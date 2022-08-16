Read full article on original website
Bloodied and bullet-torn, Pa.’s collection of Civil War battle flags featured in new exhibit
Battle-stained flags that survived ferocious fighting fill drawers in cabinets inside the Pennsylvania Civil War Battle Flag Education Center in Harrisburg. Each one serves as a memento of a fight to preserve the Union and a connection to the Pennsylvanians who participated in that war. Some are in tatters; others riddled with bullet holes.
Vietnam War hero is inspiration for action figure debuted at Hershey Toy Show
HERSHEY – Not many people can say they were models for an action figure. But Vietnam War veteran Bill Beck can. The Hampden Township resident was the inspiration for an action figure designed recently by Cotswold Collectibles, of the Dallas, Texas, area. The organization, owned by Greg Brown, also coordinated the Hershey Action Figure & Toy Show at the Hershey Lodge and Convention Center on Saturday, where the limited-edition action figure was debuted.
Art Exhibition “Confuse the Issues: Art, Text, and Identity” opens in this month
This fall, Schmucker Art Gallery at Gettysburg College presents an exhibition of text-based works by significant artists of the twentieth and twenty-first centuries, including Elizabeth Catlett, Deborah Dancy, Nekisha Durrett, Guerrilla Girls, Glenn Ligon, Carl Pope, Jr., Faith Ringgold, Hank Willis Thomas, and Carrie Mae Weems. Confuse the Issues: Art, Text, and Identity is on view from August 31 through December 10, 2022. An opening reception will be held on August 31, 5-7pm. A Virtual Gallery Talk with artist Deborah Dancy will take place via Zoom on October 5pm https://gettysburg.zoom.us/j/9991200186. An in-person Gallery Talk with artist Nekisha Durrett will be held on October 28 at 5pm with a reception to follow until 7pm. All events are free and open to the public. Gallery hours are Tuesdays – Saturdays 10am – 4pm.
abc27.com
14th annual Cultural Fest being held in Harrisburg
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Until 10 pm on Saturday, Aug 20., Dauphin County is celebrating cultural diversity with its cultural fest in Harrisburg. Get daily news, weather, breaking news and alerts straight to your inbox! Sign up for the abc27 newsletters here. This is the 14th year that the...
gettysburgfoundation.org
World War II Weekend 2022
In 1942, Americans were building our military forces, supporting our Allies with industrial and agricultural supplies, waging war across two oceans, and struggling to define freedom and citizenship at home. Eisenhower National Historic Site's World War II Weekend will take place from Sept. 16 to 18, 2022. Park staff, living...
abc27.com
Shooting incident in York city
YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — A shooting incident has taken place in York City. According to dispatch, there was a shooting by the Saint Rose of Lima Church in the 900 block of West Market Street. No word on injuries or if anyone has been arrested in connection with this...
Take a ride through the state capital | Travel Smart
HARRISBURG, Pa. — Summer may be winding down, but there's still plenty of time to get out and experience some of the most exciting activities across South Central Pennsylvania. FOX43 is showing you how you can stay active while exploring the sights, sounds, and tastes of Harrisburg. Experience the...
The City of York announces stormwater ordinance changes, making some home car washes illegal
YORK, Pa. — On Tuesday, Aug. 16, York City Council voted to adopt the changes to York's Stormwater Ordinance. The new ordinance makes washing a parked car on a city street, alley, driveway, or in a garage without floor drains while using any type of soap illegal. Those who...
‘I want to save up for a farm’: 8-year-old runs produce stand at central Pa. home
Eight-year-old John-Luke Radle has wanted to be a farmer since he was first able to say what he wanted to be when he grew up, according to his mom, Stacey Radle. With his new produce stand, John-Luke is working to make that dream come true. “He’s wanted to (open a...
abc27.com
Downtown York announces grant recipients
YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — Downtown Inc. has announced that 13 downtown York businesses have been awarded funding totaling $20,500. Get daily news, weather, breaking news and alerts straight to your inbox! Sign up for the abc27 newsletters here. The Downtown Bloom Grants offer vital resources to improve productivity, expand...
abc27.com
‘I was in a lot of fights.’ Instead, York girl on ‘opportunities tour’ now thinks about college
YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — For some 10th-grade students, the idea that they’re thinking about college might not be news. But for Nizyiah Penn?. “I was in my freshman year of high school,” she said. “I was in a lot of fights, and it wasn’t going right.”
Obituary: Ronald W. Speelman
Ronald W. Speelman, 48 of Orrtanna, PA passed away at the home of his brother on Monday, August 15, 2022 after his battle with cancer. Born July 8, 1974 in Gettysburg, PA, he was the son of Judith A. Tully of Gettysburg and the late Raymond W. Speelman. Ron was a longtime employee of Knouse Foods Orrtanna Plant where he worked for 34 years. He enjoyed collecting and riding bicycles along with listening to music and adding to his collection of elephants. In addition to his mother, Ron leaves behind his brother, Lance Miller of Biglerville, PA and many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by a brother, Kenneth Miller (2011). The family will receive friends from 6:00-8:00 PM on Thursday, August 18, 2022 at the Monahan Funeral Home in Gettysburg. The family suggests memorials to For Ever Love Cat Rescue, 39 Queen Street, Gettysburg, PA or Aseracare Hospice, 984 Loucks Road, Suite 1, York, PA 17404. Online tributes and condolences can be made at monahanfuneralhome.com.
local21news.com
One injured in York shooting, officials say
YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — One person was taken to the hospital following a shooting in York Saturday evening, officials say. According to emergency dispatchers, it happened around 5:00 PM in the area of Richland Avenue and West Market Street. The severity of the victim's injuries have not been...
abc27.com
Update: One person died in York County crash
YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — One person has died in a crash that closed both directions of US 30 in York County on Saturday. The York County coroner says the crash occurred in the area of N. Baker Road and Trinity Road in West Machester Township. The person who died in the crash was a 37-year-old man, the coroner reports, whose name has not yet been released.
abc27.com
City of York bans driveway car washing
YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — York City Council voted on August 16 to adopt the changes made to the City of York’s Stormwater Ordinance. These changes make things such as washing your car in your driveway, illegal. The changes were mandated from the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection (DEP)....
Accused Pelosi laptop thief wants off house arrest to visit Pa. Renaissance Faire
A Mechanicsburg woman accused of stealing House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s laptop during the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol wants to be let out of house arrest to visit the Pennsylvania Renaissance Faire this weekend, according to court documents. Riley Williams, 25, filed the request in federal court...
pa.gov
Governor Wolf Announces Manufacturing Company Guardian Booth Relocating Headquarters from New York to Central Pennsylvania
Company to invest $4.5 million and create 33 new jobs in Franklin County. Harrisburg, PA – Governor Tom Wolf announced today that Guardian Booth, an industry-leading manufacturer of prefabricated structures, will create 33 new jobs with the relocation of its headquarters to Waynesboro, Franklin County, from Orangeburg, New York. The company also plans to expand its product offering by acquiring Homes by Keystone, a prefabricated home builder, and retaining its employees.
wypr.org
Baltimore County looks to revive old shopping mall
Baltimore County plans to buy the old Sears building still connected to Security Square Mall for $10 million. It's an effort to revitalize the mall which in recent years has been in decline. County officials hope buying a former anchor store of Security Square will help them guide the mall’s future.
Police responding to York City shooting
YORK, Pa. — The York City Police Department is responding to a reported shooting in downtown York. The shooting reportedly occurred on the 900 Block of West Market Street around 5:23 p.m. on Saturday. Authorities have closed down West Market Street from the Exxon Mobile at 1000 W. Market...
WGAL
Teachers in Greencastle-Antrim School District vote to authorize strike
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Pa. — Teachers in the Greencastle-Antrim School District in Franklin County voted Thursday to authorize a strike. The union said it will continue to negotiate but teachers are ready to strike if necessary. The contract expires Aug. 31. The district and the union have three more bargaining...
