KOLO TV Reno
Shots fired from vehicle in Sparks; no injuries
SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) -Someone fired shots from a vehicle Saturday night in Sparks but the Sparks Police Department said there were no injuries. It happened Saturday about 9:32 p.m. in the 1100 block of Palmwood Drive just west of Shadow Mountain Park. Police said someone called 911 to report shots...
2news.com
Police Investigating Shots Fired from Car on Palmwood Drive
Sparks Police responded to a report of shots being fired from a car at 9:30 p.m. on August 20, 2022. When officers got to the 1100 block of Palmwood Drive, they determined that the gunfire did not hit anyone. The investigation is still underway, as investigators continue looking into leads.
mynews4.com
Overturned truck halted northbound traffic on US-395 at Panther Valley for hours
RENO, Nev. (News 4 and Fox 11) — A Saturday afternoon crash snarled traffic near the North Valleys area of Reno for hours. The driver of an overturned truck which has blocked traffic for about an hour and a half is an adult woman. Nevada State Police suspect the...
5 People Injured In A Multi-Vehicle Accident In Incline Village (Incline Village, NV)
The officials stated that the crash happened at the intersection of Highway 28 and County Club Drive at around 2 p.m. The crew of the North Lake Fire Protection assisted three people with their injuries on the scene. Two of the victims were taken to a nearby hospital for treatment...
2news.com
Five injured in multi-vehicle crash involving semi in Incline Village
Five people were injured after a multi-vehicle crash involving a semi truck in Incline Village Friday Afternoon. Crews with the North Lake Tahoe Fire Protection district responded to the crash at the intersection of Highway 28 and Country Club Drive around 2:00 p.m. on Friday, August 19, 2022. Three people...
mynews4.com
Man in high-speed chase that ended in an officer involved shooting identified
WADSWORTH, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — The Washoe County Regional Medical Examiner’s Office released the identify of a man who died earlier this month after a high-speed chase near Wadsworth. Authorities said a driver led Lyon County and Nevada State Police officials on a high-speed chase...
KOLO TV Reno
Reno police crack down on school zone speeders and do pedestrian safety enforcement
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -The Reno Police Department conducted a special traffic enforcement in school zones this week and gave drivers 82 citations and 10 warnings. The school zone enforcement was from Monday through Thursday and involved 14 officers. Reno police also did a pedestrian safety operation on Friday in areas...
2news.com
Suspect identified in Officer-Involved Shooting near Wadsworth
The Washoe County Medical Examiners Office has released details on the identity of the suspect who was involved in high-speed police chase and officer-involved shooting near Wadsworth. The Medical Examiners Office says the suspect identified as 40-year-old Tony Dehart of Winnemucca had suffered a gun shot wound and fire scaring.
KOLO TV Reno
Reno resident arrested for burglary in Sparks
SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) - Police in Sparks responded to a burglary Thursday in which a large amount of money and a handgun were stolen. They say around 6:00 a.m., Sparks police responded to the 200 block of Greg Street for a report of a burglary that happened earlier. Police identified...
3 People Injured Following Motor Vehicle Accident In Reno (Reno, NV)
Officials from Reno state that a motor vehicle accident occurred on Wednesday, leaving 3 casualties. The Washoe County Sheriff’s Office stated that the crash took place at 3.30 PM. Their official reports also add that the crash involved a collision between a truck towing a trailer and an SUV.
FOX Reno
Semi-truck catches fire on I-80 eastbound at Mustang, creates road closures Friday
STOREY COUNTY, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — A semi-truck has caught fire near the Mustang exit going eastbound on I-80, creating road closures Friday evening. Emergency personnel responded to the vehicle fire around 4:11 p.m. As of 5:21 p.m., the fire has been knocked down and roads...
2news.com
Pedestrian suffers minor injuries after being hit by car near UNR
A pedestrian suffered minor injuries after being struck by a car near the University of Nevada, Reno Saturday night. The crash happened at the intersection of 15th St. and North Virginia St. at around 7:30 p.m. on August 20, 2022. Police say the driver stayed on scene and is cooperating.
Missing former couple found dead after music and car show
Two people who reported missing after not coming home from a Nevada music and car show have been found dead, authorities said.
2news.com
Head-On Crash Closes Portion of East Golden Valley Road
A portion of East Golden Valley Road north of Reno is currently closed for a head-on crash that occurred late Wednesday afternoon. The crash happened around 3:45 p.m. Washoe County deputies say three people were taken to the hospital. Deputies say the crash involved a truck towing a trailer -...
2news.com
Various ramps to close overnight for construction work on I-80 in Truckee
Caltrans is alerting Interstate 80 (I-80) motorists in Truckee of intermittent overnight off- and on-ramp closures due to construction work. Motorists may encounter off- and on-ramp closures between 6 p.m. and 8 a.m. Monday, August 22 through Friday, August 26 and Sunday, August 28 through Friday, September 2. Two consecutive...
FOX Reno
Carson City Sheriff's Office finds stolen truck, thanks public for help
CARSON CITY, Nev. (KRNV News 4 & Fox 11) — A detective with the Carson City Sheriff's Office (CCSO) has said the truck has been recovered and thanked the public for their help. Original story:. CCSO is asking for help finding a stolen truck taken from State Street and...
2news.com
Missing California Couple Found Dead Near Crashed SUV
A sad development in the search for a missing California couple that hadn't been seen since Hot August Nights in Reno. Authorities confirm they have died after their bodies were discovered Wednesday outside near their crashed car. The Nevada County Sheriff's Office and California Highway Patrol located them around 5...
No witnesses to Kiely Rodni leaving Tahoe party, officials say
"People aren't talking to us."
KCRA.com
Missing for two weeks: A new specialty team joins the search for 16-year-old Kiely Rodni
TRUCKEE, Calif. — Deploying to Truckee with an expected arrival of Friday evening, a specialty search and recovery dive team called Adventures With Purpose (AWP) will be joining in the search for missing Truckee 16-year-old, Kiely Rodni. Rodni has been missing for nearly two weeks. Last seen Aug. 6...
Southwest Reno's new Sierra Front Trail connects Thomas Creek and Ballardini Ranch
Grab your mountain bike or hiking boots: a new trail is open in southwest Reno. The new 3.5-mile-long Sierra Front Trail connects the existing Thomas Creek and Ballardini Ranch trails. It is open to bikers, horseback riders and hikers. ...
