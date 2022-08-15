ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Berkeley County, SC

Comments / 0

Related
walterborolive.com

Colleton County School District Awards

Colleton County School District is extremely happy to announce that Bells Elementary School teacher Kawaii Elliott was named 22-23 CCSD Teacher of the of the Year and Brandon Williams was named 22-23 CCSD Support Employee of the Year during the CCSD ToY/SoY Banquet on August 4, 2022!. Kawaii Elliott graduated...
COLLETON COUNTY, SC
walterborolive.com

Church hosts back to school event for Ritter community

Elizabeth Church hosted a back to school event and school supply giveaway for the children of the Ritter community on August 13, 2022. When I arrived at the event, young folks were dashing around the church yard, taking turns partaking in the fun of two jump castles. Parents and members of the church congregation watched the children playing from the pleasant shade of the oaks, talking and laughing amongst themselves. Delicious smells wafted from the grill, and spirits were high on the eve of the kids’ return to the classroom.
RITTER, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Berkeley County, SC
Berkeley County, SC
Government
Berkeley County, SC
Education
The Post and Courier

WCSD Announces School Administrative Appointments for 2022-2023

Williamsburg County School District is pleased to announce the following school administrative appointments for 2022-2023:. 1. Mr. Terrence Snider, former WCSD District Office Literacy Specialist and former Principal of Kingstree High School will serve as Principal of Hemingway High School & Hemingway M.B. Lee Middle School. 2. Dr. Relus Lucear,...
WILLIAMSBURG COUNTY, SC
live5news.com

SC State students face housing concerns as they return to campus

ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WCSC) - Classes start Wednesday at SC State University in Orangeburg, but some students say the housing situation across campus is still full of confusion. Students say many upperclassmen moved in on Tuesday, but some people still haven’t officially moved onto campus. They say, despite applying and paying for housing, their assignments have been moved around at the last minute and delayed.
ORANGEBURG, SC
walterborolive.com

New candidates file to run for Colleton County School Board

Colleton County residents who live in Districts 2, 4, and 6 have a choice to make in who will they vote onto the Colleton County School Board. These three seats – 2, 4, and 6 – are up for re-election on the school board. They mostly represent the greater parts of Walterboro.
COLLETON COUNTY, SC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Deon Jackson
WCBD Count on 2

Charleston city leaders honor Doscher family

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A family that has owned Lowcountry grocery stores for nearly 150 years is being celebrated by Charleston leaders. On Tuesday, Mayor John Tecklenburg proclaimed Aug. 16 as “Doscher’s Grocery Store Day” in the City of Charleston. A household name for more than a century, the first Doscher’s location opened in 1881 and […]
CHARLESTON, SC
iheart.com

Student limps to school after being hit by vehicle

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A student at a high school in North Charleston was hit by a vehicle on the way to school Monday, according to police. An officer with the North Charleston Police Department was at Fort Dorchester High School and responded to the nurse’s office around 9 a.m.
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Who is eligible for free or discounted rides on CARTA?

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- Schools are back in session and that means roadways in and around the Charleston metropolitan area have become even more crowded. The Town of Mount Pleasant Transportation Department said traffic volumes on major roadways in the town increase by approximately 15% to 25% during the school year compared to the summer months. […]
CHARLESTON, SC
live5news.com

Working Wednesdays: Jenkins Home Care hiring nursing staff and others

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A non-medical home care agency has openings to fill. Jenkins Home Care LLC of Charleston provides personalized in-home care services to patients. Current openings include CNA, caregivers, home health aide, office manager, PRN RN, and PRN LPN. You may apply by clicking the link. Watch “Working...
CHARLESTON, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Welcome Back#Bcsd#Distric
The Post and Courier

WCSD board member sends unauthorized letter to state asking for date of local control

A Williamsburg County School Board member sent an unauthorized letter to the S.C Department of Education the day after he accused the state of having a hidden agenda. Martin Cunningham sent a July 26 letter addressed to State Superintendent Molly Spearman asking for a specific date of when the state will hand back control of the Williamsburg County School District to the local board. The letter was obtained by The News in an email.
WILLIAMSBURG COUNTY, SC
live5news.com

Lowcountry High School Football Schedule - Week 0

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Week 0 kicks off in the Lowcountry on Friday night as the regular season kicks off. Check back here for updated scores, photos and highlights throughout the night. 8/19. Porter-Gaud at Bishop England - Live 5 Game of the Week. Ft. Dorchester vs Summerville - Dorchester...
CHARLESTON, SC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
live5news.com

Crashes at North Charleston intersection raise safety concerns

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - There have been over 430 car crashes at the intersection of Rivers Avenue and Greenridge Road in the last three and a half years. So far this year, there have been 66, according to North Charleston Police. Monica Mumme, the President of the Civic League...
live5news.com

Charleston cuts ribbon on new affordable housing complex in West Ashley

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston city leaders celebrated the ribbon cutting Tuesday morning for a new affordable housing apartment community. The Bulls Creek Apartments complex stands in the 1800 block of Ashley Crossing Lane. The city provided $2.6 million towards the development of the 62 affordable rental apartments for households...
CHARLESTON, SC

Comments / 0

Community Policy