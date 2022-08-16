ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Electronics

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Design#Hinge#Motorola Razr#Smart Phone
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Samsung
NewsBreak
Electronics
NewsBreak
Xiaomi
NewsBreak
Huawei
SlashGear

How To Get Meta Air Link/VR Working With Windows 11

While a new operating system comes with benefits like a wider array of features, greater security, and improved efficiency, there can also be some drawbacks. Windows 11 launched as a free upgrade from Windows 10 in late 2021 but brought a whole host of problems with it. Among other issues, it has some heavy hardware demands, requires a Windows account to log in, choosing your default programs is unnecessarily complex, and to top it all off, the menus aren't even as good as the ones on Windows 10. Despite PCs having far better backward compatibility than consoles, there are still issues there, too. Games designed to run on an older operating system may not work as well with a newer one. To combat this problem, Microsoft does have a compatibility mode option for games and other applications, though this doesn't always work.
COMPUTERS
SlashGear

Steve Jobs Originally Wanted A Different Name For Safari

Branding is essential to the success of any tech product, and it's an area where Apple particularly excels. The company has a slew of gadgets and applications that users immediately recognize by their names alone. Macs, for instance, have carved out a solid foothold in a world dominated by Windows PCs. The iPod paved the way for the now-ubiquitous iPhone and iPad. Those who exclusively use Apple devices have grown accustomed to using Siri for guidance and to having Safari as their web browser of choice.
BUSINESS
SlashGear

Meta's Chatbot Pulls No Punches Describing Mark Zuckerberg

If you've been paying attention to stories surrounding artificial intelligence-powered chatbots, you might be shocked at the lifelike qualities of the conversations these bots are capable of holding. Recently, one Google engineer was suspended for making a claim that the AI bot-generator LaMDA was so advanced that it'd developed human-like sentience.
INTERNET
SlashGear

How To Take The Best Night Photos On Your Smartphone

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links. Taking low-light photos on your smartphone may seem counterintuitive when other, more professional-quality full-frame cameras such as the formidable Nikon D850 can offer far more contrast and detail. Besides the price difference (considering some of these high-end cameras can go for thousands of dollars!) there are two major reasons you'd probably want to opt into using your smartphone camera instead of a far more professional-grade camera for nighttime and low-light photography: portability and convenience.
PHOTOGRAPHY
SlashGear

SlashGear

55K+
Followers
19K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

SlashGear is a blog dedicated to highlighting the latest and greatest in technology and automotive.

 https://www.slashgear.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy