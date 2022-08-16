Read full article on original website
Renna Media
WoofStock 2022: Battle of the Bands!
WoofStock is back and better than ever! Home for Good’s 3rd Annual two-day music and food festival will feature two of NJ’s most popular live bands, The Nerds and Brian Kirk & The Jerks. Bring your family and furry friends and be ready to rock and roll! Live music, beer and wine, and food trucks will be ready for you to devour their tasty treats.
Renna Media
Grant Funding Enables YMCA to Support Vulnerable Demographic
The Westfield Foundation provided a $4,500 grant to The Gateway Family YMCA in support of the WISE Connect Program. This grant assists the YMCA in providing supportive services for individuals with Alzheimer’s, dementia, cognitive impairments and/or other functional challenges, as well as their caregivers. “We are thankful for The...
Renna Media
Exploring STEAM at the Library
Patrons at the Somerset County Library System of New Jersey’s (SCLSNJ) Watchung branch recently explored basic chemistry concepts during a STEAM program by making play dough using general kitchen baking ingredients. “STEAM stands for Science, Technology, Engineering, Art, and Mathematics,” said Katie Salerno, youth services librarian. “The Watchung branch...
Renna Media
Steven Zagorski Officially Sworn in as Chief of Police
Acting Police Chief Steven Zagorski was officially sworn in as the City of Summit’s new Chief of Police on July 28, 2022. Zagorski assumed the role of Acting Chief in December 2021 following the retirement of Andrew Bartolotti. “Over the past seven months, Steven Zagorski has led the Summit...
Renna Media
Greenwood Gardens Announcements
Greenwood Gardens, the 28-acre historic public garden located on Old Short Hills Road, is pleased to announce the election of new members to its primary governing body, the Board of Trustees, and, also, to its Advisory Board, a cadre of community members who provide valuable advice and support. The past year has seen notable movement on these two boards as Sofia A. Blanchard, Greenwood Co-Founder, and Tim Hartman, Treasurer, transitioned to new roles as Emeritus Trustees after eighteen years of service each to the organization.
Renna Media
Justin Anderson Awarded Westfield High School’s Highest Male GPA
This year’s recipient of the College Men’s Club of Westfield’s (CMC) award for the male graduating senior earning the highest GPA at Westfield High School (WHS) is Justin Anderson. In the Fall Justin will be attending Princeton University, where he plans to study Operations Research and Financial Engineering with an eye toward a career in finance.
Renna Media
ALJ High School Appoints New Principal and Assistant Principal
At the August 11, 2022 Special Board of Education Meeting, the new Arthur L. Johnson High School Principal and Assistant Principal were appointed. Mrs. Tara Oliveira (Gerstner) will be the ALJ Principal. An alumnus of the ALJ Class of 2000, she pursued her post-secondary education at Lehigh University in Bethlehem, PA. While at Lehigh she earned a Bachelor of Arts Degree in English, a Master’s Degree in Technology Education, and a Master’s Degree in Educational Leadership.
