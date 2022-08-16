MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Sean Biser felt Broderick Washington was on his way to having a memorable junior season. Before he could get to that point, Washington, a key two-way player for the Mohigans, suffered a season-ending knee injury in the fourth game. He still managed to finish that contest, though not in the fashion Washington was hoping to as he was stopped short of the goal line on a two-point run that sealed the Mohigans’ 28-27 overtime loss at Woodrow Wilson.

