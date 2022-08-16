Read full article on original website
Will ‘normal’ congestion return with reopening of the West Seattle Bridge?
We all know you are ready to get on the West Seattle Bridge again. It is scheduled to open one month from today, but do you really remember what it was like driving the bridge?. It’s been nearly 2.5 years since anyone has driven across the West Seattle Bridge. Memories...
q13fox.com
Deputies investigate deadly shooting near Granite Falls Sportsmen's Club
GRANITE FALLS, Wash. - Deputies are investigating a deadly shooting that happened near the Granite Falls Sportsmen's Club Saturday morning. According to the Snohomish County Sheriff's Office (SCSO), deputies responded to the 21100 block of Gun Club Rd. after someone called 911 saying a 27-year-old man had been shot multiple times.
Dispute between 2 men leads to deadly shooting, police say
KENT, Wash. — A 71-year-old Kent man was arrested Friday night for allegedly shooting and killing another man at an apartment complex. Kent officers were called after 6:30 p.m. to the 24600 block of Russell Road after residents of the Riverwood Apartments called 911 for a dispute between two men in the parking lot.
1 Person Injured In A Motor Vehicle Accident In Tacoma (Tacoma, WA)
A protester was struck by a motor vehicle during a rally in Tacoma’s Hilltop neighbourhood. According to the organizers, Tacoma Police failed to attend to the incident at the right time. The demonstration of the protest was held at Martin Luther King Jr. Way and South 19th Street, near...
Major delays announced for light rail expansion into Redmond, Lynnwood, and Federal Way
The ribbon cuttings for Sound Transit light rail extensions are being pushed back again. Construction problems, a concrete workers’ strike, and other issues are pushing all the projects behind schedule. East Link, Redmond, Lynnwood, and Federal Way. None of them will likely open on time. Major construction flaws on...
q13fox.com
SR-9 in Snohomish will be closed for several days as crews start roundabout construction
SNOHOMISH, Wash. - Starting Tuesday night until Monday morning, State Route 9 in Snohomish will be closed as Washington State Department crews build a roundabout. The closure will be between 2nd Street and 30th Street of SR-9. Work is scheduled to start at 8 p.m. Tuesday through Monday at 5...
3-Year-Old Killed In A Fatal Crash In Snohomish County (Snohomish County, WA)
The officials stated that a motor vehicle travelling up the driveway struck a 3-year-old child who was playing outside. The incident occurred on the 15000 block of Highway 9 at around 2 p.m. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene, stated the officials. The Snohomish County medical examiner reported...
KIRO Newsradio Headlines: Arlington trailer park fire leaves one dead
An early morning fire at an RV Park in Arlington killed one person. Emergency services arrived at the Smokey Point RV park in the early morning hours Wednesday, Aug. 17, according to KIRO 7 TV. Firefighters found the body of a man inside the RV that caught fire, which witnesses...
q13fox.com
Armed robbers targeting ATMs in Bonney Lake
Armed robberies targeting ATMs have been happening more frequently in the Tacoma area. The Tacoma Police Department is working on figuring out of these similar robberies are related in any way.
People being robbed at drive-up ATMs across Puget Sound area
WESTERN WASHINGTON — Renton police are notifying the public after several people were robbed while using drive-up ATMs across the Puget Sound region. The most recent robbery happened in Fife on Aug. 7. Police said the same suspects are wanted in the string of robberies in Parkland, Bonney Lake,...
Man shot after domestic violence incident in Tacoma home
A man was shot in a Tacoma home on Saturday after a domestic violence incident, according to the Tacoma Police Department. Just before 8 p.m. on Saturday, officers responded to a report of a shooting in the 1300 block of South Cushman Avenue. When officers arrived, they found a man...
25-Year-Old Man Killed In A Motor Vehicle Accident In Elma (Elma, WA)
According to the Washington State Patrol, a motor vehicle accident was reported on Wednesday morning near Elma. The officials stated that a 25-year-old Seattle man was travelling in a mail truck westbound on State Route 8 towards milepost four at around 10 a.m. The driver of the mail truck hit...
Home invaders shoot woman dead near Everett
A woman was killed by gunshot in an early-morning home invasion. This happened in a neighborhood near Everett: 96th Street Southeast just off 19th Avenue Southeast. Deputies are looking for the suspects: three Black men, two of whom were wearing ski masks. Deputies say the men broke into the home...
The Crime Blotter: Two people arrested for statewide dealership car thefts
Pair accused of statewide dealership car thefts arrested. Bellevue detectives arrested a 29-year-old male and 24-year-old female at a Renton hotel Friday. The pair is suspected of multiple car thefts from car dealerships across the state. Investigators say on Aug. 2, they drove a suspected stolen vehicle to a Bellevue dealership and asked the salesperson to move a similar vehicle to compare with theirs. They then asked for the Carfax report, and when the salesman returned, both vehicles were gone.
Seattle just got one step closer to banning gas-powered leaf blowers
The Seattle City Council voted out of committee Friday a resolution that sunsets City and privately owned gas-powered leaf blowers within city limits. The resolution declares the city’s intent to stop using the devices by 2025 and gradually phase out the equipment among the public by 2027. The Department...
Southbound I-5 reopens in Tacoma following multi-vehicle crash
TACOMA, Wash. — All lanes of southbound Interstate 5 in Tacoma reopened following a crash involving three cars and a motorcycle Tuesday morning. The Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) first reported the crash near South 56th Street just before 1 a.m. The roadway reopened to traffic around 7:45 a.m.
1 Person Killed In A Motorcycle Crash In Everett (Everett, WA)
According to Washington State Patrol, a fatal crash was reported in Everett on Saturday night. The official stated that John Daab, 61-year-old was travelling north near 41st Street and tried to speed by another driver in Toyota RAV4 SUV. The motorcyclist hit one of its tires and was knocked off the motorcycle into a sign. He landed on the southbound left shoulder.
Woman dead after stumbling onto tracks at Mount Baker Station
A woman died after being caught between the train and the platform at Mount Baker light rail station Sunday afternoon around 1:30 p.m. Sound Transit Media Relations Supervisor John Gallagher said that the incident happened when the woman appeared to stumble and fall into the path of the train as it was slowing down to come into the station.
Seattle to clean up stretch of Interurban Trail filled with encampments, trash
SEATTLE — The City of Seattle will be cleaning up a section of the Interurban Trail on Wednesday and Thursday after receiving complaints and concerns from community members. Viewers contacted KIRO 7 last week saying part of the scenic route is now filled with trash and homeless encampments. The...
q13fox.com
Woman attacked in grocery store in Vashon Island, may have stemmed from road rage
VASHON ISLAND, Wash. - A King County woman is recovering after being thrown to the ground while she was shopping for groceries. Investigators say it all may have started as an incident of road rage, only to somehow come to a boiling point inside the store. The victim told FOX...
