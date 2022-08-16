Read full article on original website
Augusta Burns McInvaill, 96, formerly of Conway, passed away in her sleep Aug. 7. She was the daughter of Victor Conner Burns and Augusta Morrall Burns of Beaufort. Augusta was born in Florence and was a graduate of Beaufort High School. She received her bachelor’s degree in music from Winthrop College.
Socastee defeated North Myrtle Beach 29-22 Saturday night. Socastee's experience pays off as Braves knock off North Myrtle Beach. A veteran Socastee squad proved to be too much for a young North Myrtle Beach team Saturday.
The Horry County Animal Care Center on Monday announced it was again closed to the public because its staff were all busy with an Horry County Police animal investigation. The Horry County animal shelter said it would not be able to conduct adoptions or accept strays or owner surrenders, but staff will still care for animals already in the shelter.
Carlton Terry knew what to expect: Hartsville would rely on powerhouse running backs J’Shawn Anderson and Carmello McDaniel to grind away at the Tiger defense. But recognizing what’s coming is one thing. Stopping it is another matter. The Red Foxes' relentless rushing attack overpowered Conway Friday as the...
Experience and big plays proved to be the winning combination for the Socastee Braves Saturday night as they defeated the North Myrtle Beach Chiefs 29-22 in the season opener for both teams. The Braves returned over 20 starters from last year’s squad while first-year Chiefs head coach Greg Hill had...
CAMDEN | Myrtle Beach coach Mickey Wilson knew his Seahawks would have to play close to perfect to have a chance to knock off Camden. It was a battle of Top 10-ranked programs, but the Bulldogs had the advantage with the experience they had returning. They had plenty of offensive...
Green Sea Floyds (0-0) at Loris (0-0) Last meeting | Green Sea Floyds 28, Loris 27 (2019) About the game | Much like the Trojans’ showing in the CNB Kickoff Classic, there’s a strong likelihood Green Sea Floyds is going to be piecing together some of its squad this week against Loris. Quarterback Banks Lovett is questionable after getting injured during a preseason scrimmage and a couple of others will be touch-and-go as well. Likewise, Loris will be without one of its best players in Randall Bellamy. Of course, that means an increased workload for some players both teams will need down the line.
For the eighth straight year, the Carolina Forest Panthers opened their season with a win. On Friday, that victory was a 56-27 thumping of the visiting West Brunswick (N.C.) Trojans. The game almost didn’t happen. This year, Carolina Forest is playing on turf, and coach Marc Morris credits the new...
The Loris Lions opened their season with a shutout and some hardware, defeating Green Sea Floyds 24-0 Friday night to take home the Bog Off Bowl trophy. La’Ontray Knox played a critical role in the Lions’ win thanks to a trio of touchdowns. “He’s a 1,500-, 2,000-yard back,”...
The Aynor Blue Jackets played two games in one Friday night. The first half they were held scoreless. The second half, they outplayed the visiting Wilson Tigers, falling just short in overtime 27-26. The Blue Jackets trailed the Tigers 13-0 at the half. The Aynor coaches challenged their players to...
