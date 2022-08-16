ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hampton woman found dead in Hanover County; man faces murder charge

By Caitlyn Burchett, Daily Press
Daily Press
Daily Press
 5 days ago

A Hampton man has been charged with first-degree murder after the body of a 20-year-old woman was found on the side of the road in Hanover County.

Emmanuel Dewayne Coble, 27, was arrested Thursday during a traffic stop in Hampton in connection with the death of Raquiah Paulette King, also of Hampton. He is also facing a weapons charge.

A body was discovered July 21 on the side of the road near the intersection of Winns Church and Greenwood roads, according to a news release from the sheriff’s office. The chief medical examiner’s office identified the victim as King two weeks after her body was found.

While the release did not specify how Coble was related to King, spokesperson Lt. James Cooper said the department was able to “quickly identify a suspect in this case.”

Coble is being held in Hanover County, where he will be arraigned Tuesday.

Caitlyn Burchett, 727-267-6059, caitlyn.burchett@virginiamedia.com

Comments / 0

 

