Back at full strength, Morgantown’s Washington hopes to make most of senior season
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Sean Biser felt Broderick Washington was on his way to having a memorable junior season. Before he could get to that point, Washington, a key two-way player for the Mohigans, suffered a season-ending knee injury in the fourth game. He still managed to finish that contest, though not in the fashion Washington was hoping to as he was stopped short of the goal line on a two-point run that sealed the Mohigans’ 28-27 overtime loss at Woodrow Wilson.
Update: Former WVU quarterback Jarret Doege enrolls at Troy
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Four days after leaving Western Kentucky, Jarret Doege has found a new home at Troy University. Doege is officially listed on the roster at Troy and he reportedly practiced with the Trojans on Thursday afternoon. WVU head coach Neal Brown recently led the Troy program in 2018.
Ajayi adjusts quickly as he hopes to make mark in first and final season at West Virginia
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — It all came about quickly for Rashad Ajayi. Two weeks after he entered the NCAA Transfer Portal in early May, Ajayi made the decision to use his final year of college eligibility at West Virginia, joining a program in need of veteran defensive backs. “I wanted...
Keyser focusing on finishing in practice and games after 5-5 season
KEYSER, W.Va. — Keyser’s ten-year streak of playoff appearances came to an end last fall when the Golden Tornado finished at 5-5. KHS posted wins over playoff teams in RCB and Moorefield. But a two-point loss to Class AA No. 3 seed Point Pleasant and an overtime loss to county rival Frankfort kept Keyser outside the top sixteen. Head coach Derek Stephen says a main focus in training camp is to complete every task in the hopes for better results late in games.
Clay-Battelle 1 of 12 schools statewide to implement pilot drug prevention program
BLACKSVILLE, W.Va. – Clay-Battelle High School in Monongalia County is one of 11 schools in the state to be selected as a pilot location for the Game Changer drug prevention program. The program teams students, teachers and Hazelden Betty Ford Foundation leadership programs to youths a clear direction to...
Fairmont State Foundation welcomes new leadership
FAIRMONT, W.Va. – The Fairmont State Foundation is welcoming Rae Dyer as the new president of the fundraising organization. “We are thrilled to welcome Rae to our campus community, and fortunate for the opportunity to serve alongside her as we partner to move the Institution forward, together,” said Fairmont State University Interim President, Dianna Phillips. “We look forward to the growth experienced under Rae’s leadership and continuing to work in collaboration with the Foundation with her at the helm.”
North Central West Virginia Airport director says facility needs to keep its momentum
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. – Phase I completion of the Aerotech Business Park creates 50 acres of flat land ready for development on the grounds of the North Central West Virginia Airport in Bridgeport. Gov. Justice joined airport officials last week at a ceremony celebrating the completion. Airport director Rick Rock...
Company releases name of worker killed in Ohio County coal mine
WHEELING, W.Va. — Officials with an Ohio County coal mine have released the name of the miner who was killed in an underground accident Wednesday. Tunnel Ridge Mine officials said William “Andy” Richards of Cadiz, Ohio, in nearby Harrison County, Ohio, suffered fatal injuries in an accident involving two pieces of rail-mounted mobile equipment.
Monongalia County deputy conditionally released, awaits arraignment
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — A deputy with the Monongalia County Sheriff’s Department facing federal charges was released on bail Friday. Lance Kuretza, 38, allegedly assaulted and pepper-sprayed a suspect during a January 2018 incident. The suspect was in handcuffs at the time of their arrest. Kuretza is also accused of altering paperwork to state the incident happened before the suspect was handcuffed.
Domestic violence situation closes North Preston Highway
BRANDONVILLE, W.Va. — A portion of North Preston Highway in Preston County was closed Friday due to a domestic violence investigation. The Preston County Sheriff’s Department activated its Special Response Team when Daniel Henson would not exit the residence. Henson later refused to comply with the officers, who tased the man.
Three indicted in the 2018 murder of Whitey Bulger at Hazelton prison
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. — Three men have been charged in the 2018 Hazelton federal prison murder of one-time Boston crime boss James “Whitey” Bulger. The U.S. Attorney’s Office for Northern West Virginia announced Thursday three men, who were inmates at Hazelton federal prison in Preston County at the time have been indicted in Bulger’s death.
Medical examiner called to scene in Harrison County I-79 crash
ANMOORE, W.Va. — For the second time in three days the medical examiner has been dispatched to the scene of a crash on I-79 southbound. At 3:46 p.m. Thursday, first responders were called to the southbound exit ramp at the Anmoore exit in Harrison County for an accident involving a pickup truck.
Special operations by Wheeling Police Department result in 34 arrests
WHEELING, W.Va. — Two separate multi-week special operations in the South Wheeling area has resulted in 34 people being arrested or cited for criminal activity, the Wheeling Police Department announced on Friday. The two efforts – ‘Operation Southern Exposure’ and ‘Operation Back to Basics’ – took place in May...
Lewis County murder suspect denied bail, indictment remains sealed
WESTON, W.Va. – The suspect accused of murder in a sealed indictment in Lewis County has been denied bail. Benjamin Blake, 67, was indicted following the July grand jury term, but details in the case are few. Blake has a pretrial conference in Lewis County Circuit Court set for...
Police investigate double fatal crash in Wheeling
WHEELING, W.Va. — Two people were killed in a single-vehicle crash in downtown Wheeling Thursday evening. According to Wheeling police, the wreck occurred at around 6:20 p.m. at the intersection of 16th and Main streets when a car crashed into a utility pole on the Main Street Bridge. The...
