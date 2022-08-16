Read full article on original website
Tacoma woman representing Washington state in National Ms. Wheelchair America Competition
SEATTLE — Tacoma’s Leylah Leonard is taking her message of positivity and anti-bullying on the road. Leonard is representing Washington state in the National Ms. Wheelchair America Competition in Grand Rapids, Michigan this weekend. The week-long event has state titleholders from across America participating in leadership training, workshops...
Seattle City Council approves police recruitment, retention plan
SEATTLE — The Seattle City Council approved an ordinance that focuses on improving police recruitment and retention on Tuesday. The plan, proposed by Mayor Bruce Harrell in July, is intended to reduce the impacts of more than 460 officers leaving the department over approximately two-and-a-half years. Under the plan,...
Seattle City Council committee moves forward with gas-powered leaf blower ban
SEATTLE — A Seattle City Council committee voted to move forward with what could eventually serve as a ban on gas-powered leaf blowers Friday. The Sustainability and Renter's Rights Committee voted unanimously to approve the resolution. The law would phase out gas-powered leaf blowers in the city by 2025, then impose a complete ban by 2027.
'Landmark on the Sound' could face demolition, but advocates are trying to save the building
DES MOINES, Wash. — With an application for demolition on file with the city, groups are hoping to save the Masonic Home of Washington, also known as "Landmark on the Sound." "It just kind of wows you," said Des Moines resident Lloyd Lytle Jr. as he described why he...
As Indigenous overdose deaths spike, new clinic in Seattle offers treatment, hope
SEATTLE — A new medical clinic in downtown Seattle will expand its services to the area's unhoused population. The Seattle Indian Health Board (SIHB) held a grand opening for its new expansion clinic in Pioneer Square Thursday. This 3,000-square-foot clinic will offer mental health, substance abuse and primary care...
Sound Transit reveals months-long delays to light rail extension projects
SEATTLE — Sound Transit announced Thursday that some western Washington communities waiting for light rail service will have to wait longer, citing a myriad of issuing plaguing construction from Lynnwood to Federal Way and its eastern extension to Redmond. The Sound Transit Board System Expansion Committee received the news...
New data shows downtown Seattle approaching pre-pandemic tourism levels
SEATTLE — New data released by the Downtown Seattle Association (DSA) shows the city has had a busy tourist season, with numbers closing in on pre-pandemic levels in a handful of economic recovery categories. "The comeback will be spectacular," is what the DSA said back in April 2020. Now...
Port Orchard man sentenced to 36 months of probation, fined for involvement in Capitol riot
PORT ORCHARD, Wash. — A Port Orchard man was sentenced to 36 months of probation, including 30 days of intermittent confinement, for his involvement in the Jan. 6 U.S. Capitol riot. John Cameron was also fined $1,000 and must pay $500 in restitution. Cameron initially faced four charges but...
Snohomish County purchases second hotel for housing homeless population
EDMONDS, Wash. — Snohomish County announced Monday it is purchasing a second hotel to help house people transitioning out of homelessness. The building is currently America's Best Value Inn off Highway 99 in Edmonds. The county said there are 55 units that will be converted to time-limited bridge housing.
Local moms band together, push for change after losing sons to overdoses
SEATTLE — The most recent data from the Center for Disease Control shows more than 100,000 people died from drug overdoses last year. On Monday, organizations from 24 states came together to remember loved ones and ask for change in policy. "This is Andrew when he was, oh, gosh,...
Man suspected in assaulting women at Seattle Center to undergo competency evaluation
SEATTLE — A King County Superior Court judge ruled Thursday that the man suspected of assaulting and exposing himself to multiple women near Seattle Center will need to undergo a competency evaluation. Kristopher Glenn Brown, 35, is charged with a hate crime as well as third-degree and fourth-degree assault.
Police warn of armed robberies at ATMs in King, Pierce counties
FIFE, Wash. — Police are telling people to be vigilant after several armed robberies at ATMs in King and Pierce counties. The latest occurred at a drive-up ATM in Fife on Aug. 7, according to Renton police. The same suspects in that crime may be connected to crimes in Parkland, Bonney Lake, Puyallup, Federal Way, Kent and possibly Seattle.
South Seattle community bands together to save affordable housing complex
SEATTLE — The Arches Apartments on Rainier Avenue South have been affordable housing for years. The owner recently died, and the apartment building went up for sale. Theresa Morris lives in the affordable housing complex across the street called The Brighton. “It’s everything, they really try and watch the...
'It’s a thrill': Thousands of swifts expected to descend upon a chimney in Monroe
MONROE, Wash. — Every evening at dusk, typically starting at the end of August and into September, thousands of Vaux’s swifts circle the chimney at Frank Wagner Elementary School in Monroe. The birds fly in a circular motion and then descend into an old chimney to roost. It’s...
Fire damages Olalla Bay Market in Kitsap County
KITSAP COUNTY, Wash — The historic Olalla Bay Market in Kitsap County was damaged in a fire early Tuesday morning. The property has been in a gathering place in the community since 1884. Crews responded to the 2-alarm fire at the market, located on the 13900 block of Crescent...
New WSDOT video shows benefits of wildlife crossings, with more coming to Washington
SNOQUALMIE PASS, Wash. — The wildlife crossing along I-90 has seen some major traffic this summer. “It's really great to see wildlife using it. We've captured different varieties of wildlife, including bobcats, coyotes, elk and deer,” said Meagan Lott, Communications Manager for Washington Department of Transportation. WSDOT Snoqualmie...
Residents of Puyallup mobile home community slated for closure struggle to find affordable housing
PUYALLUP, Wash. — Rigo Berto said he first moved into his mobile home in 2019 on 27th Avenue SE in Puyallup, hoping to get a fresh start for his new family, but was shocked to learn that the land his home sits on would be sold just a few years later.
Survivors of traumatic head injuries pass out helmets, important message for kids in Bothell
BOTHELL, Wash. — Two men who, in their separate experiences survived a traumatic brain injury, passed out free helmets to children in Bothell on Friday with the hope that their stories can make a difference. Coby Russell had his head injury after a car struck him when he was...
Suspect who attacked woman in Seattle apartment elevator still at large
SEATTLE — The Seattle Police Department (SPD) is asking for help from the public to identify a man who attacked a woman in an apartment building elevator. Security camera footage showed the man entered the lobby of the apartment after the victim, followed her into the elevator and attacked her.
Seattle's Japantown holds first annual block party since pandemic began
SEATTLE — Crowds took to the streets of Seattle's Japantown Saturday, as part of the neighborhood's annual block party. It's the first time the neighborhood has hosted the event since the pandemic started in 2019. "Hai! Japantown," the annual block party in the historic neighborhood, is back again and...
