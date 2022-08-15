Read full article on original website
Related
walterborolive.com
Colleton County School District Awards
Colleton County School District is extremely happy to announce that Bells Elementary School teacher Kawaii Elliott was named 22-23 CCSD Teacher of the of the Year and Brandon Williams was named 22-23 CCSD Support Employee of the Year during the CCSD ToY/SoY Banquet on August 4, 2022!. Kawaii Elliott graduated...
walterborolive.com
Church hosts back to school event for Ritter community
Elizabeth Church hosted a back to school event and school supply giveaway for the children of the Ritter community on August 13, 2022. When I arrived at the event, young folks were dashing around the church yard, taking turns partaking in the fun of two jump castles. Parents and members of the church congregation watched the children playing from the pleasant shade of the oaks, talking and laughing amongst themselves. Delicious smells wafted from the grill, and spirits were high on the eve of the kids’ return to the classroom.
Berkeley Co. leaders hold school safety meeting as students return to school
BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – School safety is a major topic of discussion in the Lowcountry, now that students have returned to the classroom. Wednesday, News 2 spoke with Berkeley County Exchange Club founder, Michael Gaston Sr. about his organization’s efforts to keep students safe. “I asked myself, ‘What can I do? What can I […]
live5news.com
Organization covering back to school haircuts Friday in the Summerville area
SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - Friday marks the end of the first week of the new school year. Many organizations have offered free back-to-school supplies during a time when the price of products is high because of inflation. The organization Americans for Prosperity says they don’t want families to have to...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
The Post and Courier
WCSD Announces School Administrative Appointments for 2022-2023
Williamsburg County School District is pleased to announce the following school administrative appointments for 2022-2023:. 1. Mr. Terrence Snider, former WCSD District Office Literacy Specialist and former Principal of Kingstree High School will serve as Principal of Hemingway High School & Hemingway M.B. Lee Middle School. 2. Dr. Relus Lucear,...
bcsdschools.net
“I want every kid to feel like they belong here": Tiffany Brown is ready for year two as CBH principal
If a school year lasts 180 days, then that means students are given 720 days total to make their time in high school count. Tiffany Brown wants her students to keep that in mind while they are at Cane Bay High: “What do you do with your 720 days? How will you make a positive difference?”
live5news.com
SC State students face housing concerns as they return to campus
ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WCSC) - Classes start Wednesday at SC State University in Orangeburg, but some students say the housing situation across campus is still full of confusion. Students say many upperclassmen moved in on Tuesday, but some people still haven’t officially moved onto campus. They say, despite applying and paying for housing, their assignments have been moved around at the last minute and delayed.
walterborolive.com
New candidates file to run for Colleton County School Board
Colleton County residents who live in Districts 2, 4, and 6 have a choice to make in who will they vote onto the Colleton County School Board. These three seats – 2, 4, and 6 – are up for re-election on the school board. They mostly represent the greater parts of Walterboro.
RELATED PEOPLE
Charleston city leaders honor Doscher family
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A family that has owned Lowcountry grocery stores for nearly 150 years is being celebrated by Charleston leaders. On Tuesday, Mayor John Tecklenburg proclaimed Aug. 16 as “Doscher’s Grocery Store Day” in the City of Charleston. A household name for more than a century, the first Doscher’s location opened in 1881 and […]
iheart.com
Student limps to school after being hit by vehicle
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A student at a high school in North Charleston was hit by a vehicle on the way to school Monday, according to police. An officer with the North Charleston Police Department was at Fort Dorchester High School and responded to the nurse’s office around 9 a.m.
Who is eligible for free or discounted rides on CARTA?
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- Schools are back in session and that means roadways in and around the Charleston metropolitan area have become even more crowded. The Town of Mount Pleasant Transportation Department said traffic volumes on major roadways in the town increase by approximately 15% to 25% during the school year compared to the summer months. […]
live5news.com
Working Wednesdays: Jenkins Home Care hiring nursing staff and others
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A non-medical home care agency has openings to fill. Jenkins Home Care LLC of Charleston provides personalized in-home care services to patients. Current openings include CNA, caregivers, home health aide, office manager, PRN RN, and PRN LPN. You may apply by clicking the link. Watch “Working...
IN THIS ARTICLE
The Post and Courier
WCSD board member sends unauthorized letter to state asking for date of local control
A Williamsburg County School Board member sent an unauthorized letter to the S.C Department of Education the day after he accused the state of having a hidden agenda. Martin Cunningham sent a July 26 letter addressed to State Superintendent Molly Spearman asking for a specific date of when the state will hand back control of the Williamsburg County School District to the local board. The letter was obtained by The News in an email.
live5news.com
Habitat for Humanity hosts wall raising ceremony for new affordable home
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - On Friday, Charleston’s Habitat for Humanity is holding a wall raising ceremony for a new affordable home they are building for a family in North Charleston. Some of the money used for this project was from a grant received from Wells Fargo’s International Build...
'Chemo with Style' program aims to empower women living with cancer in Orangeburg
ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. — Chemo with Style is a program at the Mabry Care Center in Orangeburg aimed at empowering women with cancer who have lost their hair during chemotherapy. Mozell Williams has been receiving care at the Mabry Care Center since June. “When I first heard that I...
live5news.com
Lowcountry High School Football Schedule - Week 0
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Week 0 kicks off in the Lowcountry on Friday night as the regular season kicks off. Check back here for updated scores, photos and highlights throughout the night. 8/19. Porter-Gaud at Bishop England - Live 5 Game of the Week. Ft. Dorchester vs Summerville - Dorchester...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
live5news.com
Crashes at North Charleston intersection raise safety concerns
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - There have been over 430 car crashes at the intersection of Rivers Avenue and Greenridge Road in the last three and a half years. So far this year, there have been 66, according to North Charleston Police. Monica Mumme, the President of the Civic League...
The Post and Courier
Dorchester County breaks ground on $12M Oakbrook Library in Summerville
SUMMERVILLE — Dorchester County officials broke ground Aug. 18 for the planned Oakbrook Library. Located on Bacon’s Bridge Road, right across from Ashley River Park, the library will be 20,000 square feet and is estimated will cost around $12 million to build. It will triple the amount of...
live5news.com
Charleston cuts ribbon on new affordable housing complex in West Ashley
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston city leaders celebrated the ribbon cutting Tuesday morning for a new affordable housing apartment community. The Bulls Creek Apartments complex stands in the 1800 block of Ashley Crossing Lane. The city provided $2.6 million towards the development of the 62 affordable rental apartments for households...
The Post and Courier
Town of Kingstree continues to raise money, look at potential locations for downtown mural
The Town of Kingstree is moving ahead with its efforts to have a new mural painted in downtown. In addition to raising funds, the town is looking at potential spots to paint the mural. Main Street Director Katie Wheeler said the town has already raised $8,000 for the mural. The...
Comments / 0