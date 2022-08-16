ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lynnwood, WA

KIMA TV

Lynnwood couple thought they won $360, they actually won $360,000

LYNNWOOD, Wash. — Always double-check your math, because a few zeroes can definitely make a lot of differences. A Lynnwood couple learned this lesson recently when they thought they won a couple of hundred dollars. They actually won a couple hundred thousand dollars. The Lynnwood couple purchased a winning...
LYNNWOOD, WA
Lynnwood, WA
Lynnwood, WA
The Suburban Times

Can you figure it out?

Submitted by Brian Hardtke, Chief of Staff in the Executive’s Office. I found a cryptic note in Bruce’s office. I think he has been hiding clues in his blog posts this whole time. Can you help me crack this code before he returns?. Here’s what I’ve figured out...
LAKEWOOD, WA
southseattleemerald.com

Local Barber Michael Smith Jr. Carves Out a Path For Himself During the Pandemic

On the weekends that I stayed with my dad when I was a kid, those are the words he said to me every time I stepped into his car. Those weekends were full of excitement, but the most consistent experience was our time at the barbershop. The memories that we made in the barbershop have stayed with me well into my adult years. They have shaped me and taught me many lessons. I believe the most important lesson I learned is this: to find the right barber is to find a friend. Someone whom you can trade ideas and experiences with, someone who will become part of a sacred sustaining culture that will be here for you, your children, and eventually, their children too.
SEATTLE, WA
#The Lottery
MyNorthwest.com

Seattle Fire responds to hit-and-run boat collision on Lake Washington

The Seattle Fire Department responded to a report of two boats colliding on Lake Washington Saturday night, according to the SFD. At about 9:36 p.m., water rescue responded to a report of two boats colliding near the 800 block of Lake Washington Boulevard. Initial reports said six people were injured,...
SEATTLE, WA
Yakima Herald Republic

12 things to do in the Seattle area this weekend

Welcome to the weekend! Whether you’re staying in or going out, check out our roundup of things you can do in the coming days. Revel in the remaining summer days with a cold one at two new beer gardens on the Eastside. Meanwhile, more sports bars open in the Northend and Southend.
SEATTLE, WA
Eater

Longtime Barking Frog Chef Bobby Moore Buys Two Bellevue Businesses

Longtime Barking Frog chef Bobby Moore, who recently announced his plans to leave the restaurant after 20 years, is moving into a chapter of restaurant ownership by taking over Bellevue restaurant Bis on Main and revamping B Bar as Bar Moore, a seafood-focused modern European cocktail lounge. In late June,...
BELLEVUE, WA
The Stranger

Slog PM: Portland Mayor Makes City More Hostile For the Unhoused, Lebron James is Coming to Town, And Are You SURE You Didn't Catch Omicron?

From contaminated to community: The South Seattle Emerald reported that two of King County’s MANY contaminated sites will get a second chance at life. Thanks to a new grant program, the Washington State Department of Ecology will spend $21 million to turn the two contaminated areas into about 250 units of affordable housing—after a deep clean, of course!
SEATTLE, WA
KOMO News

NorCal man held on $2M bond in 2021 fatal shooting in North Seattle

SEATTLE — A Northern California man has been charged in connection with the slaying of a man who was fatally shot in Seattle’s Roosevelt neighborhood last summer while allegedly trying to sell drugs to the suspect and two other men, according to court documents. Porschauy T. Caldwell, 21,...
SEATTLE, WA
myedmondsnews.com

Activists demonstrate in Edmonds for Snake River dam removal

A group of more than 20 people united in their determination to raise awareness of the need to breach four dams on the Snake River staged a Saturday morning demonstration and informational event at the Edmonds ferry terminal. The demonstrators allege that these dams are impeding salmon runs and driving...
EDMONDS, WA
washingtonwaterfronts.com

2019 14th Ave NW #F253

Gorgeous condo with fantastic view & Puget Sound beach access! Amazing use of natural lighting & fixtures. Primary bedroom features walk-in closet and ensuite. Kitchen remodeled in 2012 & is perfectly spaced for the discerning cook. Loft can be used for 3rd bedroom. This unit is perfectly placed to take full advantage of the impressive view of the Narrows Bridge, the Puget Sound and Mt. Rainier. Fantastic location with easy access to freeway town & bridge. Immaculately maintained. Five minutes from Madrona Golf. Within 15 miles of 10 public corses. Five minutes from the Cushman Trail. You won't want to miss this one!
GIG HARBOR, WA
TheDailyBeast

Manhunt on for Suspect in Killing of Washington Brewery Owners

A Washington state couple who ran a small, award-winning brewery were found murdered at home—and a manhunt is underway for the prime suspect. Shaun Rose, 40, is believed to be on the run in the Tacoma area, about 25 miles from Olalla, where Steven and Mina Schulz, both 51, were found slain after their daughter called police. No cause of death has been released for the couple, who operated the nanobrewery E2W Brewing. Their daughter said the house had been broken into, and Rose allegedly stole a getaway car. It’s not clear what led police to name Rose as the suspect or what the motive is, but according to the Kitsap Sun, he didn’t show up for a recent pre-trial hearing in a case involving the theft of guns from an Olalla home.Read it at The Seattle Times
TACOMA, WA
seattlemet.com

The Life and Death of Playland

A Seattle summer has everything. Well, almost everything. It’s true that you don’t have to leave city limits to hike a trail, hit a beach, party on a boat, or stuff your face with all flavors of ice cream. But one thrill of warm July and August days elsewhere has long since disappeared from the city.
SEATTLE, WA
MyNorthwest

MyNorthwest

Local news, breaking news, sports, weather, traffic, talk and community for Seattle, Tacoma, Bellevue and the Pacific Northwest.

 https://mynorthwest.com/

