nypressnews.com
Autopsy reveals Rob Adams was shot 7 times in the back by police
The family of Rob Adams, a 23-year-old man who was shot and killed by police in July, disclosed the findings from an independent autopsy. Adams was shot seven times in the back by a San Bernardino Police officer, according to the autopsy. Adams was working at a gambling business in...
nypressnews.com
Young man killed in hit-and-run following dispute at underground party in South LA, authorities say
SOUTH LOS ANGELES (KABC) — A young man was killed in a hit-and-run crash following a dispute at an underground party in South Los Angeles, prompting a search for suspects. According to Detective Jerry Gibson with the Los Angeles Police Department, the incident happened around 2:30 a.m. Sunday on 62nd Street between Avalon Boulevard and Central Avenue.
nypressnews.com
Burned body found on sidewalk in South LA, prompting death investigation
SOUTH LOS ANGELES (CNS) — A burned body was found Friday in the Broadway-Manchester area of south Los Angeles, and an investigation was underway. The body was discovered on a sidewalk where firefighters were sent to the 300 block of West 88th Street about 4 a.m., according to the Los Angeles Police Department.
nypressnews.com
2 innocent victims killed in South LA hit-and-run after suspects flee from attempted traffic stop
SOUTH LOS ANGELES (KABC) — Two innocent victims were killed in a hit-and-run crash Friday morning after a driver sped away from an attempted traffic stop in South Los Angeles, police said. The four-vehicle crash happened shortly after 4 a.m. at the intersection of Manchester Avenue and Broadway, according...
nypressnews.com
Two killed in four-car crash as suspects fled from police in South LA
Kara Finnstrom reports from South Los Angeles, where an ongoing investigation into a deadly four-car crash continued early Friday morning. The crash reportedly occurred as a pair of suspects fled from police who had attempted a traffic stop on their vehicle.
nypressnews.com
2 ducks euthanized after they were found with severed bills at Fountain Valley park
FOUNTAIN VALLEY, Calif. (KABC) — Wetlands and Wildlife Care Center officials in Huntington Beach Thursday asked for the public’s help tracking down whoever severed the bills of two ducks found in Mile Square Park in Fountain Valley. The ducks had to be euthanized because of the “severity of...
nypressnews.com
Woman rescued after driving into water in Newport Beach
The driver plunged through a playground located near the water. She eventually drove past the dock and into the water.
nypressnews.com
Report shows less than half of Montebello teachers are credentialed
It’s back to school this week for most students in the Southland but some districts aren’t making the grade on hiring fully credentialed teachers. Tena Ezzeddine reports.
