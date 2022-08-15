Read full article on original website
Timothy D. Hovey, 61, of Dexter
DEXTER, New York (WWNY) - Timothy D. Hovey, 61, of Dexter, NY, passed away on January 15, 2022 at Upstate University Hospital. A graveside service will be held at Noon on Saturday, August 27th at the Fairview Cemetery in Edwards, NY. Arrangements are with the Johnson Funeral Home, Dexter.
Ronald L. Gilson, 79, of Canton
CANTON, New York (WWNY) - Ronald L. Gilson, 79, of Canton, died peacefully Wednesday, August 17, 2022 at the Canton-Potsdam Hospital, where he was in the company of family. Ronald was born March 15, 1943 to the late Donald and Edna (Lawrence) Gilson. He was a graduate of Canton High School and from Canton ATI. On July 11. 1970, he was united by marriage to Deitre Thorbahn at the Canton United Methodist Church, the couple celebrated 50 years of wedded bliss in 2020. Dee predeceased him on March 7, 2021.
Steven C. McAvoy Sr., 76, of Clayton
CLAYTON, New York (WWNY) - Steven C. McAvoy Sr., age 76, died on August 4, 2022, in his home. He was born May 7, 1946, in Albany, NY and was adopted by Seaman and Helen (Gifford) McAvoy as an infant. One marriage to Margaret Bond ended in divorce. He worked...
Lawrence A. Lasell, 87, of Sandy Creek
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Lawrence A. Lasell passed away Monday, August 15th at his home under the care of his loving family and Hospice of Jefferson County. He was 87 years old. Born on January 2nd, 1935, in Saratoga, a son to the late Arold and Irene Scofield Lasell....
Robert Ambrose Gormley, 83, of Carthage
CARTHAGE, New York (WWNY) - Robert Ambrose Gormley, 83, of 846 State St. passed away peacefully on Sunday, August 14, 2022 in the comfort of his home. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00am on Saturday, August 27th at St. James Catholic Church in Carthage. A full obituary will be published upon its completion.
Most Reverend Robert J. Delair, 72
MASSENA, New York (WWNY) - Most Reverend Robert J. Delair, 72, passed away Monday afternoon, August 15, 2022 at his home while under the care of his sister and Hospice of St. Lawrence Valley. Arrangements are under the care and guidance of the Donaldson Funeral Home, Massena. However, arrangements are...
Richard W. Pearl, 84, of Parishville
PARISHVILLE, New York (WWNY) - Richard W. Pearl, 84, of North Lawrence, passed away on Saturday, August 13th, 2022.Richard was born in Parishville, on February 27th, 1938 to Emery and Alice (Macomber) Pearl.He worked for ALCOA, as a Pot Room Tender. He enjoyed hunting; deer and bear, 4-wheeling and snowmobiling.Richard is survived by his sons; William and Anita Pearl and Scott and Cheri Pearl, sister, Joan, three brothers, Patrick, Mike and Tim, seven grandchildren A daughter; Tracy Crump, predeceased him.Arrangements are entrusted to Hammill Funeral Home in Winthrop, where his family will receive friends on Friday from 5 pm to 7 pm.Condolences and words of comfort can be shared with the family at www.hammillfh.com.
James E. Bero “Him Tota”, 93, of Akwesasne
AKWESASNE, New York (WWNY) - James E. Bero, “Him Tota”, 93, of St. Regis Road, passed away Tuesday, August 16, 2022, at UVHN – Champlain Valley Physicians Hospital in Plattsburgh after a lengthy illness. Jimmy was born on May 20, 1929, at the family home in Akwesasne,...
Watertown man teaches braille, talks blindness
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - While you’re shopping for produce or grabbing lunch at the downtown farmers market in Watertown, you can now pick up a new skill. Over the past month, a city man has been offering braille lessons. After losing his sight to “retinitis pigmentosa” at the...
OBPA on Ogdensburg prison; ‘thanks but...’
OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - The Ogdensburg Bridge & Port Authority is hesitant, when it comes to taking over the now-closed Ogdensburg prison property. Mayor Mike Skelly has said the prison and grounds could serve as an additional business park. But Steve Lawrence, head of the Port Authority, says the...
Herbert J. Champion, 74
WADDINGTON, New York (WWNY) - Herbert J. Champion age 74 Passed away peacefully August 15, 2022 at Upstate Medical Center. Arrangements are under the care and guidance of the Phillips Memorial Home 28 Clinton Street Waddington NY. Born in Waddington he was the son of the late Mansel and Mildrid...
Music on the Porch Day in Watertown later this month
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - It’s International Music on the Porch Day next weekend. The North Country Arts Council and HarmoNNY are teaming up to feature local musicians in downtown Watertown. Arts Council treasurer Laura Oakes and HarmoNNY president Joseph Foy talked about it on 7 News This Morning.
Inez Johnston, 96, formerly of Gouverneur
GOUVERNEUR, New York (WWNY) - Inez Johnston, 96, formerly of Gouverneur, NY and Melbourne, FL passed away peacefully with family at her side on August 15, 2022 in the Maplewood Assisted Living/Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center in Canton, NY where she had been a resident since June 17th. Inez was born...
There’s a lot to see - & hear - at Clayton Opera House
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - It’s a busy month at the Clayton Opera House. Executive director Julie Garnsey stopped by to bring us up to speed. Watch the video for her interview on 7 News This Morning. Tonight (Thursday, August 18) The Steeldrivers will perform. They’re a Grammy-winning bluegrass...
Loretta C (Wella) Opalka, 99, of Massena
MASSENA, New York (WWNY) - Loretta C (Wella) Opalka passed away peacefully on August 15, at the age of 99, in the company of her cherished daughter, Nancy. Wella was born on May 11, 1923, the daughter of Amedeo Cappione and Philomena (Bronchetti), wife of Daniel Opalka, and mother to Daniel A. Opalka and Nancy A. (Opalka) McCarley.
Man frees stuck skunk
ADAMS CENTER, New York (WWNY) - It was a rude awakening for an Adams Center man over the weekend when he found an unwanted visitor at the bottom of his well. Jim Yerdon found a skunk stuck there, unable to make its way out. Yerdon used a combination of some...
Crash snarls traffic on Route 11
LERAY, New York (WWNY) - Part of U.S. Route 11 was closed Thursday night after a crash involving at least two vehicles in the town of LeRay. It happened around 9:30 p.m. in front of Walmart. One of the vehicles wound up on its roof. An ambulance was seen leaving...
Time to register at Augustinian Academy
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Registration is open at Augustinian Academy in Carthage. Fifth-grader Liam Jones and advancement director Tom Wojcikowski talked about the school on 7 News This Morning. Watch the video above for their interview. The school serves pre-kindergarten through the eighth grade. Classes are smaller than in...
Noah Wilbur Moser, infant
CASTORLAND, New York (WWNY) - Noah Wilbur Moser, son of Graig and Nichole Moser. He was born August 13, 2022 at 8:30 AM. Noah met the eyes of Jesus after a brief life in the arms of his loving parents. Noah is survived by his parents, Graig and Nichole Moser;...
