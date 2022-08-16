Read full article on original website
news9.com
Police Arrest Alleged Catoosa Armed Robbery Suspect
Tulsa Police arrested an armed robbery suspect after officers saw a stolen car Saturday. Police say an officer checked the tags of a Nissan near 31st and Memorial around 3:30 p.m. and saw it had been reported stolen in Catoosa during an armed robbery. Officers stopped the car and took...
news9.com
2 Shot While Riding Bikes Near Apache, Police Investigating
Tulsa Police are investigating a shooting near North Peoria and Apache that injured two people Saturday evening. Police say the two victims were riding bikes along North Saint Louis around 7:20 p.m. when they were shot. Officers say both were taken to the hospital and are expected to survive. Police...
news9.com
Caught On Camera: 2 Men Attempt To Steal ATM
TULSA, Okla. - The Tulsa Police Department is looking for information about two men they say tried to break into or steal an ATM. Police said it happened Wednesday at 3 a.m. near 91st St. and Memorial Drive. Police say the men couldn't get the ATM open and didn't take any cash. They were seen driving a Ford Ranger. If you have any information for investigators, call Crime Stoppers.
Suspect In Fatal Tulsa Shooting Turns Himself In
A woman is dead after a shooting near 51st St and South Peoria, according to Tulsa Police. According to TPD and the Tulsa County Sheriff's Office, Julian Zavaleta is accused of shooting the victim and fleeing the scene. An investigation into the incident is ongoing but police said that the victim pulled into the Autozone parking lot followed by the suspect. When she got out of her car, so did he. Police said the suspect then fired a shot which hit the victim in the abdomen. Investigators said she was rushed to the hospital where she died.
Suspect Arrested In Connection To Broken Arrow Expressway Shooting
Tulsa police have arrested a man in connection to a shooting that happened on July 31 on the Broken Arrow Expressway. Brandon Linsley Jefferson was arrested on the complaints of murder in the first degree, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle and two complaints of shooting with the intent to kill.
Tulsa police investigate double shooting near Dash Inn
TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa police are investigating a double shooting outside the Dash Inn, near E Apache St and N Peoria Ave. Police said two people were riding their bikes near E Apache St and N St Louis Ave when they were shot. Both victims were hospitalized with non-life-threatening...
Mother and child hit by a SUV near 31st and Mingo
Police said the child sustained severe injuries to one of his lower legs. They said he was taken to the hospital and is expected to survive.
news9.com
1 Child In Critical Condition Following Boat Crash On Hudson Lake, Police Investigating
Bartlesville police are investigating after a boat crash sent a child to a hospital in critical condition Saturday night. Police said they went to a boat crash on Hudson Lake northwest of Bartlesville. Police said a throttle may have stuck on the boat and it crashed into a concrete spillway.
news9.com
New Flock Cameras Proving To Be A Big Success For Tulsa Police
Tulsa Police say the Flock license plate reading cameras that were rolled out this summer have already been a big success. According to TPD, the cameras have already helped homicide detectives and robbery detectives solve cases. Authorities were able to use the cameras to identify suspect vehicles, which led them...
Man Accused Of Shooting Teen At Tulsa Apartment Complex Arrested
Tulsa Police arrested a man accused of shooting a rival gang member at an apartment complex in June of 2022. Investigators say they connected 21-year-old Quijahn Herrion to the shooting. According to investigators, a 14-year-old victim was shot in both legs at the Savanna Landing Apartments on June 14th. Investigators...
TPD: Woman shot to death in an apparent road rage incident in midtown
TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa police are investigating after a woman was shot to death in what appears to be a road rage incident in the AutoZone parking lot near 51st and Peoria on Friday. Police at the scene told FOX23 that a man fired shots from his car into...
news9.com
Rogers County Sheriff's Department To Implement Car, Body Cameras
As of Aug. 18, all officers at the Rogers County Sheriff’s Office are having to record what happens in a situation the old school way: by putting pen to paper. In a few weeks, the Rogers County Sheriff’s Department will install 70 new body cameras and 27 new dash cameras.
News On 6
2 Arrested In Connection To Deadly Shooting In Tulsa
Tulsa Police said two men connected to a deadly shooting Saturday morning are in custody. Police said that Homicide and Warrants Detectives arrested Brandon Lancaste, 19, and Kaleb Carter, 21, without incident. This is after officers said they found Keith Brown, 44, dead near 11th and Garnett with a gunshot...
kggfradio.com
Coffeyville Man Charged With Intent To Manufacture & Distribution
Coffeyville man was arrested for distribution of opiates, possession of paraphernalia with intent to manufacture, no drug tax stamp and no vehicle registration. Earlier this week, 41-year-old Ronald Brooks Jr., was arrested by Coffeyville Police. The case has been turned over to the Montgomery County Attorney’s office for review and formal charges to be filed.
Tulsa’s Park Plaza South Pool burglary caught on camera
TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa police are trying to identify two people caught on camera breaking into the Park Plaza South Pool in the neighborhood near 71st and Sheridan. The video shows a man and a woman force open an office door at the pool house Aug. 16. They were on the property from 3 a.m. to 4:30 a.m.
KTUL
Tulsa police looking for person of interest in identity theft case
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tulsa Police Department is searching for a person of interest in relation to an identity theft case. Police say the man shown is suspected of buying a car using another person's identity. If anyone recognizes this man, they are asked to contact Det. Angel...
Thousands of dollars’ worth of copper piping stolen from Osage Casino construction site
PAWHUSKA, Okla. — Police are searching for a suspected thief after a large amount of copper piping was taken from an Osage Casino construction site in Pawhuska, the Osage Nation Police Department said on Wednesday. The burglary happened sometime over the weekend, the police department said. “The monetary value...
News On 6
Man Accused Of Assaulting Driver, 3 Passengers On Tulsa Bus Arrested By Police
Tulsa Police said officers arrested a man that attacked a driver and several passengers Saturday on a city bus. Investigators say Douglas Barnes began assaulting the driver while the bus was moving, leading to a crash near I-244 and Mingo. Three other passengers were also injured, police say.
Tulsa Man Accused Of Assault On Girlfriend Arrested By Police
A man is in jail after Tulsa Police say he strangled his girlfriend in front of her 2-year-old son. Police say they got a call from the victim's mother, who told them Dante Boykin had assaulted her daughter and grandson on Friday. Officers say the mother showed them photos of...
17-Year-Old Dies After Shooting At Tulsa Shopping Center, Suspect In Custody
--- Tulsa Police are investigating after officers said a 17-year-old boy was shot in the head in a shopping center parking lot near 21st and Garnett. The shooting happened just after 7:30 p.m. at 1950 South Garnett Road. Police said the suspect who claimed responsibility is in custody and the...
