaller counties.”
KCTV 5
PHOTOS: Great Balloon Glow held at WWI Memorial
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The second ever Great Balloon Glow in Kansas City took place Saturday evening at the World War I Memorial. Hundreds of people brought their lawn chairs and blankets to watch the rows of hot air balloons fire up their burners. Photos of the event can...
KCTV 5
Kansas City Public Schools starts classes Monday. Here’s what you need to know.
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Thousands of students in the Kansas City area returned to the classroom last week, and several more will go back to school Monday. Kansas City Public Schools welcomes its students back from summer break with a three-tier opening schedule put in place. Tier 1 (7:20...
