Omaha, NE

3 News Now

Huskers hold press conference ahead of game in Ireland

LINCOLN, Neb. (KMTV) — The press conference previewed the Northwestern game following Nebraska’s practice on Sunday afternoon. Coach Scott Frost started the press conference with several players following. Watch down below or on the 3 News Now Facebook Page. Download our apps today for all of our latest...
LINCOLN, NE
3 News Now

Game Night Highlights: Week Zero 8/19/22

OMAHA (KMTV) — #4 Bellevue West scored a late TD to beat #3 Creighton Prep on Friday night, 28-21. Plus, Papio South beat North Platte and Columbus beat Fremont in the other Week Zero matchups. Check out the highlights by clicking on the video above!
OMAHA, NE
3 News Now

Nebraska volleyball: Red team rolls in straight sets in annual scrimmage

LINCOLN (KMTV) — The Red team rolled to a straight set win on Saturday night at the Devaney Center in the #1 ranked Nebraska volleyball team's annual Red-White scrimmage. The Nebraska volleyball team held its annual preseason scrimmage on Saturday night at the Bob Devaney Sports Center. The Red team defeated the White team, 3-0 (25-21, 25-15, 25-18), in front of 7,946 at the Devaney Center.
LINCOLN, NE
3 News Now

ACLU of Nebraska joins fight to uphold Indian Child Welfare Act

LINCOLN, Neb. (Nebraska Examiner) — The American Civil Liberties Union of Nebraska joined its national office and 11 other ACLU state affiliates this week in filing an amicus brief with the U.S. Supreme Court in support of upholding the constitutionality of the Indian Child Welfare Act. The Supreme Court...
