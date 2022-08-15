Read full article on original website
Looking good Bellingham! Whatcom County puts on best face for International Space Station
Ever wondered what Bellingham and Whatcom County looks like from 250 miles above . . . when there aren’t any clouds?
Slog PM: More 90 Degree Days to Come, Cops Catch Lots of HOV Violators, Add This Tick-Bourne Disease to Your List of Worries
From Whatcom County comes the report of something new for insomniacs to worry about on one of those record-breaking warm nights: "[T]he tick-borne disease anaplasmosis." It was found in an 80-year-old man, who probably had his blood sucked by a tick. The Washington State Department of Health: "Human cases of anaplasmosis have been identified in Washington before, though all previous cases involved travel outside of the state. Until now, only dogs have been diagnosed with locally acquired anaplasmosis in Washington." The symptoms for this disease include "fever, headache, muscle aches, and nausea, vomiting or loss of appetite." These symptoms usually appear one to two days after the tick's blood-thirsty bite. The good news is that the timely application of antibiotics can undo anaplasmosis.
North Whatcom beaches reopened for shellfish harvesting
North Whatcom County beaches from Sandy Point to Point Roberts have reopened for shellfish harvesting, the Whatcom County Health Department announced Thursday. The beaches had previously been closed due to hazardous paralytic shellfish poisoning (PSP) biotoxin levels. Areas south of Sandy Point still contain toxic levels and remain closed. When...
Elderly Man First Human To Acquire Tick-Borne Disease In Washington State
Rodeo announcer’s politically charged remarks rankle fans
Thousands of people filled Lynden’s grandstands for the Aug. 15–16 Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association (PRCA) Rodeo, but hundreds of audience members left dissatisfied and uncomfortable — with some vowing never to return to the Northwest Washington Fair — due to rodeo announcer Jody Carper’s politically charged remarks.
Vamos Outdoors Project brings community outside
In just four years, lifelong Whatcom resident Andy Basabe's idea — guiding kids from underrepresented backgrounds on a backpacking trip — has grown into a nonprofit group, the Vamos Outdoors Project, spreading the benefits of outdoor activities to kids in a broad range of activities. Basabe had been...
WTA cancels diesel bus order, opts for electric instead
The Whatcom Transportation Authority board of directors voted unanimously Thursday to cancel an order for eight 40-foot diesel buses and purchase all-electric buses instead, from the same manufacturer. The move came after WTA received word last week it had won an $8.9 million federal grant to purchase eight electric buses plus charging equipment.
Leash laws, $250 fines and other laws to know as a dog owner, according to Whatcom experts
What are my rights if I get attacked by someone’s dog? Can my dog be unleashed? We asked local experts your dog questions.
Mount Baker-Snoqualmie Forest Service proposes charging fee at Whatcom County campground
Fees would also be charged at a trailhead and two boat launches in Skagit County under the proposal.
Beached sailboat removed from waterway near city park
A 30-foot sailboat that ran aground just feet from the shores of Bellingham's Waypoint Park in July was finally salvaged Wednesday. The vessel, sitting in the shallow waters connecting the mouth of Whatcom Creek into Bellingham Bay, had been beached for weeks. While the Washington State Department of Ecology quickly...
Ferndale Block Party kicks off this Saturday
FERNDALE, Wash. – If you’re looking for something free and fun to do this Saturday, August 20th, head on up to Ferndale. The Ferndale Block Party kicks off at Fringe Brewing at noon. There will be food trucks on site, activities for the whole family, and live music...
Armory Pickleball planning to open this fall
Bellingham’s first indoor pickleball courts are coming to the Armory on State Street. Armory Pickleball is an indoor pickleball gym hoping to open this fall, just in time for the rainy season. Created on Bainbridge Island, Kitsap County, by three fathers looking for a way to keep their kids...
As Canadian COVID travel restrictions near possible expiration, Whatcom gets surprise treat
Canada currently requires all travelers to be fully vaccinated and face mandatory random COVID-19 testing when they enter the country by land or air.
La Niña expected for a third straight year. Here’s what that means for winter in Whatcom
In the 70 years the Climate Prediction Center has studied the weather cycle, there have been three times that La Niña lingered for three winters.
Washington is at high risk of tsunamis and waves up to 42 feet tall, here’s how to prepare
You may only have a few hours to walk to higher ground in a tsunami. Here’s how to be prepared for a tsunami as Washington faces high risk.
More heat is headed toward Whatcom. How hot will it get? And what else is on the way?
Normal mid-August highs are in the low 70s for Bellingham, but heat waves are common in late summer.
These Whatcom farms still offer U-pick, plus fresh and frozen berries
There is still time to pick fresh berries across Whatcom county as summer comes to an end.
Common Threads: Where kids learn from the ground up
The two piles of carrots Alexis Karlsson presented to her mother Jamie on a recent Thursday afternoon were freshly harvested from the Birchwood Elementary School garden, which was started in 2009 with the assistance of Common Threads Farm. The nonprofit with the mission to connect kids to healthy food was founded in 2007 and now helps manage 21 school gardens.
