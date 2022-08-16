Read full article on original website
Seattle's Elephant Car Wash sign's landmark status to be decided Wednesday
SEATTLE — A decision will be made Wednesday on the fate of the iconic pink Elephant Car Wash sign in Seattle. Since 1956 it sat on the corner of 6th Street and Battery Avenue until 2020. The Landmarks Preservation Board is meeting on Wednesday and on the agenda is...
Tacoma woman representing Washington state in National Ms. Wheelchair America Competition
SEATTLE — Tacoma’s Leylah Leonard is taking her message of positivity and anti-bullying on the road. Leonard is representing Washington state in the National Ms. Wheelchair America Competition in Grand Rapids, Michigan this weekend. The week-long event has state titleholders from across America participating in leadership training, workshops...
'It's been shocking': Olalla Bay Market family reacts to heartbreaking week in small community
OLALLA, Wash. — In a single week, the small tight-knit Kitsap County community of Olalla became the center of two devastating investigations. The cause of an early Tuesday morning fire that tore through the Olalla Bay Market remains under investigation. "We had another visit from the fire marshal [Friday]...
Snoqualmie River campground closes after unattended food repeatedly attracts bears
NORTH BEND, Wash. — The U.S. Forest Service closed a campground along the Snoqualmie River, citing increased bear activity due to humans leaving food unattended. Bears have become habituated to food being left out in the open and unattended at the Middle Fork Campground, Ranger Martie Schramm told KING 5.
'Landmark on the Sound' could face demolition, but advocates are trying to save the building
DES MOINES, Wash. — With an application for demolition on file with the city, groups are hoping to save the Masonic Home of Washington, also known as "Landmark on the Sound." "It just kind of wows you," said Des Moines resident Lloyd Lytle Jr. as he described why he...
'It’s a thrill': Thousands of swifts expected to descend upon a chimney in Monroe
MONROE, Wash. — Every evening at dusk, typically starting at the end of August and into September, thousands of Vaux’s swifts circle the chimney at Frank Wagner Elementary School in Monroe. The birds fly in a circular motion and then descend into an old chimney to roost. It’s...
South Seattle community bands together to save affordable housing complex
SEATTLE — The Arches Apartments on Rainier Avenue South have been affordable housing for years. The owner recently died, and the apartment building went up for sale. Theresa Morris lives in the affordable housing complex across the street called The Brighton. “It’s everything, they really try and watch the...
Survivors of traumatic head injuries pass out helmets, important message for kids in Bothell
BOTHELL, Wash. — Two men who, in their separate experiences survived a traumatic brain injury, passed out free helmets to children in Bothell on Friday with the hope that their stories can make a difference. Coby Russell had his head injury after a car struck him when he was...
Seattle to clean up stretch of Interurban Trail filled with encampments, trash
SEATTLE — The City of Seattle will be cleaning up a section of the Interurban Trail on Wednesday and Thursday after receiving complaints and concerns from community members. Viewers contacted KIRO 7 last week saying part of the scenic route is now filled with trash and homeless encampments. The...
New data shows downtown Seattle approaching pre-pandemic tourism levels
SEATTLE — New data released by the Downtown Seattle Association (DSA) shows the city has had a busy tourist season, with numbers closing in on pre-pandemic levels in a handful of economic recovery categories. "The comeback will be spectacular," is what the DSA said back in April 2020. Now...
Seattle just had one of its hottest nights on record
The nightly temperature reached 71 degrees Fahrenheit, one of only three nights in the city's climate record where the nighttime temperature rose above 70 degrees.
The Stranger
Seattle Has Lost the Battle Against Air Conditioning
After six 90-degree days in July, four such days in early August, and two more hot and dry days expected this month, the writing is on the wall. Global warming has arrived. We now live not in the anthropocene, but the capitalocene. Compound interest and the warming world are in an embrace that cannot be politically extricated. A big chunk of the US is expected to experience “heat indices above 125 degrees” in a time that can be described as right around the corner.
42 mobile home owners forced to move in Puyallup
PUYALLUP, Wash. — Forty-two mobile homeowners in Puyallup are being forced to move out, so a developer can make way for a new apartment complex. City of Puyallup spokesperson Eric Johnson says 11 families have already relocated. “This is a special situation,” said Johnson. “We have a development coming...
One of world's largest moths discovered in Bellevue; officials ask Washington residents to look out for more
BELLEVUE, Wash. — A moth with 10-inch wings that is most commonly found in the tropical forests of Asia was discovered on a homeowner's garage in Bellevue, according to the Washington State Department of Agriculture (WSDA). Washington entomologists have now turned to the public for help to get more...
lonelyplanet.com
10 free things to do in Washington state
The Seattle Public Library is an architectural marvel that offers free programming such as readings and classes © Stephanie Braconnier / Shutterstock. Washington state encompasses such a large and varied terrain that, depending on your travel plans, your budget could either be rock-bottom or luxury—or a combination of both.
Seattle's Japantown holds first annual block party since pandemic began
SEATTLE — Crowds took to the streets of Seattle's Japantown Saturday, as part of the neighborhood's annual block party. It's the first time the neighborhood has hosted the event since the pandemic started in 2019. "Hai! Japantown," the annual block party in the historic neighborhood, is back again and...
Lynnwood couple thinks they won $360 in lottery – turns out to be $360,000
Three zeros make a pretty big difference. A Lynnwood couple that purchased a winning “Hit 5″ ticket that they thought was only worth $360 turned out to be worth $360,000. After buying the ticket at the Lynnwood Fred Meyer, the husband went to check if they had won anything.
Thieves make off with West Seattle record store’s prized van, a gift from Brandi Carlile
The van for a West Seattle record store, Easy Street Records, was stolen over the weekend, and the store has been posting all over social media to try and get it back. The van was given to them by singer-songwriter and Seattle-native Brandi Carlile: it was the first thing she bought when she first signed with Columbia records in 2004.
This Is The Best Mexican Restaurant In Washington
Taste of Home has the scoop on the best Mexican restaurant in each state.
1 Person Injured In A Motor Vehicle Accident In Tacoma (Tacoma, WA)
A protester was struck by a motor vehicle during a rally in Tacoma’s Hilltop neighbourhood. According to the organizers, Tacoma Police failed to attend to the incident at the right time. The demonstration of the protest was held at Martin Luther King Jr. Way and South 19th Street, near...
