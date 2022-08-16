ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Accidents

Man struggles with apparent shark on Fire Island beach

By Aliza Chasan
PIX11
PIX11
FIRE ISLAND, NY (PIX11) — A man hooked what appears to be a shark at Smith Point Beach on Fire Island on Sunday, video shows.

The man pulled the shark onto the shore to try and cut it free, eyewitness Emily Murray said. Video shows him pull the struggling shark by what seems to be a fishing line.

Long Island seeing more sharks; experts say it’s a good sign

Another man came to help, Murray said. They were eventually able to unhook the shark and release it back into the water.

Two people were injured by sharks at the Smith Point Beach this summer. A lifeguard was hurt in the first incident. A 41-year-old surfer was injured in the second incident.

Gov. Kathy Hochul in July directed state agencies to increase lifeguard staff and beach patrols. She also ordered the use of drones to detect sharks along Long Island beaches.

