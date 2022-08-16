ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oregon State

KGW

Firefighter dies while working on southern Oregon wildfire

GRANTS PASS, Ore. — A firefighter working a blaze in southern Oregon has died after he was struck by a tree on Thursday, officials said. The Oregon Department of Forestry and Bureau of Land Management confirmed the death of Logan Taylor, 25, in a Facebook post. The agency said Taylor, of Talent, Oregon, was critically hurt while working on the Rum Creek Fire north of Galice. He was the operator of Sasquatch Reforestation, an Oregon Department of Forestry-contracted firefighting company.
TALENT, OR
KGW

Russian hacker behind multiple attacks in state arrives in Oregon

KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. — A Russian national suspected of carrying out the cyber attacks that crippled Sky Lakes Medical Center arrived in Portland for court this week. Denis Dubnikov pleaded not guilty to charges related to his involvement with an international cryptocurrency money laundering conspiracy. Dubnikov was arrested in...
KLAMATH FALLS, OR
KGW

New tool explores heat, flood, fire risks by location

SEATTLE — An online tool by the nonprofit First Street Foundation aims to identify areas where there is a high risk of extreme heat, flooding or wildfires based on current climate modeling. The tool allows users to enter an address, zip code, county or city and see the expected climate impact.
WASHINGTON STATE
City
Portland, OR
State
California State
City
Beaver, OR
State
Oregon State
State
Idaho State
State
Washington State
KGW

Oregon senators seek answers over prison inmate retaliation

PORTLAND, Ore. — Oregon’s two U.S. Senators are asking the new director of the federal Bureau of Prisons about recent allegations that guards at the federal prison in Sheridan have retaliated against inmates who are suing the prison. Sens. Ron Wyden and Jeff Merkley wrote to Colette Peters,...
OREGON STATE
KGW

Oregon justice fires panel due to lack of public defenders

SALEM, Ore. — Oregon's chief justice fired all the members of the Public Defense Services Commission on Monday, frustrated that hundreds of defendants charged with crimes and who cannot afford an attorney have been unable to obtain public defenders to represent them. The unprecedented action comes as Oregon's unique...
OREGON STATE
KGW

After firing public defense commissioners, new members named

PORTLAND, Ore. — The day after Oregon Supreme Court Chief Justice Martha Walters fired all nine members of the state commission that oversees public defense, she said Tuesday that she was appointing four new commissioners and reappointing five commissioners from the previous group. Walters had fired the commission members...
PORTLAND, OR
KGW

Fred Meyer selling Emma's Donuts to support Oregon kids fighting cancer

ALBANY, Oregon — A 9-year-old Albany girl teamed up with Fred Meyer and Franz Bakery to create a sweet way to support Doernbecher Children’s Hospital in Portland. Through September, which is Childhood Cancer Awareness Month, most Fred Meyer stores in Oregon and Southwest Washington will sell “Emma’s Donuts.”
ALBANY, OR
KGW

Hot spell: Temperatures climb to mid-90s in Portland on Thursday

PORTLAND, Ore. — The Portland metro is in the midst of another hot spell this week. Temperatures are likely to reach close to 100 degrees on Wednesday and possibly Thursday. The Rose City hit 90 degrees Monday and Tuesday. The upcoming round of hot weather peaked Wednesday with a high temperature of 98 degrees. Thursday is expected to cool slightly to the low to mid-90s.
PORTLAND, OR
KGW

Court sides with Oregon governor over early prison releases

SALEM, Ore. — The Oregon Court of Appeals ruled Wednesday that Gov. Kate Brown was within her authority to grant clemency during the coronavirus pandemic to nearly 1,000 people convicted of crimes. Two district attorneys, Linn County’s Doug Marteeny and Lane County’s Patricia Perlow, along with family members of...
OREGON STATE
KGW

