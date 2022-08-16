Owner of Las Vegas dog boarding business to be sentenced on attempted animal cruelty charges

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The owner of a pet boarding business is set to learn his fate later this week after being charged with a felony attempt cruelty to animals earlier this year.

Victor Garcia-Herrera the owner of PawZazz a facility in the northeast Las Vegas valley will be sentenced on Thursday, August 18.

In January, 8 News Now reported that Garcia-Herrera was facing criminal charges after Gina Greisen an animal rights advocate filed a report with animal control when the dog she had rescued died while in the care of the business.

Mora the dog died in July 2022. (Credit Gina Greisen)

Greisen told 8 News Now the necropsy on the dog determined it died from heat stroke.

After an investigation, the district attorney’s office filed felony animal cruelty charges against Garcia-Herrera.

At the time, Steve Wolfson, the Las Vegas district attorney said the evidence is there for them to file charges.

“This was the case where the dog was left in the care of an individual and apparently he did not pay enough attention to this dog in these circumstances and the dog died under his care,” Wolfson stated.

