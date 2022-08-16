Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
U.S. government failed to protect endangered Orcas by approving unsustainable salmon harvest levels, Seattle court findsPolarbearSeattle, WA
Washington Child Care Providers To Receive One-Time PaymentCadrene HeslopSeattle, WA
The Cold Case Murder of Patricia Barnes Solved After 26 YearsTrue Crime Mysteries (Megan)Seattle, WA
10 Weekend Trips from Seattle to Take in 2022Becca CSeattle, WA
Related
'It's been shocking': Olalla Bay Market family reacts to heartbreaking week in small community
OLALLA, Wash. — In a single week, the small tight-knit Kitsap County community of Olalla became the center of two devastating investigations. The cause of an early Tuesday morning fire that tore through the Olalla Bay Market remains under investigation. "We had another visit from the fire marshal [Friday]...
KIMA TV
Lynnwood couple thought they won $360, they actually won $360,000
LYNNWOOD, Wash. — Always double-check your math, because a few zeroes can definitely make a lot of differences. A Lynnwood couple learned this lesson recently when they thought they won a couple of hundred dollars. They actually won a couple hundred thousand dollars. The Lynnwood couple purchased a winning...
KIRO Newsradio Headlines: Pike Place celebrates birthday tomorrow, pot shop robbed
Tomorrow is Pike Place Market’s 115th anniversary. It started as a response to consumer anger about the high cost of food in Seattle. Farmers were frustrated about low prices from wholesalers. So, they circled the wagons and the direct-to-consumer farmers market was born. To celebrate 115 years, the first...
Man involved in two Portland shootings arrested in Auburn, Wash.
AUBURN, Wash. — A man was arrested on Friday near Seattle after several 911 calls reporting a driver pointing a weapon at other drivers on Interstate 5 in the Vancouver area, according to Washington State Patrol. WSP said that troopers in the area responded just after 12:00 p.m. to...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
The Suburban Times
Can you figure it out?
Submitted by Brian Hardtke, Chief of Staff in the Executive’s Office. I found a cryptic note in Bruce’s office. I think he has been hiding clues in his blog posts this whole time. Can you help me crack this code before he returns?. Here’s what I’ve figured out...
MyNorthwest.com
Get your lower back inked at this weekend’s Seattle Tattoo Expo — but don’t call it a ‘tramp stamp’
This week, 25 years ago, I was a 17-year-old college freshman, freshly launched from the nest, drunk on freedom, and equipped with a fake ID. And the way I chose to celebrate my newfound independence has stuck with me forever: I got a tattoo. I chose a moon and star...
KIRO Newsradio Headlines: WA’s Cherokee population to be visited by Principal Chief, First Lady
Cherokee Nation’s Principal Chief, First Lady to visit WA tribe members. The Cherokee Nation’s Principal Chief and First Lady are part of the contingent from Oklahoma coming to Renton this weekend to meet with members of the tribe who live in our state. Nearly 7,000 Cherokee live in...
southseattleemerald.com
Local Barber Michael Smith Jr. Carves Out a Path For Himself During the Pandemic
On the weekends that I stayed with my dad when I was a kid, those are the words he said to me every time I stepped into his car. Those weekends were full of excitement, but the most consistent experience was our time at the barbershop. The memories that we made in the barbershop have stayed with me well into my adult years. They have shaped me and taught me many lessons. I believe the most important lesson I learned is this: to find the right barber is to find a friend. Someone whom you can trade ideas and experiences with, someone who will become part of a sacred sustaining culture that will be here for you, your children, and eventually, their children too.
IN THIS ARTICLE
People being robbed at drive-up ATMs across Puget Sound area
WESTERN WASHINGTON — Renton police are notifying the public after several people were robbed while using drive-up ATMs across the Puget Sound region. The most recent robbery happened in Fife on Aug. 7. Police said the same suspects are wanted in the string of robberies in Parkland, Bonney Lake,...
MyNorthwest.com
Seattle Fire responds to hit-and-run boat collision on Lake Washington
The Seattle Fire Department responded to a report of two boats colliding on Lake Washington Saturday night, according to the SFD. At about 9:36 p.m., water rescue responded to a report of two boats colliding near the 800 block of Lake Washington Boulevard. Initial reports said six people were injured,...
Yakima Herald Republic
12 things to do in the Seattle area this weekend
Welcome to the weekend! Whether you’re staying in or going out, check out our roundup of things you can do in the coming days. Revel in the remaining summer days with a cold one at two new beer gardens on the Eastside. Meanwhile, more sports bars open in the Northend and Southend.
Eater
Longtime Barking Frog Chef Bobby Moore Buys Two Bellevue Businesses
Longtime Barking Frog chef Bobby Moore, who recently announced his plans to leave the restaurant after 20 years, is moving into a chapter of restaurant ownership by taking over Bellevue restaurant Bis on Main and revamping B Bar as Bar Moore, a seafood-focused modern European cocktail lounge. In late June,...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
The Stranger
Slog PM: Portland Mayor Makes City More Hostile For the Unhoused, Lebron James is Coming to Town, And Are You SURE You Didn't Catch Omicron?
From contaminated to community: The South Seattle Emerald reported that two of King County’s MANY contaminated sites will get a second chance at life. Thanks to a new grant program, the Washington State Department of Ecology will spend $21 million to turn the two contaminated areas into about 250 units of affordable housing—after a deep clean, of course!
KOMO News
NorCal man held on $2M bond in 2021 fatal shooting in North Seattle
SEATTLE — A Northern California man has been charged in connection with the slaying of a man who was fatally shot in Seattle’s Roosevelt neighborhood last summer while allegedly trying to sell drugs to the suspect and two other men, according to court documents. Porschauy T. Caldwell, 21,...
myedmondsnews.com
Activists demonstrate in Edmonds for Snake River dam removal
A group of more than 20 people united in their determination to raise awareness of the need to breach four dams on the Snake River staged a Saturday morning demonstration and informational event at the Edmonds ferry terminal. The demonstrators allege that these dams are impeding salmon runs and driving...
washingtonwaterfronts.com
2019 14th Ave NW #F253
Gorgeous condo with fantastic view & Puget Sound beach access! Amazing use of natural lighting & fixtures. Primary bedroom features walk-in closet and ensuite. Kitchen remodeled in 2012 & is perfectly spaced for the discerning cook. Loft can be used for 3rd bedroom. This unit is perfectly placed to take full advantage of the impressive view of the Narrows Bridge, the Puget Sound and Mt. Rainier. Fantastic location with easy access to freeway town & bridge. Immaculately maintained. Five minutes from Madrona Golf. Within 15 miles of 10 public corses. Five minutes from the Cushman Trail. You won't want to miss this one!
Manhunt on for Suspect in Killing of Washington Brewery Owners
A Washington state couple who ran a small, award-winning brewery were found murdered at home—and a manhunt is underway for the prime suspect. Shaun Rose, 40, is believed to be on the run in the Tacoma area, about 25 miles from Olalla, where Steven and Mina Schulz, both 51, were found slain after their daughter called police. No cause of death has been released for the couple, who operated the nanobrewery E2W Brewing. Their daughter said the house had been broken into, and Rose allegedly stole a getaway car. It’s not clear what led police to name Rose as the suspect or what the motive is, but according to the Kitsap Sun, he didn’t show up for a recent pre-trial hearing in a case involving the theft of guns from an Olalla home.Read it at The Seattle Times
KIRO Newsradio Headlines: WA beaches contaminated with unsafe levels of bacteria
Some people are ignoring signs to stay away from contaminated beaches in King County. KIRO 7 TV found a number of people in Lake Washington off Meydenbauer Bay Beach, which has high bacteria levels. King County’s website has information about beach safety. Other beaches with unsafe levels of bacteria...
seattlemet.com
The Life and Death of Playland
A Seattle summer has everything. Well, almost everything. It’s true that you don’t have to leave city limits to hike a trail, hit a beach, party on a boat, or stuff your face with all flavors of ice cream. But one thrill of warm July and August days elsewhere has long since disappeared from the city.
KIRO Newsradio Headlines: Judge requires Starbucks to re-hire unlawfully fired employees
A federal judge has ordered Starbucks to re-hire seven employees in Memphis. The National Labor Relations Board contends they were fired for leading a unionization effort at their store. Starbucks says the employees violated company police when they let a television crew inside the store after closing and without permission.
MyNorthwest
7K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Local news, breaking news, sports, weather, traffic, talk and community for Seattle, Tacoma, Bellevue and the Pacific Northwest.https://mynorthwest.com/
Comments / 3