Elizabeth Church hosted a back to school event and school supply giveaway for the children of the Ritter community on August 13, 2022. When I arrived at the event, young folks were dashing around the church yard, taking turns partaking in the fun of two jump castles. Parents and members of the church congregation watched the children playing from the pleasant shade of the oaks, talking and laughing amongst themselves. Delicious smells wafted from the grill, and spirits were high on the eve of the kids’ return to the classroom.

RITTER, SC ・ 22 HOURS AGO