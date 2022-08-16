Read full article on original website
Related
Google Gives Pixel Owners An Android 13 Release Surprise Today
In a move that has surprised even the most dedicated of Android enthusiasts, Google has rolled out the stable build of Android 13 for select Pixel smartphones.
Motorola Edge 2022 Packs 144Hz Display For Under $500
Motorola has taken the wraps off yet another smartphone, expanding the list of notable handsets we've already seen it launch so far this year.
The iPhone Screenshot Hack You Definitely Need To Know
Full Page screenshots can accommodate all the additional information from the frame into one screenshot.
The Toyota That's Worth Over 160 Times Its Original Cost Now
In June, a 1967 Toyota 2000GT finished in Solar Red, went for $1,150,000 — 160 times the original MSRP.
IN THIS ARTICLE
The Majority Of People We Polled Wouldn't Buy A Meta Quest 2 VR Headset Now That It's $100 More Expensive
Meta announced the unpopular decision to increase its Quest 2 VR headset's price, and perhaps unsurprisingly, many consumers are still unhappy about it.
BMW Is Testing Electric Cars With Four Motors For Its Fiercest M EVs
It's the BMW M Series' 50th birthday, and the German vehicle manufacturer is using the occasion as an opportunity to look toward the future.
CARS・
Today's Wordle Answer #428 – August 21, 2022 Solution And Hints
Today's Wordle solution came to us pretty quickly, but that's because we used a different starter word. Do you want that word and other tips? We have them.
Polestar 6 Sees Stunning All-Electric O2 Concept Roadster Join Production Roadmap
The Polestar O2 electric roadster concept is going into production, and will launch as the Polestar 6 — the most striking of the company's models so far.
CARS・
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Why You Need To Be Careful About Installing APK Files On Android Phones
Unlike iOS, anyone can install apps on Android phones and tablets outside of the official app store. While that is convenient, it comes with some real risks.
How To Get Meta Air Link/VR Working With Windows 11
While a new operating system comes with benefits like a wider array of features, greater security, and improved efficiency, there can also be some drawbacks. Windows 11 launched as a free upgrade from Windows 10 in late 2021 but brought a whole host of problems with it. Among other issues, it has some heavy hardware demands, requires a Windows account to log in, choosing your default programs is unnecessarily complex, and to top it all off, the menus aren't even as good as the ones on Windows 10. Despite PCs having far better backward compatibility than consoles, there are still issues there, too. Games designed to run on an older operating system may not work as well with a newer one. To combat this problem, Microsoft does have a compatibility mode option for games and other applications, though this doesn't always work.
Google Meet's Latest Features Improve Web App Experience
Google has announced a couple of big changes to its Meet app for web browsers, and one of them will go live for everyone, not just Workspace users.
Why You Probably Should Be Using Dark Mode On Your Android Phone
Most modern smartphones and tablets feature a dark or night mode, and for good reason. If you haven't yet, now is the time to turn the feature on.
Steve Jobs Originally Wanted A Different Name For Safari
Branding is essential to the success of any tech product, and it's an area where Apple particularly excels. The company has a slew of gadgets and applications that users immediately recognize by their names alone. Macs, for instance, have carved out a solid foothold in a world dominated by Windows PCs. The iPod paved the way for the now-ubiquitous iPhone and iPad. Those who exclusively use Apple devices have grown accustomed to using Siri for guidance and to having Safari as their web browser of choice.
Meta's Chatbot Pulls No Punches Describing Mark Zuckerberg
If you've been paying attention to stories surrounding artificial intelligence-powered chatbots, you might be shocked at the lifelike qualities of the conversations these bots are capable of holding. Recently, one Google engineer was suspended for making a claim that the AI bot-generator LaMDA was so advanced that it'd developed human-like sentience.
Peloton May Borrow Ikea's Most Successful Strategy
It's no secret that Peloton is struggling, but it has a plan that may help reverse that trend, not to mention the upcoming release of a new machine.
How To Enable Or Disable Dark Mode On Your iPhone
If you've not been using Dark mode on your iPhone, or have been using Dark mode and can't remember how to turn it off, here's how you can change your ways.
iPhone 14 May Debut In An Online-Only Event With Pro Price Hike
We're only weeks away from the official iPhone 14 announcement, and that means more leaks are rolling in. The latest claims you should expect a price hike.
Major Windows 11 22H2 Update Details Surface: What We Know So Far
Details about the next major Windows 11 update have surfaced, teasing some huge changes, including ones many users have been requesting for quite some time.
How To Take The Best Night Photos On Your Smartphone
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links. Taking low-light photos on your smartphone may seem counterintuitive when other, more professional-quality full-frame cameras such as the formidable Nikon D850 can offer far more contrast and detail. Besides the price difference (considering some of these high-end cameras can go for thousands of dollars!) there are two major reasons you'd probably want to opt into using your smartphone camera instead of a far more professional-grade camera for nighttime and low-light photography: portability and convenience.
Bluetti AC500 Modular Portable Power Station Keeps The Lights On In An Emergency
Are you worried about how you'll keep the lights on and the fridge cool during the next power outage? Bluetti has a quiet clean-energy solution.
SlashGear
55K+
Followers
19K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT
SlashGear is a blog dedicated to highlighting the latest and greatest in technology and automotive.https://www.slashgear.com
Comments / 0