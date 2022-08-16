Read full article on original website
There’s something about a rural southern Oregon car wreck. It always looks like the car has been sitting there for years.
KDRV
Phoenix man killed during fatal crash in Roseburg Friday night
ROSEBURG, Ore-- A motorcycle crash Friday night has claimed the life of a 23-year-old Phoenix man. On Friday, August 19, 2022, at approximately 11:45 pm, 911 dispatchers received a report of a single motorcycle crash in the 5000-block of Sunshine Road. Deputies arrived to find a 2017 Husqvarna 501 Dual...
kptv.com
Motorcyclist dies after losing control on Douglas County road
DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - A motorcyclist died in a crash in Douglas County on Friday night, the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office said. DCSO said at about 11:45 p.m., deputies responded to a single motorcycle crash in the 5000 block of Sunshine Road. When they arrived, they found a dirt bike that had gone off the road. They said the rider lost control making a left-hand turn. The rider was thrown from the bike and pronounced dead.
kqennewsradio.com
23-YEAR OLD MAN DIES IN MOTORCYCLE ACCIDENT
A motorcycle crash Friday night claimed the life of a 23-year old Phoenix man. Lieutenant Brad O’Dell of the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office said at approximately 11:45 p.m. dispatchers received a report of a single motorcycle crash in the 5000 block of Sunshine Road, east of Roseburg. O’Dell...
KDRV
FireWatch: Progress on most fires in Westside & Lightning Gulch Complexes
MEDFORD, Ore. -- New updates from the Oregon Department of Forestry Southwest District show fire crews are making progress on most fires burning within the Westside (Jackson County) & Lightning Gulch (Josephine County) Complexes. According to ODF's Natalie Weber, firefighters in Jackson County were able to meet their goal today,...
KDRV
Evacuation Warnings lifted for Callahan Fire
CALLAHAN, Calif.-- A new wildfire that has sparked in the Klamath National Forest is burning at a high rate of speed, prompting new Evacuation Warnings for Siskiyou County. According to the U.S. Forest Service, the Callahan Fire is reported to be between 7 to 8 acres and is roughly 6 miles east of Callahan. Officials are reporting that resources including air tankers and a heli-tanker are on scene.
KDRV
FireWatch: Westside & Lightning Gulch Complex Fires get new team this weekend
JACKSON & JOSEPHINE COUNTIES, Ore. -- Firefighters are working on dozens of wildfires this weekend that comprise the Westside Complex in Jackson County and Lightning Gulch Complex in Josephine County. Oregon Department of Forestry's Southwest District (ODF) says Westside Complex firefighters' goal is completing fire lines for the two largest...
KDRV
Four McKinney Fire victims identified, all from Klamath River Community
After more than three weeks since the McKinney Fire first sparked in the Klamath National Forest, destroying more than 60,000 acres, the Siskiyou County Sheriff's Office has positively identified the four confirmed fatalities. They have been identified as Kathleen Shoopman, age 73, Charles Kays, age 79, Judith Kays, age 82...
grantspassoregon.gov
ODOT to remove crosswalk warning signs
ODOT issued the following information to the City just before 4 PM:. ‘Stop for pedestrian signs’ were installed last night at six known hazardous intersections in Grants Pass on 6th and 7th Streets. These intersections recently had upgraded curb ramps and crosswalks to meet Americans with Disability Act requirements.
KDRV
Homicide investigation underway in Del Norte County
CRESCENT CITY, Calif.-- A homicide investigation is now underway in Crescent City & Del Norte County, after police discovered a deceased person this week. According to the Del Norte County Sheriff's Office on Thursday, August 18, around 10 p.m., officers responded to a 911 call for a subject with a gun shot wound in the driveway of a private compound at the north end of Maiden Lane.
kpic
Douglas County crews actively engaged on 22 fires in Dutchman Complex
DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ore. — Firefighters are continuing to aggressively engage on numerous fires across the Douglas District following thunderstorms across Douglas County Wednesday night, Douglas Forest Protective Association said Thursday afternoon. "In a 19-hour period, we have responded to approximately 55 reports of fires across the county," DFPA said....
KDRV
FireWatch Update: ODF says 56 fires are burning in Jackson & Josephine Counties
AUG. 19 UPDATE -- ODF says containment lines held overnight for the Lightning Gulch and Westside complex fires. Following a thorough run-through of the incidents in past 24 hours, ODF was able to determine there are 48 fires total, eight on the Westside Complex in Jackson County and 40 on the Lightning Gulch Complex in Josephine County.
kezi.com
Douglas County deputies searching for injured missing person in wilderness
TILLER, Ore. -- The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office is seeking information from the public that might help in locating Rick Leroy Garrett, 63. According to the DCSO, Garrett told a friend that he was injured and needed help near Deer Lick Falls in the Tiller area on August 18. Deputies say a search and rescue effort has been carried out, but searchers have been unable to locate him.
oregontoday.net
Three Traffic Fatalities in Douglas Co., Aug. 18
RIDDLE, Ore. – Three people have died and a fourth is in critical condition following a suspected DUII crash. On Tuesday, August 16, 2022, shortly before midnight, a deputy assigned to timber patrol drove through the area of the 3500 block of Lower Cow Creek Road when he observed debris in the roadway. Stopping to investigate the deputy observed a crashed 2007 Toyota Solara convertible. The deputy located two females, 20-year-old Janeva Hodgson of Myrtle Creek and 16-year-old Kiya Speckman of Riddle, who had been ejected from the vehicle. Both were determined to be deceased. Inside of the vehicle, a male passenger identified as 18-year-old Caleb Hodgson was found to be deceased. The driver, 21-year-old Uriah Carleton of Roseburg was found to be in critical condition. Carleton was airlifted by REACH Air Medical Services helicopter to an out-of-area hospital for treatment of his injuries. Collision investigators with the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office responded to the scene along with the Douglas County Medical Examiner’s Office. The investigation is ongoing at this time. If anyone has information that could be helpful to investigators, they are asked to contact the Sheriff’s Office at 541-440-4471 referring to case #22-3466. The Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Myrtle Creek Police Department, Riddle Fire Department, Umpqua Valley Ambulance and REACH Air Medical Services.
KDRV
UPDATE: SHE IS LOCATED. Josephine County search for Kristina Young done
GRANTS PASS, Ore. -- From Josephine County Sheriff's Office at 10:06am today:. GRANTS PASS, Ore. -- The Josephine County Sheriff's Office is looking for a missing woman today, and it's asking the public for help. It says 53-year-old Kristina (Krisy) Young might be with her boyfriend traveling in an unknown...
Firefighter battling blaze in Josephine County dies
A firefighter working a fire in Josephine County died on Thursday, officials said.
KDRV
UPDATED: APPROX. 50 FIRES -- ODF crews responding to 27 fires across Jackson and Josephine counties
UPDATED THURSDAY ARTICLE AT: https://www.kdrv.com/news/odf-sw-is-fighting-about-50-fires-left-from-thunderstorm-lightning/article_4aea51e4-1f09-11ed-9166-0f509f216886.html. (Wednesday night) MEDFORD, Ore. - ODF crews are currently responding to 27 fires across Jackson and Josephine counties. All fires are holding at small sizes with the largest being an estimated 3 acres in size on Tallowbox Mountain in the Applegate Valley. At this time, no homes are threatened.
KXL
Firefighter Killed Fighting Rum Creek Fire Identified
JOSEPHINE COUNTY, Ore. — A firefighter has died in the line of duty in Southern Oregon. The Oregon Department of Forestry and Bureau of Land Management say 25-year-old wildland firefighter Logan Taylor of Talent, Oregon died Thursday while fighting the Rum Creek Fire. “We are extremely saddened by the...
KDRV
Man reported hurt, missing in Tiller area
DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ore. -- The Douglas County Sheriff's Office (DCSO) is asking the public today for information that could help find 63-year-old Rick Leroy Garrett who has been reported missing. It says Garrett reported to a friend that he was hurt and needed help near Dear Lick Falls in the...
KCBY
Crews confirm 5 lightning fires in Douglas County, responding to locations
ROSEBURG, Ore. — UPDATE (Aug. 18, 9:30 a.m.): Douglas Forest Protective Association has responded to over 30 reports and staffed over a dozen fires as of 9:30 a.m. Thursday. Around 7:30 p.m. Wednesday (August 17, 2022), thunderstorms crept across the skies of Douglas County, bringing at least 100 down-strikes and several confirmed lightning fires to mostly the southern half of the district.
KDRV
FIREWATCH BREAKING NEWS UPDATE: Talent Firefighter Logan Taylor died fighting wildfire
JOSEPHINE COUNTY, Ore. -- The Oregon Department of Forestry and U.S. Bureau of Land Management say 25-year-old wildland firefighter Logan Taylor of Talent, Oregon, is the firefighter who died on duty in Josephine County. They say shortly after 4pm yesterday dispatchers received information regarding a wildland firefighter critically injured when...
