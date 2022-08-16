Read full article on original website
3 News Now
Huskers hold press conference ahead of game in Ireland
LINCOLN, Neb. (KMTV) — The press conference previewed the Northwestern game following Nebraska’s practice on Sunday afternoon. Coach Scott Frost started the press conference with several players following. Watch down below or on the 3 News Now Facebook Page. Download our apps today for all of our latest...
3 News Now
Iowa DOT announces new construction for those traveling to Council Bluffs
COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa (KMTV) — There are some new upcoming closures and detours to be aware of. In addition to the I-480 east-bound closure in Omaha from Aug. 23 until Sept. 23, there will be ongoing construction activities on the I-29/I-480/West Broadway System Interchange. This will lead to temporary...
3 News Now
Game Night Highlights: Week Zero 8/19/22
OMAHA (KMTV) — #4 Bellevue West scored a late TD to beat #3 Creighton Prep on Friday night, 28-21. Plus, Papio South beat North Platte and Columbus beat Fremont in the other Week Zero matchups. Check out the highlights by clicking on the video above!
3 News Now
Nebraska volleyball: Red team rolls in straight sets in annual scrimmage
LINCOLN (KMTV) — The Red team rolled to a straight set win on Saturday night at the Devaney Center in the #1 ranked Nebraska volleyball team's annual Red-White scrimmage. The Nebraska volleyball team held its annual preseason scrimmage on Saturday night at the Bob Devaney Sports Center. The Red team defeated the White team, 3-0 (25-21, 25-15, 25-18), in front of 7,946 at the Devaney Center.
3 News Now
Wildlife group gets conservation easement despite opposition by Ricketts, county, Niobrara Council
LINCOLN, Neb. (Nebraska Examiner) — Despite Gov. Pete Ricketts’ opposition to conservation easements, and “no” votes from two local boards, a wildlife group recently was able to establish a permanent conservation easement along a pristine stretch of the Niobrara River in north-central Nebraska. A year ago,...
3 News Now
ACLU of Nebraska joins fight to uphold Indian Child Welfare Act
LINCOLN, Neb. (Nebraska Examiner) — The American Civil Liberties Union of Nebraska joined its national office and 11 other ACLU state affiliates this week in filing an amicus brief with the U.S. Supreme Court in support of upholding the constitutionality of the Indian Child Welfare Act. The Supreme Court...
