Whatcom County, WA

The Stranger

Slog PM: More 90 Degree Days to Come, Cops Catch Lots of HOV Violators, Add This Tick-Bourne Disease to Your List of Worries

From Whatcom County comes the report of something new for insomniacs to worry about on one of those record-breaking warm nights: "[T]he tick-borne disease anaplasmosis." It was found in an 80-year-old man, who probably had his blood sucked by a tick. The Washington State Department of Health: "Human cases of anaplasmosis have been identified in Washington before, though all previous cases involved travel outside of the state. Until now, only dogs have been diagnosed with locally acquired anaplasmosis in Washington." The symptoms for this disease include "fever, headache, muscle aches, and nausea, vomiting or loss of appetite." These symptoms usually appear one to two days after the tick's blood-thirsty bite. The good news is that the timely application of antibiotics can undo anaplasmosis.
SEATTLE, WA
cascadiadaily.com

North Whatcom beaches reopened for shellfish harvesting

North Whatcom County beaches from Sandy Point to Point Roberts have reopened for shellfish harvesting, the Whatcom County Health Department announced Thursday. The beaches had previously been closed due to hazardous paralytic shellfish poisoning (PSP) biotoxin levels. Areas south of Sandy Point still contain toxic levels and remain closed. When...
WHATCOM COUNTY, WA
Whatcom County, WA
Whatcom County, WA
Lifestyle
cascadiadaily.com

Rodeo announcer's politically charged remarks rankle fans

Thousands of people filled Lynden’s grandstands for the Aug. 15–16 Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association (PRCA) Rodeo, but hundreds of audience members left dissatisfied and uncomfortable — with some vowing never to return to the Northwest Washington Fair — due to rodeo announcer Jody Carper’s politically charged remarks.
LYNDEN, WA
cascadiadaily.com

Vamos Outdoors Project brings community outside

In just four years, lifelong Whatcom resident Andy Basabe's idea — guiding kids from underrepresented backgrounds on a backpacking trip — has grown into a nonprofit group, the Vamos Outdoors Project, spreading the benefits of outdoor activities to kids in a broad range of activities. Basabe had been...
BELLINGHAM, WA
cascadiadaily.com

WTA cancels diesel bus order, opts for electric instead

The Whatcom Transportation Authority board of directors voted unanimously Thursday to cancel an order for eight 40-foot diesel buses and purchase all-electric buses instead, from the same manufacturer. The move came after WTA received word last week it had won an $8.9 million federal grant to purchase eight electric buses plus charging equipment.
WHATCOM COUNTY, WA
cascadiadaily.com

Beached sailboat removed from waterway near city park

A 30-foot sailboat that ran aground just feet from the shores of Bellingham's Waypoint Park in July was finally salvaged Wednesday. The vessel, sitting in the shallow waters connecting the mouth of Whatcom Creek into Bellingham Bay, had been beached for weeks. While the Washington State Department of Ecology quickly...
BELLINGHAM, WA
KGMI

Ferndale Block Party kicks off this Saturday

FERNDALE, Wash. – If you’re looking for something free and fun to do this Saturday, August 20th, head on up to Ferndale. The Ferndale Block Party kicks off at Fringe Brewing at noon. There will be food trucks on site, activities for the whole family, and live music...
FERNDALE, WA
cascadiadaily.com

Armory Pickleball planning to open this fall

Bellingham’s first indoor pickleball courts are coming to the Armory on State Street. Armory Pickleball is an indoor pickleball gym hoping to open this fall, just in time for the rainy season. Created on Bainbridge Island, Kitsap County, by three fathers looking for a way to keep their kids...
BELLINGHAM, WA
cascadiadaily.com

Common Threads: Where kids learn from the ground up

The two piles of carrots Alexis Karlsson presented to her mother Jamie on a recent Thursday afternoon were freshly harvested from the Birchwood Elementary School garden, which was started in 2009 with the assistance of Common Threads Farm. The nonprofit with the mission to connect kids to healthy food was founded in 2007 and now helps manage 21 school gardens.
BELLINGHAM, WA

