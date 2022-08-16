Read full article on original website
Related
weather.gov
Flood Warning issued for Grant by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-21 12:22:00 MDT Expires: 2022-08-21 22:03:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued this evening at 1015 PM MDT. Target Area: Grant The National Weather Service in El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa NM has issued a Flood Warning for the following rivers in New Mexico Gila River Above Redrock affecting Grant County. For the Gila River...including Gila, Virden, Redrock...Moderate flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL LATE THIS EVENING * WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Gila River Above Redrock. * WHEN...Until late this evening. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 11:15 AM MDT Sunday the stage was 18.8 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise. It will then fall below flood stage late this afternoon to 20.7 feet this afternoon. Additional rises are possible thereafter. - Flood stage is 20.0 feet. - Flood History...No available flood history. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
weather.gov
Flood Warning issued for Hidalgo by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-21 13:16:00 MDT Expires: 2022-08-22 15:03:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued late tonight at 1215 AM MDT. Target Area: Hidalgo The National Weather Service in El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa NM has issued a Flood Warning for the following rivers in New Mexico Gila River Above Virden affecting Hidalgo County. For the Gila River...including Gila, Virden, Redrock...Moderate flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL TOMORROW AFTERNOON * WHAT...Moderate flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Gila River Above Virden. * WHEN...Until tomorrow afternoon. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 11:30 AM MDT Sunday the stage was 13.1 feet. - Forecast...The river will rise above flood stage this afternoon to 21.9 feet late this afternoon. It will then fall below flood stage late tomorrow morning to 11.1 feet late tomorrow evening. It will rise to 11.2 feet late tomorrow evening. It will then fall again and remain below flood stage. - Flood stage is 15.0 feet. - Flood History...No available flood history. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
Comments / 0