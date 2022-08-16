ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

KING 5

Seattle City Council approves police recruitment, retention plan

SEATTLE — The Seattle City Council approved an ordinance that focuses on improving police recruitment and retention on Tuesday. The plan, proposed by Mayor Bruce Harrell in July, is intended to reduce the impacts of more than 460 officers leaving the department over approximately two-and-a-half years. Under the plan,...
SEATTLE, WA
KING 5

Police warn of armed robberies at ATMs in King, Pierce counties

FIFE, Wash. — Police are telling people to be vigilant after several armed robberies at ATMs in King and Pierce counties. The latest occurred at a drive-up ATM in Fife on Aug. 7, according to Renton police. The same suspects in that crime may be connected to crimes in Parkland, Bonney Lake, Puyallup, Federal Way, Kent and possibly Seattle.
RENTON, WA
KING 5

Fire damages Olalla Bay Market in Kitsap County

KITSAP COUNTY, Wash — The historic Olalla Bay Market in Kitsap County was damaged in a fire early Tuesday morning. The property has been in a gathering place in the community since 1884. Crews responded to the 2-alarm fire at the market, located on the 13900 block of Crescent...
KITSAP COUNTY, WA
