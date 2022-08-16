Read full article on original website
Oregon Humane Society receives 80 beagles from historic dog rescue operation
PORTLAND, Ore. — On Saturday, Oregon received a plane-load of beagles from a historic operation that removed about 4,000 of the little hounds from a mass-breeding facility in Virginia. The puppy mill sold dogs to laboratories, according to the Oregon Humane Society. The Humane Society of The United States,...
Firefighter dies while working on southern Oregon wildfire
GRANTS PASS, Ore. — A firefighter working a blaze in southern Oregon has died after he was struck by a tree on Thursday, officials said. The Oregon Department of Forestry and Bureau of Land Management confirmed the death of Logan Taylor, 25, in a Facebook post. The agency said Taylor, of Talent, Oregon, was critically hurt while working on the Rum Creek Fire north of Galice. He was the operator of Sasquatch Reforestation, an Oregon Department of Forestry-contracted firefighting company.
Russian hacker behind multiple attacks in state arrives in Oregon
KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. — A Russian national suspected of carrying out the cyber attacks that crippled Sky Lakes Medical Center arrived in Portland for court this week. Denis Dubnikov pleaded not guilty to charges related to his involvement with an international cryptocurrency money laundering conspiracy. Dubnikov was arrested in...
New tool explores heat, flood, fire risks by location
SEATTLE — An online tool by the nonprofit First Street Foundation aims to identify areas where there is a high risk of extreme heat, flooding or wildfires based on current climate modeling. The tool allows users to enter an address, zip code, county or city and see the expected climate impact.
Oregon senators seek answers over prison inmate retaliation
PORTLAND, Ore. — Oregon’s two U.S. Senators are asking the new director of the federal Bureau of Prisons about recent allegations that guards at the federal prison in Sheridan have retaliated against inmates who are suing the prison. Sens. Ron Wyden and Jeff Merkley wrote to Colette Peters,...
Pacific Northwest heat waves are going to get continually worse, model shows
PORTLAND, Ore. — A new interactive model predicts that the heat waves we've seen in the Pacific Northwest over the past several years are not going away — in fact, they're going to get progressively worse year after year. To help show us what's coming, a nonprofit created...
Oregon top judge said firing of commission was due to public defense system issues, not conflict with staff
SALEM, Ore. — Oregon's chief justice denied Wednesday that a personality conflict led her to fire all members of a commission that governs the Office of Public Defense Services and appoints its executive director. Critics for years have said Oregon's public defense system is in crisis with far too...
Oregon justice fires panel due to lack of public defenders
SALEM, Ore. — Oregon's chief justice fired all the members of the Public Defense Services Commission on Monday, frustrated that hundreds of defendants charged with crimes and who cannot afford an attorney have been unable to obtain public defenders to represent them. The unprecedented action comes as Oregon's unique...
Oregon state rep arrested at the Clackamas County Fair after confrontation over cigarette
Republican state lawmaker James Hieb said that he’d had a few drinks and was smoking a cigarette when a woman told him to stop. He said he ignored her.
Advocates push to keep Oregon bias crime suspects behind bars after Portland attack
Under existing state policy, those accused of serious racially-motivated crimes can walk out of jail right after booking. That’s what happened in Portland.
Oregon gubernatorial candidate Betsy Johnson refuses to release tax returns to Willamette Week
Democrat Tina Kotek and Republican Christine Drazan both released their returns, the weekly reported. Johnson, the unaffiliated candidate, declined.
After firing public defense commissioners, new members named
PORTLAND, Ore. — The day after Oregon Supreme Court Chief Justice Martha Walters fired all nine members of the state commission that oversees public defense, she said Tuesday that she was appointing four new commissioners and reappointing five commissioners from the previous group. Walters had fired the commission members...
Fred Meyer selling Emma's Donuts to support Oregon kids fighting cancer
ALBANY, Oregon — A 9-year-old Albany girl teamed up with Fred Meyer and Franz Bakery to create a sweet way to support Doernbecher Children’s Hospital in Portland. Through September, which is Childhood Cancer Awareness Month, most Fred Meyer stores in Oregon and Southwest Washington will sell “Emma’s Donuts.”
Hot spell: Temperatures climb to mid-90s in Portland on Thursday
PORTLAND, Ore. — The Portland metro is in the midst of another hot spell this week. Temperatures are likely to reach close to 100 degrees on Wednesday and possibly Thursday. The Rose City hit 90 degrees Monday and Tuesday. The upcoming round of hot weather peaked Wednesday with a high temperature of 98 degrees. Thursday is expected to cool slightly to the low to mid-90s.
An Oregon doctor helps parents navigate student mental health as kids head back to school
PORTLAND, Ore. — Another school year is creeping closer — and that transition can bring on a lot of anxiety. Students are still adjusting to schooling through the pandemic, and this year will bring on new challenges. “Every year, going back to school is a transition and can...
Oregon tribal members get a crash course in rural broadband at University of Oregon
EUGENE, Ore. — This week, the University of Oregon hosted its first Oregon Tribal Broadband Bootcamp, where representatives from tribes all over Oregon learned how to expand internet access and improve the digital divide. The event was the first event of its kind in the state. Jason Younker, UO’s...
State Land Board requests $40 million in general funds to clean abandoned water vessels throughout Oregon
PORTLAND, Ore. — Oregon's State Land Board has requested $40 million in general funds to remove the hundreds of vessels littering Oregon's waterways after a succession of sunken ships and fuel spills. “Commercial vessel cleanups come with big price tags. It’s often upwards of $1 million,” said Ali Ryan...
Flash flooding after McKinney Fire damage kills thousands of fish in Klamath River
HAPPY CAMP, Calif. — When we talk about wildfires, we tend to focus on things like the number of acres burned and homes destroyed. But sometimes there are impacts that are less visible, like the effect on wildlife — and that includes fish. About a week ago, the...
Court sides with Oregon governor over early prison releases
SALEM, Ore. — The Oregon Court of Appeals ruled Wednesday that Gov. Kate Brown was within her authority to grant clemency during the coronavirus pandemic to nearly 1,000 people convicted of crimes. Two district attorneys, Linn County’s Doug Marteeny and Lane County’s Patricia Perlow, along with family members of...
